Is it reasonable to compare the scale of impact that this might have in the security space, compared to, for example, how self-driving cars might impact space of professional drivers?
Knowing next to nothing about the physical security world... what fraction of these roles are serviceable by a robot like Cobalt's video shows today? What further advances are required to be more useful?
[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/protective-service/security-guards.h...
[2] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/t... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/h... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/b... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/d...
reply
They didn't look like these, so I guess there are at least two companies building autonomous security robots.
It's certainly an interesting idea and I could see it working, but there are so many moving parts I could see a lot of issues. But it seems like most of those problems can be ironed out with time. Best of luck to Cobalt!
Is it reasonable to compare the scale of impact that this might have in the security space, compared to, for example, how self-driving cars might impact space of professional drivers?
Knowing next to nothing about the physical security world... what fraction of these roles are serviceable by a robot like Cobalt's video shows today? What further advances are required to be more useful?
[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/protective-service/security-guards.h...
[2] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/t... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/h... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/b... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/d...
reply