Cobalt Robotics Introduces a (Mostly) Autonomous Mobile Security Robot (ieee.org)
20 points by beambot 1 hour ago | 5 comments





BLS statistics say there are about 1.1 million "Security Guards" employed in the US. [1] (For comparison, the total of Taxi Drivers and Chauffeurs, Heavy and Tractor-trailer Truck Drivers, Bus Drivers, and Delivery Truck Drivers and Driver/Sales Workers is about 4 million in total [2].)

Is it reasonable to compare the scale of impact that this might have in the security space, compared to, for example, how self-driving cars might impact space of professional drivers?

Knowing next to nothing about the physical security world... what fraction of these roles are serviceable by a robot like Cobalt's video shows today? What further advances are required to be more useful?

[1] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/protective-service/security-guards.h...

[2] https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/t... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/h... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/b... https://www.bls.gov/ooh/transportation-and-material-moving/d...

This sounds more like a mobile security camera than a replacement for a security guard. I'd be surprised if a large chunk is taken out of that employment market anytime soon.

I drove past an office in Mountain View a couple of weeks ago in the middle of the night, and there were two Dalek-looking robots patrolling the empty parking lot, making wooshing noises, talking to nobody, and covered in flashing blue and white lights. It was surreal and funny and oddly unnerving.

They didn't look like these, so I guess there are at least two companies building autonomous security robots.

I'm trying to think how this might fail - like if someone throws a bag over it. But then I guess it just immediately calls the police assuming foul play? I guess if you cut wireless communication and then covered it with a bag it would be ineffective, but I'm guessing places with enough loot to seriously interest thieves can afford more than just the robot. I guess it's basically a mobile and controllable security camera. How unhappy are places with security camera setups today and what do they cost?

It's certainly an interesting idea and I could see it working, but there are so many moving parts I could see a lot of issues. But it seems like most of those problems can be ironed out with time. Best of luck to Cobalt!

Adversarial examples?

