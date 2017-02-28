Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ReBreakCaptcha: Breaking Google’s ReCaptcha v2 Using.. Google (east-ee.com)
48 points by edwinksl 2 hours ago | 11 comments





From previous recaptcha discussion[1] it seems like the going rate for solving recaptcha's is $2 for 1000 solved, or as low as $1/1000. This method would actually be more expensive than that at $6/1000[2]

1. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11453697

2. https://cloud.google.com/speech/pricing

Similar to my other comment, as a normal user, I'd happily pay 1/10th a cent (as long as it went to the grey market, and not the website or google) to bypass a recaptcha.

What success rate have you seen? Google intentionally fuzzes parts of the audio and tries to induce false positives.

Also, does google offer an audio captcha every single time? Even for very high risk profiles?

When I was at Yahoo we had a HackDay where there was one team that used Flickr data to make a captcha that asked for tags for an image it displayed. Another team used Flickr data to look at images and automatically tag them...

Wow. I want this as a browser plugin. The image recaptchas are extremely time consuming (maybe I click the wrong images, or they're just punishing me for logging out and clearing cookies...), and I don't want to futz with the audio ones.

"I want this as a browser plugin"

Haven't tried such plugin myself, but I know it exists: https://antcpt.com/eng/home.html

Yeah, it's really brutal. I find the new recaptchas which I hit almost every time are much more exhausting than the old text-based ones, and probably much easier for a machine to solve to boot.

One good thing about not really caring about cookies and trackers is that I only have gotten recapchas 3 times ever

+1

I get a recaptcha every time I log into hilton to book a hotel room for a trip. That's the only site this happens on; I wonder what I'm doing to trigger it.

Sites get to set the captcha security. There's 3 tiers. The highest one will always bug the user, the lower one will almost never do it (unless it's a specific flagged IP). Default is somewhere in the middle, but I'm guessing that site has it set to the highest.

The person you're replying to has a different issue. The way the one button captcha works is by using your cookies to try to figure out if you're a real human user or a robot. If you clear your cookies, you'll almost always get the captcha.

An upgrade of your firmware may solve it.

