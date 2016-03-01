Ask HN: Freelancer? Seeking freelancer? (March 2017)

I'm a full stack developer and designer.
I'll build you a minimal lovable product for a fixed $9K and in 4 weeks.
For iOS apps, I use Swift. For web apps, I use Ruby/Rails, JavaScript.
To see some of my recent work:
http://breue.com/
https://dribbble.com/zachvanness
My email: zach@breue.com
reply
I run a small web dev agency (~10 people), working mostly with startups and small companies (MVPs, web apps, REST APIs, misc infrastructure), either as part of a larger team, or delivering full solution (from problem analysis to deployment and
maintenance).
Expertise in:
* Python (2 & 3) — Django, Flask
* JavaScript (backend: Node/Express/Koa/Socket.io, frontend: Vue/Backbone/React)
* Go (network services, command line tools)
* DBs — PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis, MongoDB
* Linux (sysadmin/devops), AWS (S3, EC2, SQS), Heroku
Recent work: http://goodcode.io/work/ -- Open source stuff: https://github.com/dobarkod
If interested, hit me up at senko@goodcode.io and let’s chat!
SEEKING WORK - Remote
UI/UX designer and front-end developer with solid solutions to your frustrating problems.
-
I can help you with:
Discovery - Lets start with understanding your users and goals. Avoiding incorrect assumptions will make sure your users are happy and make your product a success.
UX Design - Using low-fidelity mockups and flow charts we will start our visual journey and define the user flow for your product so that it is strong and easy to use.
Prototyping - Making sure everything feels right. We will test your product through interactive prototypes until everything is as best as can be.
User testing - Getting some hands on the product is an important step to see how the users interact with the product.
UI Design - Adding your brand to the product, colors, style and overall feel. Everything has to be consistent with your image.
Front-end development - Implementation can be tricky. Making sure everything looks and works correctly is important. I can work with your developers or on my own to make the product a reality.
Website: https://gilli.is
Contact me at gilli@gilli.is
LinkedIn: http://ca.linkedin.com/in/zamkhan
Recent client: "As an academic entrepreneur, I have engaged in a number of out-sourcing processes and truth be told, _kohanz_ was one of the few that I would still continue working with. He is skillful, honest and up front, knows what he is doing and does his job very quickly and within the time frame promised at the beginning."
Experienced (10+ years) developer of software for medical devices and scientific applications, many with an imaging component. Have architected and led teams to deliver on software for systems in both diagnostic and interventional contexts. Comfortable working in an FDA-regulated & ISO 13485 compliant quality system.
I excel at iterating research or early-stage prototypes (e.g. MATLAB developed by researchers) into commercial-grade software ready to impress the right audience (clinicians, investors, etc.). Developing scientific applications involves a high degree of uncertainty and requires an engineer that actively participates in all phases of the SDLC (e.g. requirements gathering, risk analysis, etc.). My ability to communicate has typically led to my role as the technical point of contact for researchers, clinicians (surgeons, radiologists, etc.), and senior executives.
One of my current freelance projects is working with a small, experienced development team to develop the 2.0 version of the software for an image-guided brain surgery system.
Outside of the medical domain, my development projects have included an automated stock-trading engine (including backtesting suite) and some sports analytics software solutions.
Technical keywords: C++, C#, Java, Matlab, VTK, ITK, OpenCV, LabView, Rails, R, Python, and more.
Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Remote: Yes
Willing to relocate: Not right now (just had a baby), but probably in about a year
Technologies: angular 1, angular 2, es6, react, redux, react-native, webpack, html5, css3, sass, scss, jade, node, php, building restful api’s, git, grunt, jenkins, jira, mysql, postgres, redis, mongo, firebase, aws, heroku.
Resume: http://www.jasperschulte.nl/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/curri...
Website: http://www.jasperschulte.nl
Email: You’ll find it on my site
Linkedin: https://nl.linkedin.com/in/jasperschulte
Rate: €85/hr
As a Javascript front-end developer, my main experience lies in enterprise scale single page JavaScript applications (SPA’s), preferably built with the Angular 1/2 or React framework. Beside that I have strong business development and leadership skills. Having successfully built my own company from the ground up and run it for 10 years, I know what it takes to build, lead, grow and maintain a business.
Location: Bhubaneswar, India
Technologies: Python (web, multiple frameworks like Django and Flask), JavaScript/Node.js (web, mobile, multiple frameworks like React and Angular), Android (and much more; check my resume)
Résumé/CV: http://www.aviraldg.com/resume/ or http://www.aviraldg.com/files/aviral-dasgupta-resume.pdf
Email: aviraldg+whoishiring@gmail.com
If you're looking to accelerate development on an early stage project, save yourself the time and drop me an email.
Freelance mobile developer based in the north of England.
I’m experienced, reliable and flexible. I have a usability focus, developing native iOS and Android apps using standard technologies. I can also work on back-end tech or employ serverless architectures such as Firebase. Lots of experience with AWS and Google Cloud.
- 7 years iOS on Objective C and Swift
- 4 years Android
- 3 years Java Spring
- 5 years C++
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garethreese/
CV: http://cv.gazreese.com
Email: gazreese+whoishiring@gmail.com
Hi, I'm Ram, a freelance web developer with six years of experience building web applications for startups.
My expertise is in taking your idea and building it from scratch to the point where it's a fully-functional web app that serves paying users.
Technologies used: Python, Django, Heroku, Git.
More information: https://chipmunkdev.com/
Experienced full stack Ruby and Javascript developer with work history focused on startups. Some big company (e.g. NY Times, Cleversafe), small business and agency experience as well. Most of my experience is with Rails and/or Angular but I've also worked with node.js, React, Sinatra and Python/Django. Not dev-ops per say but I have experience managing deployments with AWS, Digital Ocean, Rackspace and Heroku.
A lot of my projects have involved helping startups get to an MVP or build out features from an MVP. I've also done cleanup on projects when another agency or developer was behind schedule and a project needed to ship ASAP. Really I'm open to any project that sounds interesting, let's talk. Lots of client facing experience as well, great at communicating with the business side. As well as picking up the slack when design resources are short.
Github: https://github.com/ritchiea
Resume/CV: http://www.andrewritchie.info/docs/andrewritchie.pdf
I make software - mostly full-stack web development and HTTP APIs, but I'm adaptable. I have some interest in artificial intelligence and machine learning. I have a little experience making Android apps. I can do stuff that's harder than basic CRUD apps. Stuff I know well: Clojure, Ruby (with or without Rails), Python, Django, Javascript, Lua, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SASS, responsive CSS.
Other stuff I've used for something non-trivial at least once: Common Lisp, Scheme, Java, SASS, C, PHP, Haskell, Bash, Perl, MongoDB, Mirah, Android development with Clojure. Yes, I can probably pick up that language or tool you're using that nobody has ever heard of.
Github: https://github.com/zakwilson
Technologies/Skills:
* Python, Django, Flask, Pyramid, Zope, Plone, Google App Engine, some Ruby and Rails, Heroku, etc.
* MySQL, Postgres, ZODB, SQLAlchemy
* Celery, RabbitMQ
* Javascript, jQuery, Angular, D3.js, C3.js, etc.
* CSS3, Sass, Less, Bootstrap, UI design, graphic design, typography, logos and identities.
* User research, A/B testing, UX, usability, etc.
* Testing, QA, CI, project management
* Technical writing, documentation, community management, marketing
Résumé/CV: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelbernstein
Email/Hangouts: [michael] (at) [fandomhome] (dot) [com]
Beyond just web application development and design, I also have experience with open source, open data, project management, & domain knowledge and expertise in many areas spanning the for-profit, public service, academic, and NGO worlds.
I'm an experienced full-stack web developer and designer with experience making the complex comprehensible and tractable, and though I love creating large sophisticated systems and also wrangling half-baked cool technologies into a reliable product or service, I don't turn up my nose at the tried and true.
I get things done, and use the most appropriate approach, which may mean building and deploying a simple CRUD app as an MVP or using Google Sheets as a backend for a quick-and-dirty internal workflow.
So, let's talk about what constraints your project is under, the shape of the dent you want to make in the universe, and figure out a way to make it happen.
10 years experience across a mixture of Ops/Infrastructure and web application architecture and development, with a focus on solving unique/uncommon problems.
I’m looking for opportunities to help companies with backend/server-side architecture & development (primarily PHP MVC), system integration and/or server infrastructure setup/maintenance.
I mostly work remotely from Thailand, on a reasonably flexible schedule (I can schedule work hours to get overlap with most other timezones when required) but on-site visits to pretty much anywhere are a possibility if required too.
Contact me via email to stephen.reay@me.com or via Jabber/XMPP to stephen.reay@dukgo.com if you want to have a chat about what you’re working on!
I'm a full stack developer and designer.
I'll build you a minimal lovable product for a fixed $9K and in 4 weeks.
For iOS apps, I use Swift. For web apps, I use Ruby/Rails, JavaScript.
To see some of my recent work:
http://breue.com/
https://dribbble.com/zachvanness
My email: zach@breue.com
reply