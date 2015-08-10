Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Who is hiring? (March 2017)
Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome. When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE.

Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no recruiting firms or job boards.

Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the job—no recruiters or sales calls.

Human API | Software Engineer, DevOps, Data Engineer | Redwood City, CA | Full time (ONSITE) https://humanapi.co/ jobs@humanapi.co

Make a difference with technology: specifically, by fixing healthcare. We're building a real-time data network that allows getting health data from anywhere to anywhere in close to realtime. We roll up this data in a clean RESTful API that developers use to build apps that make peoples' lives better.

We have a whole pile of hard problems, and a team of smart, passionate people that love working on them. We like to work iteratively in small teams, and to give people autonomy and ownership to solve those problems.

Some of the things you'd be working on:

  - Mapping, modelling and indexing the world's healthcare data
  - Scaling and optimizing our APIs
  - Modelling human health
  - Scaling our ingestion pipeline
  - Data engineering and building tools for data science
  - NLP and Classification
  - Extracting healthcare data from a wide variety of unstructured, unclean formats
  - Building intuitive UIs to allow users to find and share their health data
Open positions:

  - Full Stack Engineer (node.js, MongoDB, ElasticSearch, RabbitMQ)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/7c411192-551e-4c6c-8133-99d34f17f207
  - Frontend Engineer (node.js, React, Redis, ElasticSearch)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/f31262f1-6613-455f-96a5-2135a4d6f0d6
  - Machine Learning Engineer (node.js, Python, Kafka, Cassandra)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/b698a09d-a5f4-4667-a52a-9e8939659b92
  - DevOps Engineer (Ansible, Packer, Terraform, Docker, Mesos)
        https://jobs.lever.co/humanapi/c74886f1-1e50-4323-a846-7ccac5855164

reply


Bainbridge Health | http://bainbridgehealth.com | Philadelphia, PA | Python, JS, QA, SRE | ONSITE | Fulltime

A spinout of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Bainbridge Health is making the hospital a safer place for patients. We are building a data analytics and clinical intelligence system for hospital medication safety management. We are integrating transactional data from the multiple devices and systems involved in the medication ordering, preparation, supply chain, and administration pipeline, turning siloed data into actionable insight and preventing errors before they ever reach patients.

Our stack: Python, Go, React, Kubernetes, BigQuery, GCP. You'll be getting in early, so you'll have a chance to help shape and grow all of this.

Our office is in Center City Philly, convenient to transit and all the good things a major city can offer.

You can apply via our careers page, http://www.bainbridgehealth.com/careers, or by emailing me using the address in my profile.

reply


Samsara / https://samsara.com/jobs / San Francisco | Onsite

Build aws for physical infrastructure

Samsara was founded by founders of Meraki (see pg's essay on "do things that don't scale"), has a bunch of interesting customers ( https://www.samsara.com/customers ), and has a small, tight-nit engineering team.

We are looking for people who love building and seeing their code get used by customers. Our backend is in golang/graphql and our frontend/apps are in react/javascript/typescript. We're also looking for embedded firmware engineers (mostly c and golang).

apply/more info at https://www.samsara.com/jobs

reply


CyVerse | DevOps Engineer | Tucson, AZ | https://cyverse.org

https://uacareers.com/postings/9869

CyVerse is an NSF-funded project building cloud platforms for biosciences research. As a DevOps Engineer on the Core Services team, you'll work with me to build and manage the systems that run Atmosphere (http://www.cyverse.org/atmosphere) -- think "virtual Linux workstations for research scientists". Some technologies you'll work with are GNU+Linux, OpenStack, Ansible, and Python. Our web application is written in Django and React.

We also support one of the world's largest iRODS deployments (http://irods.org), and are in the early stages of implementing Ceph for block storage. We have an exciting feature roadmap for the next year, and need a strong generalist sysadmin/developer to help us deliver valuable tools to our community.

Everything that we build is released to the world under a BSD license -- look up our GitHub orgs (cyverse, iplantcollaborativeopensource, and cyverse-ansible). We sit next to a team of science analysts and have plenty of opportunities to help our users get the most from our services. We work in a beautiful, modern building at the University of Arizona (http://bio5.org/). As university employees we have great benefits and work-life balance. Tucson is a wonderfully livable Southwestern city with a growing tech/software/research community and plenty of things to do outside.

reply


Code4Good -- https://www.engageSPARK.com - "Twilio (Voice IVR & SMS) for Everyone" | REMOTE or ONSITE: Cebu, Philippines | Full-Time

engageSPARK, a social enterprise, is the world's EASIEST Platform that empowers professionals (marketing, sales, hr, operations, project managers, etc) at NGOs & Businesses to easily & quickly build interactive Automated Phone Calls (IVR) and 2-Way SMS campaigns in any country. We're especially focused on emerging markets, where 66% have no Internet and another 15% who have smartphones can't afford data plans regularly. Interactive automated phone calls are the most cost effective and scalable way to engage anyone anywhere with any mobile phone. People opt in by sending an SMS or doing a Missed Call, which trigger an automated call back to them.

Customers such as Intel, UNICEF, Noora Health (YC W14) Asian Development Bank, International Rescue Committee, Innovations for Poverty Action, MedAir, Mercy Corps, and US Institute for Peace use the engageSPARK platform to interact with people for a variety of use cases, including social change in the areas of Agriculture, Health, Finance, Elections, and Disaster Planning & Response, as well as for sales, marketing, customer feedback, and operations.

Forbes says we're "A Leading Startup" and a "Notable Social Enterprise". Since launch a little over a year ago, engageSPARK has become the global leader in our space - we've already been used in 100+ countries.

Adventure Fellowship (1 year): https://goo.gl/YA8ENR | Full-Time Full Stack: http://goo.gl/Pljcgr

Our stack: Go (GoLang) Microservices, Python/Django, Java, Docker, Redis, Thrift, PostgreSQL, CouchDB, AWS, Android

Located in tropical Cebu Island, Cebu City is the second largest city in the Philippines. It’s a safe place to live with a variety of malls, restaurants, shops, beaches, and activities such as scuba diving, running, hiking, rock climbing, and snorkeling. It has a busy international airport with cheap flights to domestic and regional destinations. Check out Google Images: https://www.google.com/search?safe=off&site=imghp&tbm=isch&s...

Email us at Jobs at engageSPARK.com

reply


PassFort | Front-End Engineer & Mobile Engineer | London, UK | ONSITE | https://passfort.com

PassFort is a young and ambitious start-up— you’ll join a team of 6! We’re a seed stage company (we raised £650k at the end of 2015), based in the centre of London, near Southwark tube station.

We're working to solve the problem of digital identity in regulated markets through new technology, great UX and simple solutions.

We use react, es6, redux, mocha and enzyme.

Salary: £40k - £55k with 0.3% - 0.6% equity

https://passfort.com/about#jobs or jobs@passfort.com

reply


Intersection Co. www.intersection.com | Head of Content & AdTech Engineering | New York, NY | onsite | Full time

https://boards.greenhouse.io/intersection/jobs/589266#.WLb5F...

As Head of Content + AdTech Engineering, reporting into the Head of Engineering, you will work with Intersection executives and team members from across the organization to create a technology team focused on designing, building, and operating a next-generation platform bringing digital content into the physical world. You’ll be a key part of efforts to shape, develop and manage our strategic capabilities, implement and manage customer and product solutions, leveraging creative capabilities, data, and infrastructure across owned and operated properties including LinkNYC.

Key Initiatives:

Execute the “AdLab” - a rapid-iteration focused go-to-market product development team Create an enhanced Content + Advertising solution for Airports and Commuter Transit Evolve an international Adtech platform from multiple legacy technology solutions Make data a first-class product capability: targeting, measurement, and analysis

Key Responsibilities:

Develop relationships with executives and stakeholders Develop a deep understanding of the business environment and strategy Identify technology and product opportunities within the company and marketplace Develop products bringing digital capabilities to physical advertising Lead the recruitment, development and management of technology and staff Shepherd agile practices and process at scale across products and projects Keep abreast of emerging behaviors, technologies, and companies across the Advertising and AdTech landscapes

reply


D4 Software | Birmingham, UK | Full-time | ONSITE (remote-friendly, possible fully REMOTE once established)

Mid-level Software Engineer

D4 Software is moving from a client/agency model into being a multiple SaaS product provider, where products we’ve built will account for a majority of our revenue.

• You’ll work on client projects from startups to enterprise as well as our 3 in-house products.

• You can use whatever gets the job done but we typically work with .Net (C# MVC), Javascript, Go, Python.

• The position is onsite but we all work a portion of our time remotely. If you’re good and can prove yourself then even 100% remote is no problem.

More info: https://medium.com/@D4Software/hiring-mid-level-software-eng...

Apply: jobs (at) d4software (co .uk)

reply


Henry Schein | Full Stack Web Dev | Wolfville, NS, Canada | Onsite, Full-time

Henry Schein's Global Innovation Center is seeking an experienced Full Stack Web Application Software Engineer with an affinity for working with the latest JavaScript, HTML5, and server side technologies. Located in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, you will join a team with 20+ years experience developing best of breed desktop and web based solutions for Dentistry. Details https://labnet.bitbucket.io/jobs/fullstack.html

reply


GUTS Tickets | Junior .. Senior Full stack developer | Amsterdam, The Netherlands | (partial) Onsite €35k-€70k p.a. depending on experience, part-time/full-time, equitiy plan available

Are you a developer who loves live music? And do you want to join the ticket revolution? At GUTS we’re not only building a product, but as a team we chasing a common goal: Stop disgraceful secondary ticket prices and ticket fraud. We don’t work to punch out a time card, we work hard to give fans what they deserve. GUTS is a ticketing system which uses blockchain technology to register ownership of SMART-tickets. GUTS makes ticket fraud impossible. The ticket can only be (re)sold at a fixed price, so no more disgraceful prices for secondary tickets.

GUTS Tickets is hiring frontend and backend junior / senior developers! We have about 2 to 3 positions to fill depending on experience and flexibility of the developers.

Our current stack consists of

- Python 3.5 / Django / Django Request Framework - Ethereum / solidity / blockchain technology

- EmberJS (2.10)

- react native

To expand our team we're hiring for different roles:

- junior .. senior backend developer. Experience with Python, Django, DRF is preferred, experience with ethereum would be nice

- junior .. senior frontend developer. Experience with EmberJS (>2.3) is preferred

- react-native developer

Of course full stack frontend/backend/mobile developers that have experience with a mix of the above technologies are also very welcome to apply

We're located in the center of Amsterdam (Leidseplein). We prefer people who can occassionally be onsite so full remote working is not an option right now. We also cannot provide visa's or relocation services at this time.

If you're interested in working with us, please send your CV to jobs@guts.tickets

https://guts.tickets/we-are-hiring

reply


Tenable Network Security | Senior Full Stack Web Developer | Columbia, MD | Onsite or Remote | Full Time | https://www.tenable.com/

We are looking for a full stack web developer who loves building impressive web applications. Quality, best practices and "wow factor" are very important to you. User experience is paramount. You have the ability to identify UX pain points and resolve them without direction. You like to stay current with technology and are a self starter. The team is small so we have high ownership of our software. We are responsible for the full software development cycle, starting at design and ending with deployment. It has always been important to us to stay current with the latest technology and use as needed. Tech Stack: Ruby on Rails, Node, PHP, AWS, React, Docker, MySql, Postgres

https://careers.tenable.com/?p=job/oFof4fw6&__jvst=JobBoard&...

reply


Tulip | https://tulip.co/careers | Boston, MA | Full time, interns | Onsite

Do you want to help realize the next industrial revolution?

Tulip is transforming manufacturing processes by bringing the latest technological advances from the lab to the shop floor. We have multiple Fortune 500 customers and are already enabling production lines building the things you interact with everyday.

Whereas most factories are still using state of the art technology from the mid 19th century, we come from the future to bring them a rich, realtime web app, modern tablets, IoT systems, in-depth analytics, and more. Our products are already (measurably!) helping our customers, so we're rapidly expanding our number of customers and size of deployments.

We’re looking for people to join our core team who are excited about working across our software stack: web development with Meteor+React+Redux, IoT/embedded software, computer vision, data engineering, technical operations / DevOps, web-based UI design, and anything else we need to make the best product possible. Apply at https://tulip.co/careers or email us at jobs@tulip.co.

reply


RBC ACE | Toronto, Luxembourg | Full-time, ONSITE | https://jobs.rbc.com/ca/en/search-results?keywords=ACE

Openings:

- Full Stack Technical Lead

- Big Data Developer

- Full Stack Developer

- Exploratory Tester

What is the opportunity?

RBC Investor and Treasury Services (I&TS) has developed a multi-year business transformation strategy, Advanced Client Engagement (ACE), that focuses on aligning our clients’ requirements with system enhancements designed to improve their overall experience, enhance operational efficiency and reduce risk.

What you will do?

Design, develop and test a large-scale, custom distributed software system using latest Java and JavaScript technologies: Spring Boot, Angular and Cloud Foundry. Employ agile development practices including test and deployment automation as well as Continuous Integration using Jenkins to improve overall execution speed and product quality. Be a technology advocate and share expertise with other team members. Be a key partner to the business and the rest of the team throughout the delivery cycle. Think through challenging and interesting problems and solve them with your team.

What’s in it for you?

We thrive on the challenge to be our best, progressive thinking to keep growing, and working together to deliver trusted advice to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. We care about each other, reaching our potential, making a difference to our communities, and achieving success that is mutual.

A comprehensive Total Rewards Program including bonuses and flexible benefits, competitive compensation, commissions, and stock where applicable. Leaders who support your development through training and study groups. Be a key enabler of RBC agile and technology transformation. Ability to make a difference and lasting impact. Work in a dynamic, collaborative, progressive, and high-performing team.

For more information please email us at ACEResourcing@rbc.com

reply


Longshot Systems | Machine Learning & Sysadmin roles | Marylebone London UK | ONSITE | Full time | £50k-£70k

At Longshot Systems Ltd we're a small startup building advanced platforms for sports betting analytics and trading. Having developed a lot of our core platform infrastructure we are looking to begin expanding our trading strategy research activity and core infrastructure management. We have an office dog, Minos. He's a beagle and rather cheeky. We can send you a pic if you need it to help in your decision making process.

We've got two openings right now:

Senior Machine Learning Researcher, £50-70k

You'd be working closely with the CEO to design, test and implement new high frequency sports betting strategies based on machine learning models for our clients. Due to us being a small startup the role suits someone who wants to be involved in all aspects of the R&D process, from high-level design through to production implementation. The ideal candidate will be highly creative and enjoy generating new, innovate ways to tackle problems and suggesting improvements to existing methodologies; you'll have a high level of autonomy to research whichever methods you felt would be best suited to the problem at hand.

---

Senior Systems Administrator, £50-70k

You'd be working closely with the CTO and the development team to support our production & development trading infrastructure, develop new infrastructure and detect, diagnose and help solve performance issues in applications, networks and operating systems. You should be happy wading through tonnes of metrics, packet dumps and logs to find and solve issues. This role combines SRE, sysadmin and devops. We're a small team (6 currently) and you'd be responsible for the entire production and devlopment infrastructure.

Unfortunately we can't support visa applications at this time. To learn more about the roles and to apply please visit https://longshot-systems-ltd.workable.com/ or email jobs at longshotsystems dot co dot uk

reply


Amazon | Full Stack Engineers & Development Managers - On-site Only | Edinburgh, UK | Relocation Assistance Available | Full Time | Visa Sponsorship available

Amazon development Centre (Scotland) is looking for experienced software developers with strong technical ability, a focus on the customer experience, great teamwork and communication skills, and a motivation to achieve results in a fast-paced environment. We are also looking for some experienced Development Managers to lead these teams.

Our development centre in Edinburgh is responsible for devising and growing innovations for Amazon around the world. Small teams of developers, designers and leaders run major parts of Amazon’s business, technology and operations. From interactive UI design to large-scale distributed systems and machine learning, we do whatever it takes to deliver great products and experiences for our customers.

Our work is characterised by high scale, complexity and the need for invention. We offer great opportunities to work on big data, machine learning and high-scale, low-latency distributed systems. We use a wide variety of languages including Java, Python, Ruby, and JavaScript; Open Source technologies including Linux, Ruby on Rails, and AngularJS; and we build on top of Amazon’s world-leading AWS platform.

For more information take a look at our microsite - http://www.amazondc.com

Feel free to get in touch with me – contact details in my profile - if you are interested in having an informal chat about roles here.

(Please note, I only recruit for the Edinburgh Dev Centre, so cannot help you with other roles/locations)

reply


Shogun Enterprises, Inc. | Software Engineer, Intern | San Francisco | Interns, Visa

Shogun Enterprises is an online loan and insurance marketplace for the home improvement segment. The company is founded on a core belief that networked financial services allow for more competitive underwriting, a point of differentiation enabled by our technology-driven instant decisioning platform and informed by the bundling of currently divorced credit and insurance products.

Our tech stack consists of: Ruby/Rails, React, PostgreSQL, nginx, Ansible, AWS

Our product team joins us from tech companies such as Palantir, Facebook, Slack, and OpenGov whereas our operations team joins us from stints in venture capital at 8VC, Formation 8, Summit, and Bessemer. As our culture takes shape, we are always looking to add fresh talent to our early DNA.

Please apply at https://jobs.lever.co/shogunenterprise

reply


PromptWorks | Software Engineer, UI/UX Designer, DevOps Engineer | Philadelphia PA | Full time (ONSITE) and Contract (REMOTE) | https://promptworks.com/jobs

We are a development shop that focuses on software craftsmanship. Our calling is to help companies create amazing, intuitive web & mobile applications, APIs, products, and services.

Pair programming, continuous integration & delivery, kaizen, and TDD/BDD are core practices of our day-to-day work.

We love polyglots. We use lots of Ruby, Python and JavaScript (mostly React and React-Native), some Elixir and Go.

Open full-time, on-site positions in Philadelphia: Software Engineer, UI/UX Designer

Open contractor positions, remote: Software Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Front-end Engineer, Mobile Developer

https://www.promptworks.com/jobs/

reply


ASI Data Science | Senior Software Engineer | London | Onsite, Visa Sponsorship Available, http://www.asidatascience.com/careers

ASI is building a truly innovative data science platform (sherlockml.com), capable of handling petabyte-scale data analysis. Used both internally by our data science consultants and provided as a service to our clients, you will be building the product that drives ASI’s growth over the coming years.

Work with the following technologies: Scala, Python, NodeJS, ReactJS Apache Spark, PostgreSQL

reply


Notion | https://www.notion.so | SF | Full Time. Interns | Onsite

Hey founder of Notion here. You can think of it as the next generation Microsoft Office meets Minecraft (and actually a visual programming language behind the scene).

We made a graphic novel about why we exist. (It involves Steve Jobs believe or not): https://notion.so/about

Read more comments on Product Hunt (Notion was one of the fastest voted product of all time): https://www.producthunt.com/posts/notion-1-0-web-mac-app

We are tiny at the moment (3 full time + freelancers). The business is growing fast. We have a beautiful artist loft in the SF Mission district, with the best investors out there (notion.so/investors). You need to be able to build things and think conceptually.

Email me directly at "ivan@makenotion.com"

"We shape our tools, thereafter our tools shape us."

Have a good one.

  ........................................
  ........................................
  ..................+ONNNNNNN.............
  .....NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN,.. ONN8..........
  ....NNN..................... NNM........
  ....NNNNN......................NNM......
  ....NNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN.....
  ....NNNNNNN?.  . .. .............NN.....
  ....NNNNNNN......................NN.....
  ....MNNNNNM....NMNNM.....NMMNN...NN.....
  ....MMMMMMM...  MMMMM.....MM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MMMMMM....MM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MMIMMMM...MM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MM.+MMMM..MM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MM..OMMMM.MM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MM...8MMMMMM.....MM.....
  ....MMMMMMM.....MM....OMMMMM.....MM.....
  .... MMMMMM.....MM.....IMMMM.....MM.....
  ......MMMMM...MMMMMN.....MMM.....MM.....
  .......MMMM..................... MM.....
  ........MMM......,7MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.....
  .........MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM.......
  ........................................

reply


Simon Data | https://www.simondata.com/careers | NYC | FT | REMOTE

Building a next generation marketing automation tool that's both beautiful, operable, and easy to use, unbundling the complexities of a modern data pipe and customer segmentation from current systems. We're looking to talk to senior engineers with real expertise in data engineering, distributed systems, JS front end, and generalists. We're a small team and have a strong, growing client base of top companies in US & UK.

Ping me or jobs@simondata.com

reply


Uken Games | Developers | Toronto | Full-time http://www.uken.com

Uken is looking for talented developers to help us build amazing mobile games. In particular, we have positions available for:

Backend Developers

Help us scale our backend to enable a million concurrent players by creating the infrastructure and services (SOA) that underly all of our games. Primary tech is Rails and MySQL, but you'll be working with many more such as Docker, Redis, NSQ, websockets, Hadoop, Spark and InfluxDB.

Software Developers

Join one of our game teams to build something that millions of people will play and love. Primary tech Unity.

About Uken

We are one of the largest independent game studios in Canada, with hundreds of thousands of players a day across mobile and Facebook.

More info including full job postings at http://uken.com

reply


Spire Global | Senior Software Engineer | SF, Boulder, Glasgow, Singapore | Full-time | On-site

Spire is a satellite-powered data company building out the full pipeline from custom spacecraft to data and analytics products. You can read a little more at http://spire.com or in the news.

I'm looking for experienced software engineers with systems experience to lead teams and architect existing and new systems. Our stack is primarily Python, Linux, and C, but we have plenty of variety, and care less about a language or framework and more about building systems that last. If you want to learn a little more, e-mail me (Robert) at rdeaton@spire.com with questions. We have a variety of other roles as well, including Electrical, FPGA and DSP engineers, DevOps, Satellite Operators, Business Development and Sales, which I'm happy to answer questions about or refer you to the right person. https://spire.com/careers/openings/ .

reply


Windfall Data | Data Engineer, Lead Data Scientist | SF | ONSITE | $110k-$160k

At Windfall Data, our goal is to determine the net worth of every person in the world. Its a super hard problem with broad applications.

We're looking for: - experienced data engineers to help build our infrastructure and help us scale - lead/senior data scientists to build a team and take our ML and predictive algorithms to the next level

If you're interested, send a message to cory@windfalldata.com

reply


Seat Scouts | Sr. Functional Programmer - Elixir | Can be 100% Remote | Full-time | http://www.seatscouts.com

At Seat Scouts, we help brokers in the event ticket industry automate their everyday. We do this by making the fastest software using the latest technology. We are also a 100% remote team, so you can join us from anywhere the country!

We are currently hiring for Sr. Functional Programmers who will be responsible for building out our suite of broker automation tools by contributing throughout the entire software stack. Brokers rely on us to automate critical tasks with 100% accuracy and micro-second latency. As such, we rely on cutting-edge technologies such as Elixir, Phoenix Framework, React, and WebSockets to build real-time software thats up to the task. If you’re interested in building high-performance software using the latest tech, let us know at jobs@seatscouts.com.

reply


Fuller Theological Seminary | Jr. Linux Administrator | Pasadena CA | Link to Reddit Post: http://bit.ly/fullerjrlinux

reply


Gambit Research Ltd (http://gambitresearch.com) | London, UK | ONSITE | Full time

At Gambit we research and manage automated sports betting algorithms on behalf of our clients. Their algorithms run on our proprietary execution platform which interfaces with a large variety of bookmakers and exchanges, enabling access to the best prices and massive liquidity.

Our distributed, concurrent system has a core written in Erlang, which interacts with a wide variety of Python processes across the rest of the business. Some of the other technologies we use are: Linux (Ubuntu, CentOS), Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, C, C++, Julia, R, Go, JavaScript, AngularJS, ReactJS, Django, PostgreSQL, Redis, Apache Spark, Apache Kafka, RabbitMQ, Celery, Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana, Graphite, Sentry, Git, GitLab.

We have a very flat hierarchy and an emphasis on employee freedom. We encourage our team to work on projects that interest them, as we believe people are happiest and most productive when intellectually stimulated. You don't need to be interested in sports or betting.

We're actively hiring for the following positions:

  - Software developer
More information can be found at http://gambitresearch.com/jobs.html

reply


Do you guys have a product already or still in development? I am interested in running my own betting/trading algos but no platform where I can easily use it and it will take care of the bookmaker-related stuff for me.

reply


Blue Vision Labs | London, United Kingdom | Onsite | Full-time, Internships | http://www.bluevisionlabs.com/

Blue Vision Labs is a stealth startup working on a new transformative technology for self-driving cars, augmented reality and robotics. Founded in a Y-Combinator Fellowship and backed by Accel (Facebook, Dropbox, etc.) with Horizons Ventures (DeepMind, Siri, etc.), our mission is to revolutionize the future of intelligent machines. Our team consists of a mix of PhDs from top universities, hackers, finalists of programming competitions and accomplished entrepreneurs. We have a full range of benefits, a friendly and dynamic atmosphere where everyone can learn, grow and contribute to impactful solutions. We are looking for talented people to join our team in the following positions:

- Software engineers (full-stack, cloud, AWS, distributed computing)

- Research scientists (machine learning, computer vision, SLAM systems)

- Robotics engineers (sensors, signal processing, calibration)

Please apply at careers [@] bluevisionlabs.com

reply


Occipital (https://www.occipital.com) | Boulder, CO, San Francisco, CA | ONSITE | Full-time | iOS Engineer, Supply Chain Manager, Computer Vision Engineer, Technical Customer Support, Platform Software Engineer - Mixed Reality

At Occipital, we’re working on spatial computing - using computer vision to 3D reconstruct and understand your surroundings so that software can operate over real world spaces. We believe it will power the next generation of augmented reality and some of the key parts of virtual reality as well.

https://occipital.com/jobs

reply


San Francisco, CA / REMOTE OK in the US | Lead Full Stack Rails Developer | Stitchfix | Full-time

Hello, we're continuing to do a ton of hiring at Stitchfix, but specifically I'm hiring a developer to join my small team - "Better Data Engineering". We are a small team that is responsible for Stitchfix's famous "Style Profile", and other similar data intensive customer facing features. We work closely with the Data Science team, and our goal is always to serve our customers better using the information they provided while not being creepy :-)

             ,---.             Stitchfix is a clothing / style personalization service.
           .((___))            Search Instagram for #stitchfix, which will tell you a whole lot 
         ,'  `---' `.          about us, how much our customers love us and you'll get 
        / |========| \         an idea of our business. 
       /  |/\/\/\/\|  \        
      /  /|/\/\/\/\|\  \       Come back when you're done.  
     /__/ |========| \__\      
    ////  |________|  \\\\     
    ""'   [||||||||]   `""     
          `""""""""'
You can reach out directly to me (gal at stitchfix.com) - I'm a Principal Engineer at Stitchfix and the hiring manager for this position.

Here is a job posting roughly covering this role: https://www.stitchfix.com/careers?gh_jid=455296&gh_src=r8m5v.... and Stitch Fix's "Multithreaded" Tech Jobs blog & site (http://technology.stitchfix.com) has a lot more about the team and other positions (we’re also hiring iOS, DevOps, and UX)

reply


Intersection Co. www.intersection.com | Senior Software Engineer | New York, NY | onsite | Full time

We are looking for a Sr. Engineer to join and help build a new group focusing on advancing our Digital Advertising stack. As a member of our AdTech group, you will work with team members from across the organization to design, build, and operate a next-generation platform for out-of-home (OOH) advertising. You’ll be an integral part of efforts to shape, develop and manage our capabilities, implement and manage customer and product solutions, leveraging creative capabilities, data, and infrastructure across owned and operated properties including LinkNYC.

modern Javascript, Python, Scala, Ansible, AWS Services, and a little bit of plain grit.

https://boards.greenhouse.io/intersection/jobs/535099#.WLb4B...

reply


MedicaSafe, Inc. | Front End Developer | New York, NY | ONSITE | Full-time

Position: Front End Developer

Are you a front-end dev with strong design skills? Does thinking through a user's experience inspire what you want to build next? If so, MedicaSafe might be a good fit for you! We're looking for a developer who is comfortable defining screen-flow and working with backend developers on implementation. Our ideal candidate is interested in understanding the user and building on that understanding as a foundation. As a company, we develop technology to improve patient outcomes with a focus on medication adherence and addiction treatment. Our office is in New York City's West Soho neighborhood in a pleasant, creative, pun-filled environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

--- Design and implement user interfaces

--- Coordinate with research team to better understand users and use cases

SKILLS AND TOOLS

--- Javascript, HTML, CSS

--- UI / UX, Responsive Design

NICE TO HAVE

--- Experience working in health care

--- Minimalist design aesthetic

--- At least 1 year of relevant work experience

Candidates are encouraged to submit a portfolio and/or github link. Please send your materials to jobs@medicasafe.com.

reply


InteraXon | Toronto, ON, Canada | Full-time, ONSITE, http://www.choosemuse.com/careers/

Openings:

- Senior Cloud Developer, Team Lead

- Electrical Engineer

- Embedded Developer

- Product Manager

- Data Scientist

InteraXon has launched the second generation of our consumer wearable EEG product "Muse: the brain sensing headband" in the US, Canada, and internationally. The Muse mobile app teaches users how to meditate while giving them real-time feedback on how they are doing. It helps to solve some fundamental difficulties with learning to meditate, such as: "how do I do it?", "how do I know if I am doing it right?", and "how do I stay motivated?". Over the holidays, we unveiled our newest innovation, the Smith Lowdown Focus powered by Muse at CES 2017, a collaboration with Smith Optics. This latest innovation moves the Muse brain sensing technology into a stylish form factor that can fit into an athlete's lifestyle. The app will feature tools that help athletes train their mind and build focus on or off the field. Our goal is to unlock human potential.

We use Google Cloud Services as much as possible with Python. We make use of Google Compute Engine, Task Queues, Pub/Sub, Google File Storage, Datastore, and BigQuery.

Apply at: http://www.choosemuse.com/careers/ or email hiring@choosemuse.com

reply


Factual | Engineers and data lovers | Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai | www.factual.com/jobs#openings

Factual is currently hiring engineers and data lovers of all levels in the SF Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Shanghai.

Factual’s location platform enriches mobile location signals with definitive global data, enabling personalized and contextually relevant mobile experiences. Built from billions of inputs, the data is constantly updated by Factual’s real-time data stack. We were named one of "50 Disruptive Companies in 2013" by MIT Technology Review. We have a terrific team that is still fairly small and an incredible CEO who was previously the co-founder of Applied Semantics (which was bought by Google and became AdSense). Factual has venture funding from Andreessen-Horowitz and our partners/customers include Bing, Apple, Facebook and Groupon.

There are many challenging problems to work on at all layers of the stack: data cleaning and canonicalization, storage, deduping, serving, APIs, improving data using machine learning, etc. A great example is one of our most recent products, Geopulse Audience, which stands at the intersection of high quality places data and large scale analysis of user geo-data: http://www.factual.com/products/geopulse-audience . If you love data, Factual is the place to be. Our main criteria are that you're smart and get things done, but you'll get bonus points for experience with Clojure (http://www.factual.com/jobs/clojure), machine learning, NLP, algorithm design, or Hadoop/Spark.

You can email me personally at alexr@factual.com, or view our job postings here: https://www.factual.com/jobs#openings

reply


Smartcar API | Frontend, Backend, Business Development | Mountain View, CA | ONSITE | https://smartcar.com

We're a small team (9 people) making a big change in transportation. Technological additions to vehicles are kicking off a new era of better transportation which is affordable, greener, and safer. The automotive industry is undergoing the most disruptive changes since its inception. We believe the future of transportation is Autonomous, Electric, Shared and Connected. Smartcar is building an API platform to solve the "connected" part of it.

The positions we are hiring for:

+ Business Development / Account Manager with 2+ years of experience.

+ Software Engineer with 2+ years of experience. Our stack is Node.js, Postgres, Redis, Docker, AWS.

If you are interested in helping us modernize transportation and enjoy working in a collaborative environment, we'd like to meet you. $95K to $130K + up to 1.0% equity

If you want to learn more, email me at sanketh@smartcar.com or call me at 530 475 2882. No recruiters.

reply


WeFarm | Data Analyst | London, UK | ONSITE

Love interesting and complicated data? Want to work for a multi-award winning agtech startup? WeFarm are looking for a Data Analyst (R, SQL) to join us in London. (An interest in Clojure/ClojureScript would be hugely beneficial.)

WeFarm is a free peer-to-peer service that enables farmers to share crop and livestock-saving information via SMS, without the internet, and without having to leave their farm. Farmers can ask questions about pressing agricultural issues and receive crowd-sourced answers from other farmers around the world within minutes. For instance, small-scale farmers can learn how to improve crop yield or how to start a micro-business, enabling them to increase household income. With 90% of smallholder farmers now able to access a basic mobile phone, WeFarm’s goal is to connect millions of farmers around the world to the information they require.

Check out http://wefarm.org/data-analyst/ for more information and get in touch with me directly if you've got any questions.

reply


EDITED | Engineering Positions | London, UK | Onsite | Full-Time

We’re currently hiring for front-end, back-end, and DevOps Engineers. Our stack is primarily Python & JavaScript, with frameworks like Django/Flask and react.js/d3. We aren’t afraid to integrate new tech and like to keep exploring what’s out there.

We're an established startup, focused on doing important things for retail, the fourth biggest industry in the world, helping them reduce waste and be more efficient. We have a beautiful web app, used everyday by hundreds of people at Topshop, Saks Fifth Avenue, GAP and more.

Our engineering team is a group of smart people from really varied backgrounds. We’re solving diverse and interesting problems on a daily basis, like image analysis, big data visualisation and a load of other fun things that come with having a rapidly growing data set. We love good practices like extensive testing and continuous integration, and enjoy giving back to the community, so open source contributions are highly encouraged.

Our office is large and sociable; people eat lunch together every day and we have drinks and snacks in the office every Friday, as well as team days out and all expenses paid trips abroad. There’s a video on our jobs page of our most recent one: http://edited.com/jobs/

Half of the team has actually found and joined us through “Who’s hiring”, so don't hesitate to get in touch, we're always happy to meet new people!

See here for more details about current vacancies and to apply directly online: https://edited.com/jobs/engineering/

reply


Owlstone Medical | London/Cambridge UK | Onsite, full-time | Software Developer

The work you'll do at Owlstone will be at the intersection of electronics, physics, chemistry, computer science, and data visualization. Owlstone’s mission is to save 100,000 lives and save health care providers $1.5B by 2020. We need to add more top-class Software Developers to our team to help us achieve it. You can choose to join our office in London or at the Science Park in Cambridge.

As a Software Developer at Owlstone, you will be a vital part of the team tackling very challenging problems such as detecting early-stage cancer from patients’ breath, or warning people of the presence of minute amounts of life-threatening chemicals in their surroundings. To enable development of new detection & diagnosis algorithms for multiple applications, we are expanding the team responsible for building & administering our data pipelines and data interfaces.

Full job spec here: https://www.owlstonemedical.com/about/careers/software-devel...

Send an email to am9zZS5kaWV6QG93bHN0b25lLmNvLnVr to get past the HR filter ;) (no recruiters, please)

reply


First Round Capital | Full-Stack Software Engineer | San Francisco | ONSITE

We’re looking for a full-stack software engineer to join our small, but mighty engineering team.

https://medium.com/@firstround/hiring-a-full-stack-software-...

We build in-house software for First Round Capital’s startup community. Our founders, CEOs and their teams use our products every day to share and discuss their most pressing problems. Engineering at First Round provides a unique opportunity to get a look at how VC works from the inside, while shipping products around interesting startup-focused problems. We code in Ruby on Rails—we even have an iOS app using Turbolinks's iOS adapter. It's a small team (just myself and one other engineer) so you'd have a huge impact on what we do.

If interested, feel free to email me directly kevin at first round dot com.

reply


kCura | Sr. Software Engineer | Chicago, IL; Reston, VA; Krakow, Poland | Full-time, Flexible REMOTE | https://www.kcura.com/join-the-team/available-positions/ • Product: Relativity, handles large volumes of data and helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies solve their own unique data problems.

• Why: To fulfill the vision we set for our product, Relativity: to simplify and accelerate how the world conducts e-discovery by bringing the entire process and community together in one open, flexible, connected platform.

• Vision: Our mission is to help our customers organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Building great e-discovery software for managing massive volumes of electronic evidence during litigation or investigations.

• Stack (Reston, VA): Java, Scala, JVM, Linux, REST, GIT, Akka, Jenkins, Bamboo

• Stack (Chicago & Krakow, PL): C#, ASP.NET, MVC, SQL Server, Azure, REST, Chef, Powershell

• Core Values: Be humble and stay hungry, Be an excellent communicator, Exceed the expectations of your customers and your colleagues, Hold yourself and your colleagues accountable, Enjoy and be great at your job, Embrace the talents of your colleagues and our customers, Do more with less ==Team==

• Founder and owner: Andrew Sieja, CEO

• Advisor: ICONIQ Capital

==Interview== Phone call [30 min] >> Code Challenge (2 hour, at home, fun coding exercise) >> Interview in office to meet the team (3 ½ hours) >> Decision communicated to you within 24 hours

==Contact== mmcfarland@kcura.com

reply


Underdog.io | New York, NY | https://underdog.io | Full-Time | ONSITE

We’re looking to hire two full-stack engineers. Ideally, one would be a Javascript/Node.js Engineer, and the other would be a Python Engineer.

Today, Underdog.io is a curated marketplace for talent. We connect amazing people with founders, hiring managers, and recruiters at top technology companies.

We’re building technology to reduce the noise of the job search and match. We started Underdog.io because we experienced the pains associated with (1) hiring while working at top startups and (2) looking for new opportunities.

Our platform is currently live in SF, NYC, and LA. We work with over 200 awesome companies. Quality is key to our model -- we turn away one of every two companies that have tried to join the network. We've proudly bootstrapped and profitable.

As we scale, we’ll focus on building tools for candidates to organize, search, and discover new job opportunities. In our view of the future, job candidates don’t receive as much unsolicited outreach from recruiters. Job search is organized, and talented candidates have more high-quality options.

We use Python/Flask, Javascript/Node.js, PostgreSQL, Elastic Search, AWS. We're also working on a project in Ruby/Sinatra. And we're big supporters of open source.

Link to Github: https://github.com/underdogio

Link to Medium post: https://medium.com/@cmuir/lessons-from-sixteen-months-of-boo...

Email chris@underdog.io to apply.

Because we're still a small team, we're not able to accommodate recent bootcamp graduates. No recruiters or dev shops, please. =/

Keywords: New York City, Brooklyn, Developer, Dev, Engineer, Python, Flask, Node.js, Ruby, Sinatra, PostgreSQL, Elastic Search, Open Source, https://underdog.io/, Los Angeles, San Francisco

reply


Redash | Full Stack Developer | Worldwide | REMOTE

We develop an open source product (github.com/getredash/redash) with a SaaS offering. If you love Python, Javascript and building tools people use, you belongs with us. Bonus points for people with an eye for design and previous remote work experience.

You will be the first engineer on the team (except for the founder) with an opportunity to have a huge impact on the way forward.

More details and how to apply: https://usecanvas.com/redash/full-stack-developer-or-redash-...

reply


Pathgather - http://pathgather.com - ONSITE - New York, NY (NYC)

Pathgather is a fully-funded enterprise learning startup (Techstars '14) focused on helping employees at Fortune 500 companies advance their careers by learning new skills. Our platform is used by some of the largest companies in the world (HP, Visa, Qualcomm, etc.) to aggregate learning content from both public providers (e.g. Udacity, Pluralsight) and private catalogs (internal learning systems), empower their employees to share what they're learning (e.g. articles from HN), and track employee progress towards career goals. We've got real revenue, real customers, and a real opportunity to make learning better for employees everywhere.

We're looking for a Backend Engineer to join the engineering team. We've built out a GraphQL API that our frontend team consumes, which means our backend engineers get to focus on much more interesting problems than fetching data for views. We leverage our PostgreSQL schema heavily to enforce our business logic via DB constraints, trigger functions, and all kinds of fun things... When you aren't designing database models, you'll be writing integrations with a variety of external services, working on our machine learning models, and - of course - LEARNING.

If you share our particular love for Postgres, Ruby, GraphQL, data, and learning, contact me (neville@pathgather.com, CTO) or apply to our careers link below!

BACKEND ENGINEER (Ruby/Postgres/GraphQL), $100-130k, https://jobs.lever.co/pathgather/e700098b-b552-4b10-a5a5-e0e...

reply


SpotHero | Chicago, IL | http://spothero.com SpotHero is changing parking, and our tools will redefine the transportation industry. With over a million cars parked, fast growth, and solid funding (https://angel.co/spothero), SpotHero offers countless ways to make an impact on the company and your career.

Senior Engineer - Platform - https://spothero.com/careers/570628 SpotHero is seeking a Senior Engineer for our Platform Team. You will be responsible for building all things related to our Platform Services and Infrastructure that power our website, our API, and our native apps.

To apply, please email your resume to jobs@spothero.com. Include any github account, linkedin profile, and any project that you’re particularly proud of. We love seeing work that others loved working on.

reply


Technical Co-Founder (Big Data, Data Integration, Data pipelines) | New York City / Remote

Stealth startup based in Brooklyn seeking a third technical co-founder. We’re two engineers that have worked together for before and founded the company last year. Working to make data (big and small) easier for companies of all sizes. We’re deeply disappointed with the ETL tools in the market and are taking a new approach. Our product focuses on usability, reliability, and security. We integrate with the most common data sources (data bases/warehouses, Hadoop, cloud services) across the three major clouds: AWS, GCP, and Azure. Our product has a hosted model and a self-hosted/on-prem (quick deployment) model to meet the needs of any customer.

Our stack is centered around containerizing everything (using Kubernetes). This allows us to use the right programming language for the right task. We use Java, Scala, Python and Go. Our web app is Rails and React.

We have been working on the product for nearly a year but will give up to 33% of the founding equity for the right hire. We are looking for someone who is pragmatic, efficient, relentlessly resourceful, and focused.

Necessary experience: data warehousing, data pipelines (streaming and batch), cloud computing, containers, mastery of at least one of these: Java/Scala/Python/C++.

Email us at stealthdatanyc@gmail.com. Tell us what you think we need to know about you.

reply


Quora | ML Engineer | Mountain View, CA | ONSITE | www.quora.com

ML, Python, C++, TensorFlow, Spark, Information Retrieval

Quora’s mission is to share and grow the world’s knowledge. We are an internet-scale Library of Alexandria, a place where people go to learn about anything and share everything they know.

At Quora, we use Machine Learning in almost every part of the product - feed ranking, answer ranking, search, topic and user recommendations, spam detection etc. Within the past few months we released a large duplicate question dataset [1], built out Quora on Alexa and Google Home [2] and linked Quora Topics to Wikidata [3].

As a Machine Learning expert, you will have a unique opportunity to have high impact by advancing these systems, as well as uncovering new opportunities to apply Machine Learning to the Quora product. As a ML Infrastructure Expert, you will play a key role in developing tools and abstractions that our other developers would build on top of.

Machine Learning Engineers: http://bit.ly/2lTPGM2

ML Infrastructure Engineers: http://bit.ly/2lzaLZz

Product Infrastructure Engineer: http://bit.ly/2mtz4fJ

Please submit online at the link above and mention my HN user name. Or email "%sn@quora.com" % my_HN_user_name

[1] https://data.quora.com/First-Quora-Dataset-Release-Question-... [2] https://blog.quora.com/Introducing-Quora-on-Voice [3] https://blog.quora.com/Announcing-Wikidata-References-on-Top...

reply


Your job links are broken. Got chopped off.

reply


Thanks! Just fixed

reply


London, UK | Investec (https://www.investec.co.uk) | Developers for Fintech startup | Onsite | Contract or perm

Front-end developer

Rip up the old rule book of banking, and join our magic circle of dreaming, building and testing with customers in how we can solve key problems for UK small and medium businesses . We are select team of warriors and valkyries from varied backgrounds and conquests (Small start-up of 10) who operate in WeWork Moorgate. Our elite team is looking for devs with super sharp skills. No financial services experience necessary at all, just the desire to drive instant impact, and create legacy in etching their name in history in helping us change financial services.

You should have personal projects, be curious like a spy and prize the art of software. The team assembled have aeons of experience designing, running and scaling software systems. Our journey will be filled with learning, fun and hard work (skill at table tennis is a nice-to-have). You should have strong opinions born out of hard-won experience and war wounds.

Our stack is currently AngularJs 1.x, React + Redux, C# 6 backend (planning on moving to .Net core in the medium term), best practice devops, Github flow

We sometimes have a competition to throw a plastic pig in a bin from some distance #jussayin

You will need to be able to work in the UK.

email: adam.wynne at investec.co.uk

reply


Haplo -- London, UK -- Full time, ONSITE

We're looking for:

1) Data Engineer - build tools to integrate & clean data from multiple sources, work with clients to set up feeds of information - https://www.haplo-services.com/jobs/data-engineer

2) Customer Support Technician - first point of contact for customers. Entry level technical role, ideal for someone who likes problem solving and can code a bit - https://www.haplo-services.com/jobs/customer-support-technic...

We built research information management systems for universities, on top of our open source Haplo platform: http://haplo.org

Like a startup: Small dedicated team. No barriers to doing your best work. Opportunity to get involved with everything, should you want to. Lovely office, great coffee. Ambition to change the world in a small but significant way.

Not like a startup: Sensible working hours. Quiet environment away from the hustle. No random pressure from investors. Quality product without hacks.

https://www.haplo-services.com/jobs

reply


Oxford, UK | Wayin | Senior Software Engineer | ONSITE, https://www.wayin.com

Wayin is a campaign management platform for marketers and agencies, helping them build consumer facing interactive applications and is used by household name brands to run high volume marketing campaigns. We're a growing startup with offices in Oxford, London, New York & Sydney and an HQ in Denver, CO and we think we have a roadmap with some really interesting stuff to work on.

We are looking for Senior Backend or Full Stack Engineers to be based in Oxford, UK.

Our stack is Java, Groovy, Vert.x, Grails, Redis, ElasticSearch, MySql on the backend and React, Redux, Webpack, ES6, LESS, Yarn on the frontend.

Sound interesting? Contact us at engj@wayin.com

reply


ZeroCater | San Francisco | Onsite, Fulltime https://zerocater.com/careers

Help bring people and ideas together through food. Our engineers appreciate good design, whether it’s clean API or good UI. Enjoy working with Python or Ruby and have worked with Django or Rails. Here are our technical roles we currently looking for:

Sr. Full-Stack Engineers Operations Leadership Business Analyst

The work we do is bringing tens of thousands of people together every day. Shared meals are a fundamental human experience. To us, food fosters relationships and new ideas. We’re obsessed with improving our customers’ lives by making every meal count.

Contact recruiting@zerocater.com or https://zerocater.com/careers

reply


SeatGeek — New York, NY — Full Time — We're a mobile marketplace for tickets and live events.

Web Engineer — We're looking for someone who loves building for the web. Everything else (professional experience, where in the stack you fit, the languages you've used) is up for grabs. Details here: https://seatgeek.com/jobs/software_engineer

iOS Engineer, marketing roles, and lots more here: https://seatgeek.com/jobs

reply


Hustle | Software Engineer | San Francisco | ONSITE

Hustle is a peer-to-peer text messaging platform that provides organizations across the country with an affordable, efficient, and effective tool to reach their supporters. By facilitating two-way conversations, Hustle’s clients maintain genuine, personal dialogues with hundreds, thousands, and even millions of people. Our clients include Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, and Our Revolution (Bernie Sanders' organization). It's 48 times more effective than making phone calls.

See a recent article about us in The Hill: "Left Finds New Online Tools To Fight Trump": http://thehill.com/policy/technology/320195-left-finds-new-o...

As a product engineer, you will be working on Hustle's core web and mobile products: our web and mobile text messaging apps, our campaign administrative interface, and our message delivery back end. Product engineering at Hustle is unique in that we do not have mobile, front-end and backend specialists. Instead engineers are empowered to develop and ship features in their entirety covering the whole stack. This feature of product development is enabled by Hustle's particular technology choices: the use of JavaScript, React, React Native and Node.js through out the stack. It's a stack that heavily rewards generalists that just want to ship things. It also makes for a very dynamic working environment: form a temporary team for a larger project where you decide to focus on shipping a polished mobile frontend and for the next project form another temporary team where you would focus on delivering a humming backend.

Hustle was started by engineers from Facebook and MongoDB and is backed by top VC firms including Social Capital and Index Ventures. Please apply on our site to learn more about us and our growing team of 20!

https://jobs.lever.co/hustle.life/

reply


SnapEngage | Senior Front-End Software Developer | Berlin, Germany | ONSITE, VISA https://snapengage.com

SnapEngage is one of the leading live chat solutions for support and sales teams, with offices in Boulder, Colorado and Berlin, Germany. We are looking for a Senior Front End Developer with experience building large scale web applications with either AngularJS or React and Redux.

Our Berlin office has a multi-national and multi-lingual team and the company offers perks like the ability to work from home 2 days per week, weekly German classes at the office and an annual team building trip which is in Portual this year.

Our ideal candidate has at least five years of professional experience as a JavaScript developer and has previously held a team-lead or senior position on a large development project. Experience with D3, Java, GAE or other programming languages is also a plus. The interview process is pretty straight-forward, culminating in an on-site interview here in Berlin which is essentially a show-and-tell for a small programming task and a chance for everyone in the office to meet you.

For more information, you can visit our website

https://snapengage.com/about-us/ https://snapengage.com/careers/senior-front-end-software-dev...

Alternatively (or if you have any questions), feel free to contact me at mikael[dot]kohlmyr[at]snapengage.com and I'll be happy to help you get the application process started.

reply


Oscar Insurance is a startup using technology, data & design to change the way people find and access care. We are disrupting the healthcare industry by putting people first, not business and cost. www.hioscar.com

We're currently hiring for a variety of Full-time/Onsite roles here in our New York City location.

Security Engineer: (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/jobs/?gh_jid=483542

Software Engineer: Web & Mobile (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=247940

Software Engineer: Data/Systems (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=248056

Software Engineer: New Grad (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=261348

Software Engineer: SWAT (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=261602

Software Engineer: Product Infrastructure (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/?gh_jid=240077

Site Reliability Engineer (NYC) https://www.hioscar.com/about/jobs/13255?gh_jid=13255

Oscar was valued at $2.7 billion following a $400 million investment by Fidelity. Take a look at how we're simplifying healthcare: http://incredibleinsurancemachine.com

reply


Berlin, Germany | KIWI.KI GmbH | Full-time, ONSITE, https://kiwi.ki/en/jobs/

- Site Reliability Engineer

- Backend Engineer

- Embedded Engineer

KIWI.KI's goal is to replace the physical key and to revolutionize key management. Our smart access-as-a-service solution KIWI allows users to unlock doors completely hands-free with our identity token KIWI Ki or by using our KIWI App.

The development team is an interdisciplinary mix, covering the full range from hardware and firmware development through systems, web, and mobile. Our highest priority is safeguarding the privacy and security of our users. We believe that it’s possible to have a connected system without gathering huge amounts of information on the private lives of our customers.

Tech stack overview: bare-metal C, CoreOS, Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, Redis, Python, Django, Flask.

Apply at: https://kiwi.ki/en/jobs/

reply


Airfinity | London, UK | Full Time | Senior Engineer (Data) & Senior Full Stack Engineer| http://airfinity.com

Working to organise and understand the world's event, attendee and sponsor data.

Currently hiring for multiple roles in our data engineering team based in London. We are looking for accomplished engineers looking for their next big challenge.

We are a year old and have secured several rounds with a rapidly expanding team working on our event data products.

Salary Range £60-75k + Equity + Benefits, Flexible Working

If you would like to talk please either reach out to me directly and mention HN [james at airfinity .com] or through our Workable page. https://airfinityjobs.workable.com/

reply


Primity Bio | San Francisco Bay Area | Frontend, Full-Stack and UX Engineers | Onsite or Remote

We're building a real-time, cloud-based bioinformatics data analysis application and seeking engineers to join our team. (No experience in bio needed.)

Ideally you have a passion for and experience with building highly interactive, creative interfaces (e.g. business intelligence or dashboarding apps, products like Google Docs). Prefer familiarity with Angular 1.5/2, web sockets, node.js and/or C++.

my username at primitybio . com

reply


Pilotlight | Moorestown, NJ (Philadelphia Area) | Full Time | ONSITE

Python/Django Developer

Pilotlight is looking to add an experienced, full-time developer to our team. We are a small, boutique development shop located in Southern New Jersey (Philadelphia area) focused on building web applications for clients large and small. If you have experience with Python/Django or with similar MVC-Style frameworks (Rails, etc..) and have an interest in trying something new we would love to chat.

jobs@gopilotlight.com

reply


Solworks | Full-stack Developer Node.js | Leicester UK, Nottingham UK | ONSITE | Full time

We: Are a small startup creating beautiful SaaS applications to help companies manage employee time and holiday in a simple and consistent manner.

You: Are an enthusiastic developer who loves all things JavaScript, including its quirks, and wants to write modern, clean code. You are able to learn new things but also aren't afraid to teach what you know.

Using:

* React

* Sequelize

* Semantic-UI

* Hapi, Nginx

* Swagger / OpenAPI

* Babel & Gulp & Mocha & ESLint

Bonus Points: You can spin your own VMs or Containers, you know all your IDE shortcuts, you have existing open-source contributions.

Benefits:

* Free pizza Friday every month.

* Staff social events including coastal sailing and barbeques.

* Working with passionate, like-minded people.

* Great tea and coffee.

* Relaxed atmosphere and great facilities including our new table football

* As many monitors as you want!

* On-site parking.

If this sounds like your sort of opportunity, drop us a line at hello@sol.works

reply


GitLab (https://about.gitlab.com/) | Engineering and Non-Engineering roles| Remote Only

We're hiring developers, build engineers, service engineers, developers, sales development reps, and director level positions, see https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/ We're a remote only company so everyone can participate and contribute equally. GitLab Community Edition is an open-source Ruby on Rails project with over 1000 contributors.

See all jobs here: https://about.gitlab.com/jobs/

Interested? Feel free to email us directly at jobs@gitlab.com!

reply


Omni (Schibsted) | Senior Full Stack Engineer | Stockholm, Sweden | Onsite | Full-Time

Omni is an award-winning news app (and website) with the focus on personalization, and quick and complete news coverage (aggregating all other news sources). You will be part of a small and efficient team (4 full stack devs, 1 UX, and 1 designer in Stockholm; 4 Android and iOS devs in Gdansk) who have just begun expanding the app into new markets. We're small enough that you will have a big impact, but there's still plenty of career opportunities within the rest of Schibsted. We're looking for a senior engineer that is very experienced with javascript and node.js (or so good at other stuff and willing to learn that it doesn't matter). The rest of our stack consists of Postgresql and Elastic Search, virtual-dom for the web, and Heroku and Kubernetes/AWS for hosting. However, we're constantly experimenting and innovating and no strangers to trying new technology when we get a good opportunity (personally I can't wait to use Elm in production; we just need more devs who knows it!). Email me at andreas@omni.se if you're interested.

reply


LogRocket | Cambridge, MA | Boston, MA | Full Time, Onsite | https://logrocket.com

LogRocket is a logging service that helps developers fix problems in their apps by letting them replay bugs. Our product is used by hundreds of companies like UserTesting, Carfax, and NBC to eliminate the guesswork for developers as they fix bugs.

We are a few engineers today and looking to double our team in the next few months. If you are interested in joining at the ground-floor of a venture-funded, fast-growing company, free to reach out to me personally at (matt at logrocket dot com)

reply


Teachers Pay Teachers | Engineers, Product Managers, Product Designers | NYC (New York City) | Full-Time

Teachers Pay Teachers is a community of millions of educators who come together to share their work, their insights, and their inspiration with one another. We are the first and largest open marketplace where teachers share, sell, and buy original educational resources. Since we've started, authors on Teachers Pay Teachers have earned over $200M. Here's a bit more of the backstory (https://www.nytimes.com/2015/09/06/technology/a-sharing-econ...). Our engineering culture focuses on Fearless Development (http://engineering.teacherspayteachers.com/2015/10/11/the-fe...), curiosity, learning, and autonomy.

We're currently running our infrastructure on AWS with a combination of terraform and chef to manage our servers. The tiers of our application are built with AWS Aurora, Elixir, and React.

If you want to learn more about us, check us out on The Muse: https://www.themuse.com/companies/teacherspayteachers/.

I'd be happy to chat about positions over email at recruiting@teacherspayteachers.com or check out our careers page (https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Careers).

reply


Relayr | Berlin/Munich, Germany | ONSITE | Full time | https://relayr.io/

Who we are? relayr is a well-funded and rapidly expanding start-up based in Berlin and Munich. We have an extremely international and very friendly team, who build and maintain a full IoT technology stack. We are shaping the IoT world and building the future! Let’s do it together!

We are actively hiring for the following positions:

NodeJS Developer - Munich

Scala Developer - Munich

Full Stack Developer - Berlin

JavaScript Engineer - Munich and Berlin

Security Specialist - Berlin

Senior UX/UI Designer - Berlin

...and many more :)

Check out our career page for more details. You can also apply there directly, if any position sparks your interest! https://relayr.io/jobs/ Any questions? Don’t hesitate to get in touch! julia.rovnik@relayr.io

reply


All of your job postings end with (m/f), what do you mean by that?

Additionally, I've looked at positions in Germany in the past, but I have no fluency in the language. Would that prevent me from being an appropriate candidate?

reply


(m/f) stands for male or female.

The reason to still state that the job is available to both genders is that the word describing the job is most often masculine.

reply


Aha! (http://www.aha.io) | Rails & Front End Engineering | Remote

Aha! is looking for experienced Ruby on Rails, Javascript and front-end engineers to develop rich interactive experiences in React with a Rails backend. Aha! is the #1 tool for product managers to plan strategy and roadmaps.

Aha! is profitable, you can work from anywhere in North America and we offer excellent benefits.

We use our own product to manage our work (which is especially rewarding), we deploy continuously and we are developing in Rails/CoffeeScript/React/d3. Our entire team is remote - primarily in US and Canada.

http://www.aha.io | email: engineering-jobs@aha.io

reply


Thinknum | New York | Backend Engineer | On-site - Full-time | $90k-$140k + equity

=== Who We Are ===

Thinknum is a Fintech company that organizes the Internet’s commercial activity into data models. Thinknum provides real time granular data (e.g., the average discount for Michael Kors handbags vs Coach handbags across retailers). We have hundreds of clients across major financial institutions and corporations. We're a profitable company that is growing quickly.

=== Who We Are Looking For ===

We're looking for back-end engineers that can streamline our data collection process. You will design and implement systems that collect data from websites and make it available to our customers on our platform. Looking for engineers with experience in Python and Javascript and familiarity with the DOM and tools for parsing the DOM like Selenium and BeautifulSoup.

=== Interested? ===

Interested? Drop me a note at jzhen@thinknum.com

Learn more about us: https://www.thinknum.com/

Thanks, Justin

reply


Oden Technologies | https://oden.io | New York, NY | Full-time | Onsite

We are an IoT startup creating a hardware / software platform for Industry 4.0 factories [1]. We collect data from industrial machinery and analyze, aggregate and display it so that manufacturers can make more product with less material. There's a lot of exciting things happening at the company and now is a great time to get into a small (8-person) team working working on a lofty mission that will revolutionize an underserved industry.

* Data Engineer: responsible for building and maintaining scalable APIs, the secure and timely ingestion of millions of time-series data points daily, building realtime and batch data pipelines and integrating models created by our data scientists into our product in order to generate realtime insights and predictions about production processes.

* Frontend Engineer: We need a solid front-end / JavaScript engineer with React experience, to help us design, build, and deploy the next-generation factory analytics platform.

* Forward Deployed Engineer: You'd be responsible for deploying, installing, monitoring and improving our on-premise devices, as well as building out the code that runs on them. Much of the code is communicating at low level (ex: Modbus) with industrial machinery and reporting back to our analytics platform.

Read more on https://oden.io/joinus or feel free to reach out to us directly: hello@oden.io

[1] http://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/digital-mckinsey/...

reply


Inductive Automation | https://www.inductiveautomation.com | Software Engineer | Folsom, CA

Come help develop the future of software used in industrial automation. In this position, you would join our core product development team. Together, we work to build our primary product, Ignition.

This position is focused on implementing and maintaining network protocols for communicating with industrial controllers (PLCs, RTUs, etc…) as well as the system responsible for bridging data from those implementations into the Ignition platform. Responsibilities include new feature and protocol development as well as the maintenance and enhancement of existing functionality.

We are a tight-knit team of developers working every day to delight customers worldwide with a product they actually need. If this sounds like something you’d like to be part of we look forward to talking to you.

Requirements

- B.S. in Computer Science, or equivalent experience

- Minimum 5 years of programming experience

- Strong Java 8 skills

- Experience writing server and networking code

- Experience writing highly concurrent multithreaded code

- Modern toolchain and source control familiarity, e.g. Maven/Gradle and Git/Hg

Skills Not Required, But a Plus

- Experience with OPC Classic or OPC UA

- Experience with industrial automation fieldbuses or protocols such as Modbus, EtherNet/IP, Omron FINS, Siemens S7, Emerson/Fisher ROC, ABB Totalflow (DB/DB2), etc

- Experience with PLCs and/or PLC programming

- Any other relevant experience in industrial automation

https://inductiveautomation.com/about/careers/senior-softwar...

You can also contact me at my email address in my profile.

reply


JustWatch | Backend, Frontend & System Engineers | Berlin, Germany | INTERNS, VISA, ONSITE, https://www.justwatch.com/us/talent

We're always looking for hungry & curious engineers (from INTERN to senior level) in:

- Backend Engineering (Golang, GRPC, Postgres, Aerospike)

- Frontend & Hybrid Engineering (Typescript, Angular, Ionic, Cordova)

- Site Reliability Engineering (Golang, GCP/AWS, Kubernetes, Prometheus)

About us:

- B2C and B2B products with massive traction in 24 countries

- Hard problems, no politics, clear focus, great context - driven by values & excellence

- We're self-funded, profitable and rather share the company with our employees than with VCs

Culture:

- an intense learning culture with high degrees of autonomy and room for personal growth

- a development philosophy that balances fast hacking with a solid architectural foundation

- great mentoring and regular feedback

- every two weeks is Dev Day, reserved for automation, simplification and tech talks

reply


Dispatch | http://dispatch.ai/ | San Francisco Bay Area, CA | Full-time, onsite

We are Dispatch (dispatch.ai), a well-funded startup that is creating a platform for local delivery powered by a fleet of autonomous vehicles designed for sidewalks and pedestrian spaces.

We're bringing together a team with deep domain expertise in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence. If you're interested in joining us for work on this exciting technology and help create the future of autonomous vehicles, we'd love to hear from you.

Roles we are hiring for include:

Software Engineer - Motion Planning and Controls

Software Engineer - Perception

Software Engineer - Mapping and Localization

Software - Generalist

Hardware - Electrical

Hardware - Embedded/Firmware

Contact us at jobs-hackernews@dispatch.ai!

Or apply through our listing on AngelList (https://angel.co/dispatch-6/).

reply


PlanGrid (YCW12) | San Francisco | Full-time, On-Site | Visa

We’re building software that is changing the construction process (think GitHub for construction). Our users love our app because it helps them build real things more efficiently. By joining our team you can influence product decisions and work on interesting technical challenges (our client apps work with GBs of blueprints and metadata). Our engineering teams are small; whatever team you work on, you'll have a chance to have a big impact.

We’re hiring across all of our engineering teams: Android, Web, iOS, Windows, Backend (Python).

You can see our job postings and apply here: https://jobs.lever.co/plangrid?lever-via=SzsN-_Jgq1

reply


Zurich, Switzerland. | Scandit AG | Full-time, ONSITE, http://scandit.com/

Scandit is a rapidly growing enterprise mobile technology startup with offices in Zurich, San Francisco and Boston. We are looking for a machine learning expert for our Zurich team to help us revolutionize the traditional barcode scanner and text recognition market with our innovative mobile solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. You will be part of a small team of developers and play a crucial role in refining our products and researching and implementing new data capture solutions.

Responsibilities

- Build systems to train models for challenging visual text and object recognition problems

- Implement model evaluation algorithms for mobile devices that run in real time

- Extract new insights from our analytics data to improve SDK performance

- Improve our existing barcode scanning algorithms using your expertise

- Build automated QA systems to guarantee robustness, speed and consistency

- Be a company-wide thought leader on machine learning and AI 

Desired skills and experience

- MSc or PhD degree in computer science or a related field with a strong focus on machine learning (ML)

- 3+ years of experience in the field of ML, including deep learning (academia or industry)

- General computer vision or computer graphics experience is a plus

- Solid knowledge of data structures, object-oriented programming and software engineering principles

- Ability to write high-performance code in C++ and quickly prototype ideas in Python (or a similar language)

- Low-level knowledge of the ARM architecture and experience in mobile GP-GPU programming is a plus

- You have a work permit for Switzerland or a EU passport. 

Send your application to jobs@scandit.com

reply


Second Measure | SF Bay Area (San Mateo, CA) | ONSITE (relo ok) | https://secondmeasure.com

Second Measure analyzes credit card data. We process billions of purchases to help investors (VCs and hedge funds) answer questions like:

  - How quickly is Shake Shack growing?
  - Is Lyft gaining or losing market share in Boston?
  - How does Hilton spending change after a customer's first Airbnb stay?
  - (Check out our research blog [1])
…through an analytics platform we build in-house.

We’re a 13-person team comprising mostly engineers and data scientists. 10 of us are technical, and 4 have PhDs. We love solving hard problems with compelling data. We’re looking for other strong builders, especially those who can grow into leadership roles:

  - Data Scientist / Research Scientist (stats; Python/R/Spark helpful; quantitative PhD preferred)
  - Senior Software Engineer (frontend/backend/full-stack; AWS; Python; Mesos/Spark/Lambda; D3+ReactJS)
  - Product Designer / UI/UX Designer ("full-stack", from research to prototype to mockup to engineer-ready spec)
  - (See: https://boards.greenhouse.io/secondmeasure)
We’re in downtown San Mateo, just minutes from Caltrain and 101.

I'm a founder (mike@). Submit via job board and mention HN, or email jobs@ and CC me.

[1] http://blog.secondmeasure.com/

[2] http://techcrunch.com/2015/08/10/second-measure-launches-off...

[3] http://www.economist.com/news/business/21705369-alternative-...

[4] http://www.businessinsider.com/second-measure-is-secret-weap...

reply


gridX | Fullstack Engineer | Munich, Germany and Aachen, Germany | ONSITE (remote-friendly, possible fully REMOTE once established) https://gridx.de

At gridX we are building a digital energy supplier that matches decentralized renewable energy producers - like photovoltaic and battery storage systems - with energy consumers. This way, we are creating a community in which energy can be used and experienced in an entirely new way. It allows you to track your current energy data (production, consumption), benchmark it with other community members and shrink your energy costs through intelligent energy management and the benefits of a community, that produces its own energy.

We are a highly dedicated team of engineers, software developers and designers that is now expanding to bring our vision to market.

Possible areas of work:

* Microservices platform for managing devices and processing the data

* Our own custom Linux-based operating system

* Data-centric applications running on both the IoT devices and in the cloud

Stack: Go, Javscript/React, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, PostgreSQL

Job descriptions: http://gridx.onapply.de

Feel free to reach out to me at j.hermanns (at) gridx.de if you have any questions

reply


Citymapper. London, UK. (ONSITE VISA)

Reinventing the transport app, built for commuters and their daily needs. One single app for all the different use cases and challenges of city life.

Read our blog at https://medium.com/@Citymapper

Please apply at https://citymapper.com/jobs/

Contact me at joe at citymapper dot com

Some keywords: Python, Go, golang, C++, Web, React, iOS, Android, data science, site reliability(SRE), DevOps, AWS, EC2.

reply


Rheidiant | Houston | Senior Firmware Engineer | ONSITE Rheidiant is a funded IIoT startup making devices and systems for monitoring pipelines and other industrial assets. Our sensors locate otherwise undetectable leaks of hazardous liquids to avoid environmental disasters.

Join our dynamic design team to make highly reliable embedded systems. We are currently hiring for a Senior Firmware Engineer position with extensive experience in ARM Cortex-M, FreeRTOS, low power methods. Further experience in digital hardware design, prototyping, embedded Linux, networking protocols, AI/ML algorithms, and back end JavaScript frameworks is a plus. Contact us at careers<>rheidiant<>com

reply


DuckDuckGo | Site Reliability Engineer | Paoli PA | REMOTE, VISA

We're looking for candidates that are excited to join us in raising the standard of trust online.

https://duckduckgo.com/hiring/

reply


InComm Digital Solutions | UI/UX Designer, Systems Engineer, Database Engineer, Software Engineer, SQL Server DBA | Portland, Oregon | ONSITE

InComm Digital Solutions (IDS) redefines the connection between merchants and their customers through our stored value and mobile gifting solutions. As the pioneer of digital gift card delivery, IDS helps our customers leverage their gift card programs in new ways to drive sales. The IDS platform supports gift cards sales through e-commerce, social media, promotional, and B2B toolsets. Gift cards can be delivered physically by mail or digitally to a recipient's email or mobile device.

Benefits: * Opportunity to solve interesting and challenging problems within a growing industry * Community of strong software developers within a collaborative and supportive Agile environment * Healthy work environment, including in-suite bike storage, showers and standing desks * Downtown location with lots of windows and good views * Easy access to public transportation and company provided transit pass (TriMet or C-TRAN) or parking pass * Fully catered breakfast on Tuesdays and lunch on Thursdays, with company snacks and beverages all the time * Competitive compensation, including health, dental, vision, 401K with company matching and PTO

Tech stack: C#/.NET (currently Windows only but hoping to work with .NET core soon), Microsoft SQL Server, RabbitMQ, Redis, RavenDB, AngularJS but moving towards React + Redux, HTML/CSS/JS, Docker, Puppet

Openings:

* Senior Database Engineer: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/6102/senior-database-e... * Software Engineer: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/6091/software-engineer... * Senior UI/UX Designer: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/6021/senior-ui-ux-desi... * Senior Systems Engineer: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/6020/senior-systems-en... * Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack/.NET): https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/5845/senior-software-e... * SQL Server DBA: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/5729/sql-server-dba/jo...

Interview process: Usually a phone screen to run through some basic technical questions, then (depending on the role) a small take-home assignment that we discuss at an on-site interview, as well as some discussion of past projects and simple whiteboarding (no binary search trees). Onsite there's usually two sessions with a pair of engineers in each, as well as a more non-technical session or two with managers.

Email me at the incomm.com domain with rfaaberg as the username if you're interested.

See all current job postings: https://careers-incomm.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchKeyw...

reply


Ixis Digital | Developer, SEO Engineer, Technical Project Manager | Burlington, Vermont. | Full Time

We are an analytics and data science company. We are fast growing and looking to fill several positions.

We work with medium sized datasets, and the bulk of what we do goes into data-backed business strategy consulting.

ixisdigital.com/careers/

reply


Distil Networks | SF, DC (Arlington) NC (RDU), London, Stockholm | ONSITE (with a few exceptions) | We stop automated threats the internet.

Hey y'all - Distil Networks is a growing startup in the web application security industry. We build SaaS that blocks automated threats, like bots and scrapers, from attacking our customer’s websites and APIs. This reduces fraud, content theft, spam, and helps eliminate lots of security issues. We have a global network that actively blocks web traffic based on human/ non-human signatures. Our customers love us, our investors love us, and we’re growing and hiring. We have offices in SF, DC, North Carolina, London, and Sweden! I’m a data scientist / engineer here and still have a great time. Closing in on 3 years for me. I really like all my coworkers (physical and remote) and we have a near-zero jerk count.

What we’re looking for (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks?lever-via=3TYvimYmGi):

Specifically we need:

- Data Engineer (NC) (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/b81d473f-b69b-4050-a481...)

- DevOps (NC) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/7585bf1b-707e-45a6-ac41...

- Engineering Manager (SF) (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/38019be7-7d8a-4d70-83af...)

- Full stack Ruby dev (DC) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/3eb53980-2599-4729-a0dd...

- Senior Product Designer / UX (SF) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/d278ca16-8256-449e-a0dd...

- NOC Engineer (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/47a6b09f-6e5b-451f-9525...)

- Software Engineer (https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/c2a5db5c-12ce-40f2-949c...)

- Implementation Engineer (DC or NC) https://jobs.lever.co/distilnetworks/d3edc30d-a236-475f-95af...

Many of these jobs have openings in multiple locations.

We’re also hiring for Finance, and Sales!

reply




