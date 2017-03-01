Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Twitter Takes Aim at Anonymous Egg Accounts (wired.com)
21 points by redraga 42 minutes ago





Interested to see how penalizing accounts for 'repeatedly tweeting at non-followers' is going to work when most of what I see on the platform is people messaging celebs who don't follow them back

This is what I was going to post, seems to be about 90% of the activity on twitter. They seem to only care about the experience from the perspective of the haves, anyone else just isn't part of the conversation.

Yea thats pretty much all twitter is. I think of all the people tweeting politicians etc.

Today, the egg, tomorrow, unverified account names. Are they going full Facebook?

And filtering out keywords in messages... I suppose that's ok, and certainly their prerogative, but talk about creating more social bubbles. As much as I disagree with the random twits on the site, it reminds me that not everyone is a left-leaning political hobbyist. Hearing things you don't necessarily like is part of being an adult.

Sure but harassment isn't. My understanding is that all of this is optional. As long as anonymous accounts are not abused there's no reason to filter them out. If anonymous accounts are abused people will filter them out. Thus the only people we have to blame are the abusers of anonymous accounts.

No, giving people the option of not seeing patterns of accounts isn't "full Facebook".

Next they'll want proof that the person in the avatar is actually you.

I hope they took into account that blind users also don't upload avatars.

It isn't just about blocking those that haven't uploaded avatars. Egg users stick out because they have other properties such as

New account follows a lot quickly, but doesn't have followers

New account that with time never ever tweets, only retweets and follows

New account that starts and then immediately follows just a single person ever.

All of those are suspicious

