New Zealand Will Give You a Free Trip If You Agree to a Job Interview (time.com)
48 points by BerislavLopac 47 minutes ago





I lived in Wellington for two and a half years. It's the most beautiful city I've ever lived in.

That being said, most of the tech is centralized in just a few shops. Everything is contracted out to Datacom, Catalyst, Frondie, Solnet, etc. etc.

I mean companies do have their own IT staff, but just due to the shortage of talent, a lot gets contracted out, including tons of government stuff.

If you're under 30 and a US citizen, you can get a Holiday Work Visa and live/work there for a year. (This is how I started out, before switching to another visa). If you're a citizen of a commonwealth state, I think you can get a two year visa to most other commonwealth countries (including AU/NZ).

Oh and Wellington is the windiest city in the world. This is not an exaggeration. Oh and expect at least one earthquake a year too.

According to this article you apply and they will select a 100 people from the pool. How is this different than a normal interview except the flight is a little longer.

One downside - you have to be able-bodied. NZ will not allow people with disabilities the opportunity to relocate there.

Honestly, my only remaining fear in moving to NZ would be going from unmetered internet in the US to strictly metered internet in NZ. Would I be able to cope with a data cap?!

It could be a reality show. Have your people call my people!

I think most professional tech worker they are trying to hire would be able to afford a round trip ticket and travel expenses to New Zealand.

I met a New Zealand network security specialist in Santa Monica recently. He and his mate moved here. When the general is calling forward the reserves, the reservist would do well to take heed of the front line that's coming toward them.

I hear you Sun Tzu. Did they have specific complaints?

Can you expound on this warning?

Direct link to the actual program: http://www.wellingtonnz.com/work/looksee-wellington/

So they have literally hundreds of tech jobs and they're looking to interview literally 100 people?

Yup, pretty standard marketing technique. Offer a special deal to a select few but by advertising that deal you get other interested/talking about it. Kind of like we are.

What if you fly this person (who is great on paper) to Wellington, and they turn out to be the most toxic person you've ever met. What if your luck is truly awful and you fly out 100 of these people?

If you find from a group of 100 people, that each one has a personalty that is so "toxic" they are impossible to deal with. I assure you it is you that is "toxic".

What if I do it for the trip then say no and go back home?

I'd love to visit New Zealand, not sure I wanna stay. It's nice there but it's really far from everything.

