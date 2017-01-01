reply
Linking to related stories is a temporary fix, but a standard timeline would be better. It should even motivate people to contribute to "follow-ups" on stories. Report what happened to the affected parties, where are they now, etc...
This is in the interest of keeping people informed and engaged. Instead of endlessly chasing "breaking news"
Take the "Oroville Dam" story for example. I would love to be able to subscribe to a timeline of updates as more unfold. A year from now, will there be a story about how the dam was fixed? How government money was spent? etc...
Or whatever happened to those girls who were locked in that guy's basement? Whatever happened to them? Where are they now?
I also wanted to add in user, publication and reporter 'leanings' by having a mechanism where users could say that they thought a story was left/right/neutral. The act of voting would count as a push having the affect of slightly moving the publication and reporter in one direction and the voter in another. I would then use an ELO type metric so a user who was very far in one direction wouldn't have the same impact as a user more in the center.
I recently purchased the domain cnnisfake.news to expose all the times the media releases a fake story. This thread and posts have inspired me to get it working!!
Every article should have machine readable metadata including:
* The author
* The geographic and political point(s) or region(s) discussed in the article
* URLs of related content (serious news outlets need to fight their desire to keep the user from leaving the site)
* A boolean that indicates if the article uses anonymous sources (tools could then filter out such articles when desired)
* Implicit version control showing each published revision of an article and who made the change
Jobs like this are about the input of a story, not the output. Ensuring that a health story is backed up by thorough analysis of government data. Or a story created entirely from scratch because a bot noticed an uptick in some particular dataset.
That has the potential to be really powerful journalism. Metadata isn't unimportant, but it's not more important than the story itself.
(IIRC, the NYT already has APIs that fulfill almost all of your requests, incidentally)
> Metadata isn't unimportant, but it's not more important than the story itself.
I see redefining what a modern reader should expect of serious journalism as a forcing function that would prompt the writer/editor to provide that data.
Really? I poked around and just now registered for an API key. I see no documentation more detailed than "Data is returned in JSON". I'll keep looking.
That last one made me laugh. With traditional print, you'd have a newer version of an article (say the afternoon edition) highlight the changes or the newspaper would publish a correction in a separate section of the paper.
You'd think with modern technology there would be a better way of presenting that type of information but it seems like the real response from the publishing industry has been to simply perform ninja edits and hope nobody notices.
http://microformats.org/wiki/hnews
Support this. ALL MEDIA, please.
Actually, I'd love to see Google require this (and possibly, additions), for qualifications for Google News listings.
Most especially: reputation tracking of reporters, authors, editors, and publishers, most especially on accuracy (inclusive of corrections, which reduce but don't eliminate error penalties).
I'm pretty sure I do not want my search engine to assign some "reputation" values. Instead, I'd prefer people to get educated about their news sources and make their own choices.
* actively advertising open source contributions
* not requiring endless whiteboarding sessions
* wanting to review past projects as a large part of the interview
Bravo NYTimes. Proving again that you get it.
Their open source blog is also quite interesting: https://open.blogs.nytimes.com
That said, we use a lot of JavaScript, a fair amount of R, a medium amount of Ruby, some Python, and occasionally Go. Stats skills are a plus, as are database skills, as are design chops.
