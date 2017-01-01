Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How can a programmer help The New York Times report stories? (nytimes.com)
31 points by jashkenas 3 hours ago





What does "You know how to meet deadlines creatively and collaboratively." mean? Mostly the creatively part is what piqued my interest.

I want to join the NYTimes and build a "chronicle" feature. I hate how news stories develop overtime, but there is nothing to "chronicle" the story from beginning to end.

Linking to related stories is a temporary fix, but a standard timeline would be better. It should even motivate people to contribute to "follow-ups" on stories. Report what happened to the affected parties, where are they now, etc...

This is in the interest of keeping people informed and engaged. Instead of endlessly chasing "breaking news"

Take the "Oroville Dam" story for example. I would love to be able to subscribe to a timeline of updates as more unfold. A year from now, will there be a story about how the dam was fixed? How government money was spent? etc...

Or whatever happened to those girls who were locked in that guy's basement? Whatever happened to them? Where are they now?

I had a similar idea, but wanted to build it outside of a single news organisation. Basically a news aggregator, but it would detect when different articles are about the same topic and try to tell if the newer article added anything to the story. This aggregation system would then track public interest in a story over time (based on clicks) along with media interest (based on new stories)

I also wanted to add in user, publication and reporter 'leanings' by having a mechanism where users could say that they thought a story was left/right/neutral. The act of voting would count as a push having the affect of slightly moving the publication and reporter in one direction and the voter in another. I would then use an ELO type metric so a user who was very far in one direction wouldn't have the same impact as a user more in the center.

I've taken to keeping handy a link to "Current events" on Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Current_events) for this reason.

This is essential!!

I recently purchased the domain cnnisfake.news to expose all the times the media releases a fake story. This thread and posts have inspired me to get it working!!

The irony of this is that it's March 1, and there's a hiring thread on the site today, which is where stuff like this belongs.

Yes! There is a need for more people in journalism who understand the principles of data relationships and are comfortable with modern technology. Whoever takes this job or one at another newspaper, here's a subset of my desiderata for modern journalists:

Every article should have machine readable metadata including:

* The author

* The geographic and political point(s) or region(s) discussed in the article

* URLs of related content (serious news outlets need to fight their desire to keep the user from leaving the site)

* A boolean that indicates if the article uses anonymous sources (tools could then filter out such articles when desired)

* Implicit version control showing each published revision of an article and who made the change

These are all desirable, but IMO also really miss the point.

Jobs like this are about the input of a story, not the output. Ensuring that a health story is backed up by thorough analysis of government data. Or a story created entirely from scratch because a bot noticed an uptick in some particular dataset.

That has the potential to be really powerful journalism. Metadata isn't unimportant, but it's not more important than the story itself.

(IIRC, the NYT already has APIs that fulfill almost all of your requests, incidentally)

> Jobs like this are about the input of a story, not the output.

> Metadata isn't unimportant, but it's not more important than the story itself.

I see redefining what a modern reader should expect of serious journalism as a forcing function that would prompt the writer/editor to provide that data.

> (IIRC, the NYT already has APIs that fulfill almost all of your requests, incidentally)

Really? I poked around and just now registered for an API key. I see no documentation more detailed than "Data is returned in JSON". I'll keep looking.

I don't disagree that what I describe may not be what NYT is looking for. I'm excited enough about their commitment to devote programmer resources to news that I am eager to provide that feedback.

> * Implicit version control showing each published revision of an article and who made the change

That last one made me laugh. With traditional print, you'd have a newer version of an article (say the afternoon edition) highlight the changes or the newspaper would publish a correction in a separate section of the paper.

You'd think with modern technology there would be a better way of presenting that type of information but it seems like the real response from the publishing industry has been to simply perform ninja edits and hope nobody notices.

Yes, I've noticed the same thing and it has annoyed me. Newspapers are historical artifacts. They have a duty to history to be accountable about such changes.

Would you pay for something like this? Because if not, I see zero reason for publishers to implement this with their already limited amount of developer labor.

Yes. I already do pay for subscriptions to various newspapers/periodicals. I see plenty of reason for publishers to rise above what other publishers are doing and provide more value.

hNews Microformats:

http://microformats.org/wiki/hnews

Support this. ALL MEDIA, please.

Actually, I'd love to see Google require this (and possibly, additions), for qualifications for Google News listings.

Most especially: reputation tracking of reporters, authors, editors, and publishers, most especially on accuracy (inclusive of corrections, which reduce but don't eliminate error penalties).

> Actually, I'd love to see Google require this[...]: reputation tracking of reporters

I'm pretty sure I do not want my search engine to assign some "reputation" values. Instead, I'd prefer people to get educated about their news sources and make their own choices.

This is pretty cool, actually. It's neat to see a prominent company

* actively advertising open source contributions

* not requiring endless whiteboarding sessions

* wanting to review past projects as a large part of the interview

I've been looking through hundreds of job ads for about a month now. This is honestly one of the best. They are putting emphasis on your passionate and fit, rather listing random technology stacks and bs requirements.

Bravo NYTimes. Proving again that you get it.

I recall the creator of the open source library D3.js also used to work there and did a lot great interactive pieces for articles.

Their open source blog is also quite interesting: https://open.blogs.nytimes.com

He certainly did: https://www.nytimes.com/by/mike-bostock

If folks have questions — feel free to ask in here. I'm sure we can lean on @jeremybowers (whose job opening it is) to swing by and answer some...

First question. What languages are in use? Because I know LAMP, but this might be on Microsoft or MEAN. In which case I'll have found and cleaned up 3 projects and a resume for no reason. All the information needs to be presented upfront, I don't want to have to go looking for it.

I believe it's somewhat flexible — as this post is for a new, small team (within Interactive News). So there's not necessarily a big existing codebase to maintain, and they're going to be working on some greenfield reporting tools.

That said, we use a lot of JavaScript, a fair amount of R, a medium amount of Ruby, some Python, and occasionally Go. Stats skills are a plus, as are database skills, as are design chops.

