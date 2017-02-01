reply
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/google-yahoo-end-...
And now they've "open sourced it" with minimal changes since then. Sounds to me like they stopped working on it, but they didn't want to keep getting asked by the tech media and crypto people about the project's status. So they went "Here, it's all yours now! You're welcome. Yes, we know how awesome we are."
But it doesn't look quite finished, so I wonder if anyone will bother to complete Google's half-assed job. Google didn't even bother to integrate it with Key Transparency before open sourcing it. That speaks volumes as well.
They've recently also released a centralized/hosted version of S/MIME for enterprise users as well, again showing their complete disinterest in continuing to support end-to-end crypto.
https://security.googleblog.com/2017/02/hosted-smime-by-goog...
I'm guessing they stopped working on End-to-End around the time they started working on the hosted S/MIME. I wouldn't get my hopes up about Google supporting end-to-end crypto in the future. Now I'm starting to wonder if they'll also kill the feature in Allo, or just hide it some more in future releases, so that it becomes even harder to use.
Hosted S/MIME is entirely different. It's completely unrelated to their general E2E efforts. The enterprise S/MIME solution is mostly to sell security to enterprises, not privacy to individuals.
