Currently the most powerful weather forecasting computer is the UK Met Office
machine, a Cray XC40 machine that delivers 6.8 petaflops and sits at number 11
on the TOP500.
Source: I work for Cray at the UK Met Office.
Now we have powerful computers and lots of data freely available (well maybe less now thanks to Trump), I've always dreamed of running an old computer model say from the 1980s at home.
For example, surface temperature forecast verification for Jan 2017: http://www.mdl.nws.noaa.gov/~verification/ndfd/index.php?mo_...
Due to the banding, you can get extreme variations in snowfall, leading to, "I thought we were supposed to get a foot, but we only got an inch!" type of comments. Or, bands will line up with the storm motion and just pelt an area harder than expected.
Example: http://imgur.com/i0j4I7g
I remember flying on one day when the forecast said that I'd be able to climb to 3,000ft in one spot, and to 6,000ft in another spot only about five miles away. In the air, I tried the first spot because it looked better to me. I topped out at 3,000ft. I moved over to the second spot and sure enough, 6,000ft. It was pretty amazing how good that one was.
But in the big picture sense, and for things like hurricanes, forecasting has improved a lot. It's unlikely we'd be caught by surprise today as happened with the Blizzard of '78 when massive numbers of cars got stuck on the highway and had to be abandoned or people were stuck at their offices for a week. (The weather events still occur of course but they're less likely to catch people unprepared.)
My girlfriend is from Florida, and even after three years of living here she is still unused to the habit of keeping ice scrapers, umbrellas, rain boots and an extra jacket in the car at all times.
Upstate weather is a mystery. When I was in school we had 80 degree weather towards the end of the spring semester before a small snowfall the day before graduation.
