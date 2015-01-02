Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Supercomputers for Weather Forecasting Have Come a Long Way (top500.org)
    Currently the most powerful weather forecasting computer is the UK Met Office
    machine, a Cray XC40 machine that delivers 6.8 petaflops and sits at number 11
    on the TOP500.
But this does not run the production forecast, that is done on one of two smaller machines which are capable just over 3 petaflops.

Source: I work for Cray at the UK Met Office.

Is it running fortran? Which version?

So the XC40 is used for research purposes? I'd be very interested to know more about your workflow.

That XC40 system is for collaboration work but it also serves as a test bed of sorts as it's so much lager users can try scaling up models on it.

What is the 'bigger' one used for then?

Edit : Answered while I was posting this

Please can you tell us what forecasts it is running then?

What does it do then?

I've always wondered how meteorology works in terms of computer models. As someone knowing nothing, what's some good material to start learning how it works?

Now we have powerful computers and lots of data freely available (well maybe less now thanks to Trump), I've always dreamed of running an old computer model say from the 1980s at home.

Kinda disappointed about the lack of historical data given about the sort of supercomputers used for weather modelling over the years. Mainly because I want to know which era of weather forecasting could conceivably run on my PC, my phone, or the latest Raspberry Pi.

As I recall from when I followed the supercomputer space in more detail, weather was one of the areas that tended to use specialized supercomputers like IBM BlueGene rather than big clusters because the weather models were harder to parallelize. Go back in time and I'm sure you'll see quite a few high-end IBM pSeries. Go further back and there will be things like Cray vector machines.

It seems like weather forecasting has actually gotten really good over the last 30 years, except for snow. Are there any good statistics for relative accuracy out say 1-3 days?

Weather forecast accuracy is a statistic anyone can measure and generate. Put the forecasts and the actual weather outcome together in a spreadsheet, examine the results each day for the 1,3, and 5 day forecasts. NOAA and the UK Met Office both do this for all of their forecasts, it's called "verification", and they measure their forecasting bias. In general, the statistics I've seen suggest the 1 day forecasts are 95% accurate, 3 day forecasts are ~80% accurate, and 5 day forecasts are ~70% accurate. This may vary if you live in a hard to forecast area.

For example, surface temperature forecast verification for Jan 2017: http://www.mdl.nws.noaa.gov/~verification/ndfd/index.php?mo_...

What constitutes a hard to forecast area? Any examples?

A lot of variability in weather. Multiple weather systems tending to come together. It's a lot harder to forecast Boston than it is Las Vegas. It also depends what you're trying to forecast. If you live in a very dry area, you're going to be right about precipitation the vast bulk of the time.

Sure. The most challenging areas to forecast are typically areas with poor data availability (Mountains) or with topological features that impact the weather significantly (Great Lakes affect winter forecasts significantly). I imagine the Rocky Mountains and Great Lakes region both have lower than average forecast accuracy.

So snow is super hard to forecast because snow bands. These happen at a mesoscale, and typically one 1-2 grid points of the models used to forecast. The exact processes that contribute to banding are not very well measured, either, so it's very difficult to get a good prediction for it.

Due to the banding, you can get extreme variations in snowfall, leading to, "I thought we were supposed to get a foot, but we only got an inch!" type of comments. Or, bands will line up with the storm motion and just pelt an area harder than expected.

Example: http://imgur.com/i0j4I7g

It can be pretty amazing. I subscribe to a specialized forecasting service for glider flying, which takes the output from the big models and uses it to derive parameters useful for flying.

I remember flying on one day when the forecast said that I'd be able to climb to 3,000ft in one spot, and to 6,000ft in another spot only about five miles away. In the air, I tried the first spot because it looked better to me. I topped out at 3,000ft. I moved over to the second spot and sure enough, 6,000ft. It was pretty amazing how good that one was.

In general, precipitation seems to be one of the tougher areas, especially as it can be very localized. With snow, you then also throw in rain/snow lines which, where I live in New England, are very commonly somewhere within the greater Metro area.

But in the big picture sense, and for things like hurricanes, forecasting has improved a lot. It's unlikely we'd be caught by surprise today as happened with the Blizzard of '78 when massive numbers of cars got stuck on the highway and had to be abandoned or people were stuck at their offices for a week. (The weather events still occur of course but they're less likely to catch people unprepared.)

That happened in Chicago in 2011 - a blizzard caused hundreds of cars to get stuck on South Shore Drive. I'm not sure if it wasn't warned or people were just stubborn.

A one-day temperature forecast is now typically accurate within about two to 2.5 degrees, according to National Weather Service data. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/five-myths-about-wea...

Coming from upstate New York, I have accepted the longtime reality that the weather will always be shittier than expected, so we pack according to probable shittiness instead of expected forecast.

My girlfriend is from Florida, and even after three years of living here she is still unused to the habit of keeping ice scrapers, umbrellas, rain boots and an extra jacket in the car at all times.

"Welcome to Syracuse, where the seasons don't matter and the weather is made up"

Upstate weather is a mystery. When I was in school we had 80 degree weather towards the end of the spring semester before a small snowfall the day before graduation.

Here's a great (paywalled) Review on numerical weather forecasting: http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v525/n7567/full/nature1...

