Show HN: $2 incremental pricing logo project (logodust.com)
35 points by fairpx 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





I think you're doing yourself a disservice. I remember coming across your portfolio (and possibly even speaking with your team, I don't recall) when I was looking to get a new logo made for a client. Now, if I'm ever in that situation again, how will you ever convince me to pay market rate for a logo when I know you've been doing them for $2, $4, $6, etc?

In other words, you're lowering the perceived value of your work.

Megabus famously offers $1 fares for early bookers. Everyone knows that the true fare value is not $1. Plus, this logo product isn't on par with their regular service, which includes unlimited revisions and goes for $450 - $650.

It's a solid marketing play.

Appreciate the thought. Here's how I look at it: our core service offers a bunch of different perks that this experimental service doesnt include like: more revisions, faster delivery etc. so when you are in a rush or want to bounce back and forth ideas, this service isnt the way to go.

Inspired by Logo Pizza, where they increased price with $20 for each logo? (saw this pass by some time ago here on HN)

http://logo.pizza/

Actually makes more sense with 2$, as there will be many more cumulative purchases before the price reaches its eventual peak. Bit like penny auctions.

Totally! We love what they are doing.

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"

Logodust/Metafizzy strike me as being on kinda the same page re: trying to give good things to the community at a low or 0 price point.

Do you the offer service aswell for logo design being made in both iOS and Android icon styles?

I would be tempted to hit it at this price, but want something I can get out into iOS and Android icon easily.

Absolutely. In the design brief you simply share some style examples and we'll get it done.

Can anyone explain if the game theory behind this is sound? because that sounds like a pretty ridiculous "business model".

Does the price ever stop increasing or go down? Is this meant to be a temporary operation?

It's meant as a temporary experiment. But we're thinking of having a handful of random days during the year where the price resets.

How about a pressure system? Each purchase increases the price by $2, but each day that passes without a purchase lowers it by $2. Eventually it would reach some sort of equilibrium of how much people are willing to pay for a simple logo service, right? Cool idea though.

I feel that it should simply reset after X days without any takers, thereby reflecting the market's ill-appetite for the increased price. Or perhaps the price should decrease by $2 each day without takers. Would be really interesting to then graph the price after several months, seeing where the market settled.

Sounds interesting but the problem then is that nobody will share it with friends. Since you gain an advantage by keeping it silent and take the low price offer when it resets. But I like the general thinking. Needs to be fleshed out.

The website looks terrible on Ultra Widescreen monitors. Maybe try it on two monitors and span the browser window over both? I think you got something wrong on styling.

I am testing this at $130. I will follow up with a review on experience and end-result.

I like the idea, but this does seem like a clickbait Show HN title.

Logos aren't being sold for anywhere close to $2, which is what a reasonable person would think before clicking.

It's more like "$2 incremental pricing logo project", though I admit it trades terseness for accuracy.

You are right. Edited title. Tnx

Out of curiosity. For your premium service, do you offer any discounts to open source projects?

Contact us via email. We love open source :)

Unable to find the link, but this "type" of offer has been posted to HN before and to me is just starting to feel like spam.

EDIT: Here's the link: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12488149

different organisation, same business model. That's just like saying that anybody who sells ads on their website is spamming HN because others have posted products that make money with ads.

In my opinion, the first time it was novel. HN is not a place to advertise business services, regardless of if they might be of use, a deal, etc.

This was, as noted by the poster, inspired by the post I linked to.

Stand by my position this is spam.

I suppose it's a good job that opinions are just that then.

I personally enjoyed this link.

Opinions in fact do matter on HN and users posting valid & reasoned opinions help other users inform their own opinion and actions; flagging, voting, etc.

Saying you liked a link does not though add any value via a comment and is best done simply by upvoting the link.


Making money at O(n^2 + n)

Sadly, the top comments are down at the bottom.

Perhaps the scoring algorithm is X=-X.

