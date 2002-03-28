A bit of a reality check if you don't mind - I think you will have very hard time selling this.
Windows chunk of your target audience will undoubtedly be already using Far and its many plugins, and thus have very little reason for switching. Conversely, those not familiar with Far probably won't be that interested in fman either.
Mac - desktop Mac market is exactly 1/10 of Windows one. Perhaps Mac people are more inclined to pay, but it will still be peanuts compared to what Windows could bring.
Linux - I am frankly not familiar with a single Linux user, developer or not, who ever bought anything except for games.
[1] http://www.farmanager.com
Happy that people bring it into our century
[1]: http://www.abandonwaredos.com/public/aban_img_screens/norton...
- Autocomplete when moving a file.
- There's 'select' but not 'unselect'. It's easy to work around but it was tedious to use.
- I like having some visual shortcuts or spatial information about he dirs. Now I go into a dir and the top one is kinda lost. Just my opinion.
- Maybe let me use CMD+O to open folder/file instead of Enter, which should rename it. At least it would follow macOS pattern.
Seems fine but not sure if I'll be using it. Maybe.
- Relative folders in GoTo in Steroids (Cmd+P): I've added a card on the Trello board for this [2].
- Autocomplete when moving a file: likewise [3]
- You're right about deselect. It should be there. I haven't had time to implement it. One user used the Python plugin API [4] to implement deselect [5].
- fman's ancestors in spirit are dual-pane file managers like Norton Commander or Total Commander, which for 20 years use Enter to open folders/files. Of course, you're free to override the default key bindings [6].
[1]: https://trello.com/b/WpIUiPAd/fman
[2]: https://trello.com/c/TEIdHUjH/142-goto-on-steroids-should-al...
[3]: https://trello.com/c/uavERPwD/143-auto-complete-paths-in-cop...
[4]: https://fman.io/docs/plugins-introduction
[5]: https://github.com/raguay/DeSelect
[6]: https://fman.io/docs/customizing-fman
Recommended!
I saw the feature requests on trello, but couldn't find "Create a new file"
On a related note: it's good to see more and more apps include a command line, where you can invoke any function of the program. Menu + icons + hotkeys strategy may be a good UI for normal users, but the command line - especially with good completion, like with Helm[2] - is much more convenient if the program has more than just a couple functions. Emacs (M-x) and Vim (:) worked like that since the beginning, I wonder what happened, what caused even programmers' tools to shed their command lines for more than twenty years?
[1] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/Sunrise_Commander Screenshot: https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/SunriseCommanderScreenshotOn...
[2] Screenshot: https://github.com/emacs-helm/helm/blob/master/images/helm-b...
The most mainstream missing feature is probably a search functionality (see the card [1] on the feature requests list). I don't miss it because I use the command line.
[1]: https://trello.com/c/ZtBmsZtA/98-file-search
This example from tldp.org will help:
------------------------------------
$ ar tv parted_1.4.24-4_i386.deb
rw-r--r-- 0/0 4 Mar 28 13:46 2002 debian-binary
rw-r--r-- 0/0 1386 Mar 28 13:46 2002 control.tar.gz
rw-r--r-- 0/0 39772 Mar 28 13:46 2002 data.tar.gz
The 'data.tar.gz' file contains all the files that will be
installed with their destination paths:
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:57 ./
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:49 ./sbin/
-rwxr-xr-x root/root 31656 2002-03-28 13:44:49 ./sbin/parted
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:38 ./usr/
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:41 ./usr/share/
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:38 ./usr/share/man/
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:52 ./usr/share/man/man8/
-rw-r--r-- root/root 1608 2002-03-28 13:44:37 ./usr/share/man/man8/parted.8.gz
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:41 ./usr/share/doc/
drwxr-xr-x root/root 0 2002-03-28 13:44:52 ./usr/share/doc/parted/
-rw-r--r-- root/root 1880 2002-03-07 14:20:08 ./usr/share/doc/parted/README.Debian
-rw-r--r-- root/root 1347 2002-02-27 01:40:50 ./usr/share/doc/parted/copyright
-rw-r--r-- root/root 6444 2002-03-28 13:37:33 ./usr/share/doc/parted/changelog.Debian.gz
-rw-r--r-- root/root 15523 2002-03-28 02:36:43 ./usr/share/doc/parted/changelog.gz
[2]: https://trello.com/c/sOyQA73P/80-create-a-packaged-version-o...
works for me... :/ Can you try again?
[2]: https://trello.com/c/ZtBmsZtA/98-file-search
