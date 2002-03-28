Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: fman – file manager for programmers (fman.io)
27 points by mherrmann 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 28 comments | favorite





It's an interesting project, clearly stemming from scratching one's personal itch. Congrats on the Show HN, always an exciting experience :)

A bit of a reality check if you don't mind - I think you will have very hard time selling this.

Windows chunk of your target audience will undoubtedly be already using Far and its many plugins, and thus have very little reason for switching. Conversely, those not familiar with Far probably won't be that interested in fman either.

Mac - desktop Mac market is exactly 1/10 of Windows one. Perhaps Mac people are more inclined to pay, but it will still be peanuts compared to what Windows could bring.

Linux - I am frankly not familiar with a single Linux user, developer or not, who ever bought anything except for games.

[1] http://www.farmanager.com

Why is there a limited number of licenses available?

The speed and efficiency of Norton Commander[1] was amazing

Happy that people bring it into our century

[1]: http://www.abandonwaredos.com/public/aban_img_screens/norton...

Thank you Andreas! fman is actually also currently on your platform, Product Hunt ;-)

kudos to the launch! ps: already upvoted :)

many thanks! btw, I'm not sure if you're still based in Vienna, but I'm from here :)

This looks like a lovely project but I would also suggest [midnight commander](https://www.gnu.org/software/mc/). It's a console based file manager that is available everywhere.

- I'd like to have relative folders showing up when doing the CMD+P within a folder.

- Autocomplete when moving a file.

- There's 'select' but not 'unselect'. It's easy to work around but it was tedious to use.

- I like having some visual shortcuts or spatial information about he dirs. Now I go into a dir and the top one is kinda lost. Just my opinion.

- Maybe let me use CMD+O to open folder/file instead of Enter, which should rename it. At least it would follow macOS pattern.

Seems fine but not sure if I'll be using it. Maybe.

Thank you for the suggestions. Implementation of fman's features is prioritised by the number of votes they receive on a public Trello board [1].

- Relative folders in GoTo in Steroids (Cmd+P): I've added a card on the Trello board for this [2].

- Autocomplete when moving a file: likewise [3]

- You're right about deselect. It should be there. I haven't had time to implement it. One user used the Python plugin API [4] to implement deselect [5].

- fman's ancestors in spirit are dual-pane file managers like Norton Commander or Total Commander, which for 20 years use Enter to open folders/files. Of course, you're free to override the default key bindings [6].

[1]: https://trello.com/b/WpIUiPAd/fman

[2]: https://trello.com/c/TEIdHUjH/142-goto-on-steroids-should-al...

[3]: https://trello.com/c/uavERPwD/143-auto-complete-paths-in-cop...

[4]: https://fman.io/docs/plugins-introduction

[5]: https://github.com/raguay/DeSelect

[6]: https://fman.io/docs/customizing-fman

DoubleCommamder is a really good clone of Total Commander.

Recommended!

How about a right click/keystroke to copy current file path to clipboard?

reply


F11 :-)

Nice! I have been wanting something like this.

I saw the feature requests on trello, but couldn't find "Create a new file"

reply


I'm currently the only person who can add cards to the list. But just email me at [michael] at [herrmann] dot [io] and I'll add your suggestions/bug reports!

reply


Interesting. I would give it a try if I weren't using Sunrise Commander (an Emacs plugin[1]).

On a related note: it's good to see more and more apps include a command line, where you can invoke any function of the program. Menu + icons + hotkeys strategy may be a good UI for normal users, but the command line - especially with good completion, like with Helm[2] - is much more convenient if the program has more than just a couple functions. Emacs (M-x) and Vim (:) worked like that since the beginning, I wonder what happened, what caused even programmers' tools to shed their command lines for more than twenty years?

[1] https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/Sunrise_Commander Screenshot: https://www.emacswiki.org/emacs/SunriseCommanderScreenshotOn...

[2] Screenshot: https://github.com/emacs-helm/helm/blob/master/images/helm-b...

Yes, I very much agree that a command line with autocomplete like Sublime Text's Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+P should be available in many more applications. I find menus a horrible way of exposing functionality. It's just so tedious to find anything.

How well would this work as a replacement for Finder for basically every task?

reply


The only use case I currently still use Finder for is previewing Pictures. But admittedly, my needs aren't that advanced.

The most mainstream missing feature is probably a search functionality (see the card [1] on the feature requests list). I don't miss it because I use the command line.

[1]: https://trello.com/c/ZtBmsZtA/98-file-search

Hmm the linux download gives me a .deb file only. I know I could try to extract the binary from it... but I'm too lazy. (ArchLinux user)

reply


a .deb file is an ar archive containing two .tar.gz files, one of which (data.tar.gz) contains the binary along with required files under the same paths you would install on your system.

This example from tldp.org will help:

  ------------------------------------

  $ ar tv parted_1.4.24-4_i386.deb
  rw-r--r-- 0/0      4 Mar 28 13:46 2002 debian-binary
  rw-r--r-- 0/0   1386 Mar 28 13:46 2002 control.tar.gz
  rw-r--r-- 0/0  39772 Mar 28 13:46 2002 data.tar.gz

  The 'data.tar.gz' file contains all the files that will be
  installed with their destination paths:

  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:57 ./
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:49 ./sbin/
  -rwxr-xr-x root/root     31656 2002-03-28 13:44:49 ./sbin/parted
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:38 ./usr/
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:41 ./usr/share/
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:38 ./usr/share/man/
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:52 ./usr/share/man/man8/
  -rw-r--r-- root/root      1608 2002-03-28 13:44:37 ./usr/share/man/man8/parted.8.gz
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:41 ./usr/share/doc/
  drwxr-xr-x root/root         0 2002-03-28 13:44:52 ./usr/share/doc/parted/
  -rw-r--r-- root/root      1880 2002-03-07 14:20:08 ./usr/share/doc/parted/README.Debian
  -rw-r--r-- root/root      1347 2002-02-27 01:40:50 ./usr/share/doc/parted/copyright
  -rw-r--r-- root/root      6444 2002-03-28 13:37:33 ./usr/share/doc/parted/changelog.Debian.gz
  -rw-r--r-- root/root     15523 2002-03-28 02:36:43 ./usr/share/doc/parted/changelog.gz

Sorry about that. Features are prioritised according to the number of votes they receive on a public Trello board [1]. There's a card [2] for ArchLinux support.

[1]: https://trello.com/b/WpIUiPAd/fman

[2]: https://trello.com/c/sOyQA73P/80-create-a-packaged-version-o...

The front page returns a 500 error and is blank. On the upside, I like the minimalism!

reply


[edit: It's fixed now - see below]

;)

works for me... :/ Can you try again?

Nope: https://www.pastery.net/tfyqwb/

reply


Thank you very much. I'll investigate.

Should be fixed now!

No search?

reply


Not yet sorry. Features are priorities by the number of votes they receive on a public Trello board [1]. There's a card [2] for search (which is not the highest-voted feature). But it will definitely come.

[1]: https://trello.com/b/WpIUiPAd/fman

[2]: https://trello.com/c/ZtBmsZtA/98-file-search

