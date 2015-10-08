Not true: https://blog.mozilla.org/futurereleases/2015/10/08/npapi-plu...
Also, they recommend installing IE. So I'm assuming Edge isn't supported either? This is a horrible approach to browser security coming from Google.
Sucks though, Firefox probably could have make a longer exception for them if it mattered to them.
I do understand that some google services work only on Chrome but certain systems need to be cross-browser / cross-platform to become successful. For example, in early days MS Word could save documents into WordPerfect format - not because MS liked WordPerfect but because that was the easiest path to conquer the world.
So as soon as a product starts dropping support for very popular platforms, that can mean only two things: the product rules the world in that segment or company plans sunset that product.
1. Google is swinging its market share around in the desktop browser market to further squeeze Firefox, a much smaller competitor
2. Google hasn't allocated any resources to porting Hangouts away from NPAPI plugins presumably because it has already put Hangouts for the desktop on life support, focusing resources on a similar initiative like Allo or whatever the flavor of the month is
3. Mozilla somehow dropped the ball on writing a sufficiently capable WebRTC implementation despite having implemented a Hangouts / Skype competitor in Firefox Hello
Any others?
This is also why Macs get scorchingly hot when using Hangouts on Chrome.
Is it using a plugin in Chrome also?
which sites are you using webrtc on firefox?
