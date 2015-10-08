Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Hangouts temporarily won’t support phone/video calls on Firefox (googleblog.com)
This makes it sound like they only received notice last October.

Not true: https://blog.mozilla.org/futurereleases/2015/10/08/npapi-plu...

It also doesn't say when they intend to restore support for Firefox builds.

Also, they recommend installing IE. So I'm assuming Edge isn't supported either? This is a horrible approach to browser security coming from Google.

I can really only be cynical about this announcement, hoping to convince a few more firefox users to switch to chrome instead of supporting the open web.

In the end corporation have discovered how to hijack "open". They just need to get a lead position on development, and then iterate on changes faster than the competition. Then again, i guess that is pretty much how Microsoft kept the competition from fully supporting the Office file formats...

FWIW they link Firefox ESR, and October-now is only 2 quarters to migrate a complicated app.

Sucks though, Firefox probably could have make a longer exception for them if it mattered to them.

The announcement linked to above was made in October 2015, 16 months ago, and said the change would be made by the end of 2016.

For me, this pretty much tells me that Google Hangouts are scheduled for deletion :(

I do understand that some google services work only on Chrome but certain systems need to be cross-browser / cross-platform to become successful. For example, in early days MS Word could save documents into WordPerfect format - not because MS liked WordPerfect but because that was the easiest path to conquer the world.

So as soon as a product starts dropping support for very popular platforms, that can mean only two things: the product rules the world in that segment or company plans sunset that product.

I can think of 3 possible explanations for this "temporary issue" (that Google should have seen coming literal years ago):

1. Google is swinging its market share around in the desktop browser market to further squeeze Firefox, a much smaller competitor

2. Google hasn't allocated any resources to porting Hangouts away from NPAPI plugins presumably because it has already put Hangouts for the desktop on life support, focusing resources on a similar initiative like Allo or whatever the flavor of the month is

3. Mozilla somehow dropped the ball on writing a sufficiently capable WebRTC implementation despite having implemented a Hangouts / Skype competitor in Firefox Hello

Any others?

Did it ever? I normally find with most Google services I have to open up Chrome, and figured it's probably just them trying to get me to switch browsers.

Weirdly enough I find that Firefox works better than Chrome with Hangouts a lot of the time

Yeah Hangouts on Chrome forces webp, even if you have hardware h264 support, whereas Hangouts on Firefox / Safari will happily use your hardware h264 support.

This is also why Macs get scorchingly hot when using Hangouts on Chrome.

similar experiences here - safari on mac - hangouts just plain doesn't work about 30% of the time (over last 12-18 months). I'll click a link, then after a minute of futzing around remember "oh yeah, this really only works in the latest chrome" and have to switch...

I have wondered about this also, although I have found Chrome on my Mac to work poorly with Hangouts. Recently I had an issue during a Hangout and the people I was on with mentioned they also avoid Chrome for Hangouts. I had been using Firefox, but I guess now I'll have to rely on Safari. Or use Skype.

Just a few days back a projectzero post informed us how Google had told the proxy companies about upcoming TLS 1.3 change months back and that company didn't do anything about it. Google does the same now, ignoring something important known for months ahead.

Surely Hangouts can work over WebRTC?

Is it using a plugin in Chrome also?

As far as I remember it uses WebRTC on Chrome, that's how it manages to be plugin free there. But there's subtle differences in browser implementations w.r.t WebRTC, it's one of those... standards. WebRTC is also incredibly hard to debug from browsers.

Our WebRTC video calling system on Roll20 is used by around 50k people per week and works fine in both Chrome and Firefox.

I was working on a WebRTC client in Angular a few years ago and basically Firefox was weird.

The WebRTC team has released a polyfill [0] for browser incompatibilities so that would not really be a excuse for them, especially given the fact they have some of the top web engineers around.

[0] https://github.com/webrtc/adapter

Your experience from years ago, in the age of rapid releases, is like ancient history. WebRTC is supported on firefox, and I've used it with no problems.

lol thanks man, I know I'm an old-man in Internet years, I'm sure that it works now but then why is the Google Hangouts team temporarily not supporting it?

which sites are you using webrtc on firefox?


I'm confused about this too. I thought WebRTC just worked everywhere now.

Safari still does not support WebRTC, and users must enable Flash on sites that require it. They've merged in a few commits [1], but their implementation is still lacking [2].

[1] https://trac.webkit.org/changeset/210942 [2] http://caniuse.com/#search=webrtc

Well then, this absolutely doesn't reflect badly on Google at all, does it?

