Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Trouble at sea: what fossil fuels are doing to our oceans (newhumanist.org.uk)
12 points by kawera 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I don't think it's off base to say that within out lifetime the oceans will be completely destroyed. So many mass-die offs of ocean life lately.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: