Trouble at sea: what fossil fuels are doing to our oceans
newhumanist.org.uk
12 points
by
kawera
1 hour ago
past
1 comment
randycupertino
6 minutes ago
I don't think it's off base to say that within out lifetime the oceans will be completely destroyed. So many mass-die offs of ocean life lately.
