Ask HN: Why isn't VOIP better?

I'm very sensitive to bad call quality. I'm very easy going about most things, but poor sound quality or an intermittent connection on a call, make it completely impossible for me to maintain normal communication and also makes me extremely cross. As a result I am very attuned to the general quality of different call services. I always know when I'm on a PSTN that terminates to another PSTN - yes maybe the voices are a bit trebly but the connection is so consistent and wonderful. I actually appreciate the quality of those calls. Skype, Viber, our own corporate VOIP system (whatever the hell it is) all drive me completely nuts. I have 240MB/s at home, but still VOIP lets me down: about 1 in 3 calls is of a quality I am happy with. I guess my question is: will this ever be solved to my satisfaction, or is it simply the nature of the beast and "good enough" for most people?