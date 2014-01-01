Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Look inside Russian 28nm MIPS CPU – Baikal-T1 (zeptobars.com)
46 points by ingve 2 hours ago





"Russian", as in licensed from Imagination Technologies (UK) and manufactured in Taiwan.

Hey, chipmakers deserve more credit than that! I'm a chip architect and we license from IMG and we license IP from others as well, but then there's a shitton of work and plenty of things which can go wrong, costing loads of money and big delays. For those chip makers rolling their own IPs, this is rarely the biggest risk, the biggest risk is integrating everything into a working, marketable chip delivered more or less on time and within budget.

Incidentally, the reason why chip companies are worth so much more than IP companies is that the cost and risk of making chips is much larger. IP and chip companies are both fabless, if the costs and risks were about the same, then I don't see why profits wouldn't be about the same.

Now it could be that in this instance, marketability, schedule and budget weren't a particularly big deal, and maybe the performance is so bad that this in itself made a lot of problems disappear. But I think it's likely that someone still sweated quite some to make it work.

It's OK with the Russians. The performance is good enough.They probably care more about the verification against security issues, and could do interesting stuff there, but we surely won't hear about that.

Which makes me wonder about the on-board ethernet, is that of their own design, or is that also licensed from someone.

Are the black areas in this picture [0] residue or destruction from removing the heatspreder? What about the large areas that are not as dark? Is that residue from the solder/thermalpaste?

I'm especially curious because the die shot from AMD's Ryzen has smaller but kind of similiar looking areas. [1] But there they look too uniform to be damage.

[0] https://s.zeptobars.com/baikal-Si-HD.jpg

[1] http://i.imgur.com/le2atYb.jpg

It's a flip chip design, so the heatspreader and thermal paste does not touch the part that you are seeing in these images. The areas that I think you are referring to (the big "blob" areas) are computer place and routed standard cells (primarily transistors) that the PNR tool brute forces efficient placement under certain constraints. While it does not produce the most pretty or clean design, it does a good enough job in optimizing for speed and area for most designs.

Yes, that are the areas I was reffering to. Thank you for the explanation.

Any one of those pictures should look great on my screensaver. Getting a bit tired of all those scenic sierra and half dome pictures.

Are these only used in supercomputers, or is it common for PC's and workstations in Russia?

These are mostly for government structures, military etc. No one is using them (or, say, Elbrus) at home for PC's/workstations. Maybe only some geeks and just for fun. Usually you can't even buy them in normal computer stores (at least I have never seen any).

Maybe someone had used a grid of those, but alone that CPU is quite weak for supercomputers ;)

This CPU is used in a printer: http://katyusha-print.ru/ (but I doubt the product is any widespread - there are no such devices in stores, anywhere)

For PCs it's x86 (with a small fraction of ARM) - just like (almost) everywhere else.

Man, those die images are phenomenal.

honestly, what a piece of junk.

Russia has the interests of nobody on earth but itself. What it lacks in technology, and basically, general competence (who buys anything Russian except oil and weapons?), it has corresponding geopolitical calculation in abundance. Let's not let this clever operator get anywhere near our societies, because as this chip shows, its own societal structure is unable to produce competitiveness in any objective sense of the word. And that's despite having some of the most brilliant people on earth.

It's a 2014 MIPS CPU core, why do you believe it's "junk" (unless you have prejudice against MIPS)?

I'm not sure how much Russian it is, though - given that it's CPU core is developed by UK company - doubt other stuff like Ethernet core are in-home designs as well - and the silicon is manufactured in Taiwan... Not to diminish the significant amount of engineering skills necessary to put all the stuff together, debug and test it and whatever else, but that doesn't look to be much of a domestic product to me.

There are lot of cool tech out of Russia. Check the blogs of mail.ru devs. Their tarantool database is really cool for example.

Looks like a completely standard chip based on open specs. What sort of "general competence" are they missing here?

we're closing in on 10nm in the west and this is based on a MIPS architecture designed in America. It's easily 2 generations behind. Would you honestly select one of these for your phone or computer?

this is only a guess, but i don't expect this chip to be 'competitive' -- my assumption is that they're trying to maintain domestic expertise to reduce critical reliance in imported computers. though the fact that they're licensed from the uk and manufactured abroad complicates this some.

So you want to uninstall nginx from your web server today, correct?

I'll do that when you get rid of your iphone/android and Intel machine, replacing them with this thing.

Never said Russians, operating outside of the state incentive set, were not brilliant. Indeed the opposite.

It's a rather boring chip - but that's OK. Given what it costs to take a 28nm design into production, you generally do need to be conservative especially on a first go around.

I get that, but Luxembourg could probably do the same. We're talking about the world's other erstwhile superpower here.

