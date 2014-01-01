reply
Incidentally, the reason why chip companies are worth so much more than IP companies is that the cost and risk of making chips is much larger. IP and chip companies are both fabless, if the costs and risks were about the same, then I don't see why profits wouldn't be about the same.
Now it could be that in this instance, marketability, schedule and budget weren't a particularly big deal, and maybe the performance is so bad that this in itself made a lot of problems disappear. But I think it's likely that someone still sweated quite some to make it work.
I'm especially curious because the die shot from AMD's Ryzen has smaller but kind of similiar looking areas. [1] But there they look too uniform to be damage.
[0] https://s.zeptobars.com/baikal-Si-HD.jpg
[1] http://i.imgur.com/le2atYb.jpg
This CPU is used in a printer: http://katyusha-print.ru/ (but I doubt the product is any widespread - there are no such devices in stores, anywhere)
For PCs it's x86 (with a small fraction of ARM) - just like (almost) everywhere else.
Russia has the interests of nobody on earth but itself. What it lacks in technology, and basically, general competence (who buys anything Russian except oil and weapons?), it has corresponding geopolitical calculation in abundance. Let's not let this clever operator get anywhere near our societies, because as this chip shows, its own societal structure is unable to produce competitiveness in any objective sense of the word. And that's despite having some of the most brilliant people on earth.
I'm not sure how much Russian it is, though - given that it's CPU core is developed by UK company - doubt other stuff like Ethernet core are in-home designs as well - and the silicon is manufactured in Taiwan... Not to diminish the significant amount of engineering skills necessary to put all the stuff together, debug and test it and whatever else, but that doesn't look to be much of a domestic product to me.
Never said Russians, operating outside of the state incentive set, were not brilliant. Indeed the opposite.
