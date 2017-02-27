Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jonathan Swift: Not entirely the misanthrope we thought (washingtonpost.com)
21 points by pepys 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





It would be nice to see a timeline of this guys life correlated to his writings. If the writings are isolated, that's one thing. If they occur after being kicked down a well with a "this is SPARTA!!" then that is something else. Perhaps similarly, no one calls Caesar a misanthrope for 'et tu Brute?'

reply


I wasn't aware of that. I just felt he was a luddite unless I misread gulliver's travels

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: