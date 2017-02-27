Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Jonathan Swift: Not entirely the misanthrope we thought
(
washingtonpost.com
)
21 points
by
pepys
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
divbit
23 minutes ago
It would be nice to see a timeline of this guys life correlated to his writings. If the writings are isolated, that's one thing. If they occur after being kicked down a well with a "this is SPARTA!!" then that is something else. Perhaps similarly, no one calls Caesar a misanthrope for 'et tu Brute?'
reply
chaostheory
24 minutes ago
I wasn't aware of that. I just felt he was a luddite unless I misread gulliver's travels
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply