People who are in possession of the read-key for your store have access to this data. Keen.io is informed and will fix this soon.

The sourcecode: https://d26b395fwzu5fz.cloudfront.net/keen-web-autocollector-1.0.7.js

---

From https://keen.io/docs/streams/web-auto-collection :

The Web Auto-Collector will automatically collect the following events with data rich properties like url, referrer, geo-location, and date-time from your website or web app.

-> Pageviews

-> Clicks (on anything, not just buttons and links)

-> Form Submissions, including the data that was submitted with the form

---

This is an excerpt from the data automatically stored for a form-submission-event at keen.io: