|Why tie compression and security?
1 point by mp3geek 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|What is so wrong allowing plain http to use compression like brotli?
I'm serving gzip content without issue, I see no difference on why brotli is treated any differently. What was the reasoning?
Background;
I'm all for promoting https (I use it via Cloudflare), but https can be more taxing on the cpu in my case. So I use plain http instead.
