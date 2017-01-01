Hacker News
The Myth and Magic of California Style
14 points
by
pmcpinto
2 hours ago
3 comments
alphonsegaston
42 minutes ago
Why does every article on Racked read like a Patrick Bateman monologue, stripped of any sense of irony? It's as if aliens were writing about human society from the perspective of a banner ad.
nether
30 minutes ago
I imagine every article about style/fashion/clothes sounds that way to HN readers. Consider pg's article on "submarines,” which to me was just a blithe lack of understanding of cyclical fashion, and his noble defense of wearing sneakers in professional settings. A fashion editor trying to write about trends in software frameworks would probably fare no better.
alphonsegaston
16 minutes ago
I actually find a lot of style and fashion stuff interesting. But there's something about the unsanitized corporate speech of Racked that is just unnerving. I know we live in an era where subtext is text, but this is more like parody as sincerity.
