NunuStudio: a browser-based IDE for 3D and VR applications (github.com)
Ah, Javascript-based VR. That's easily five years away from being a pleasant experience with anything but the most modest of scenes. And by then we'll be using WebAssembly.

It's all well and good, in a sense, so long as your main loop does little more than queue some buffers, shaders and materials before handing over the work to the GPU; but as soon as things become dynamic JS really starts to show its limitations.

To wit, I checked out the cannon.js demos and giggled as their examples screamed along at a sweat-inducing 3 fps, showing little more than a small stack of low-resolution spheres failing to tumble to the ground. The machine I'm using isn't a beast by any stretch of the imagination, but this is ludicrously poor performance even for it.

"runs direcly on the browser without the need for additional plugins using WebGL and WebVR."

WebGL isn't a plugin, is it!?

I believe they meant "runs directly on the browser without the need for additional plugins by using WebGL and WebVR".

What are the plugins using WebGL and WebVR? I never heard of such plugins.

Does it support PBM? Physically Based Materials?

Yes because three.js does. (I helped implement that in three.js)

How does this differ from the threejs editor?

