It's all well and good, in a sense, so long as your main loop does little more than queue some buffers, shaders and materials before handing over the work to the GPU; but as soon as things become dynamic JS really starts to show its limitations.
To wit, I checked out the cannon.js demos and giggled as their examples screamed along at a sweat-inducing 3 fps, showing little more than a small stack of low-resolution spheres failing to tumble to the ground. The machine I'm using isn't a beast by any stretch of the imagination, but this is ludicrously poor performance even for it.
WebGL isn't a plugin, is it!?
