State.of.dev – Explore the current state of development (stateofdev.com)
18 points by chillax 2 hours ago | 4 comments





I build this as a side project. I enjoy doing research for certain topics, and usually end up drawing a graph that positions all concepts so I get a good understanding of a market.

I build a tool around that, which became State.of.dev.

Read more about its future plans: https://medium.com/@yvoschaap/state-of-dev-c609cc12084b

Thanks for building this! What data did you base the graphs on? Did you extract these data from Gartner reports? If so, which ones?

Although I see a bunch of things on the graph, I don't know what they imply. For example I see Heroku in the "challenged" state -- challenged by whom? As far as I know Heroku is still big and growing.

And I see PostgreSQL being "more challenged" than MySQL. What backs up this claim? I get the feeling that PostgreSQL is getting significantly more buzz and development after the fall of MySQL (as a result of the Oracle takeover).

A fun little site. But how is Sublime in "Release"?

I would love to see these charts evolve into a expert/community effort with releases. Including arguments why items are in certain states.

Sublime's position is a bug!

