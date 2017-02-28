Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In video, Uber CEO speaks openly about impact of competitors on pricing (techcrunch.com)
1 point by rogaha 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





strict competition on price only benefits the end consumer, but not the ecosystem! In the end it's just a matter of ethics & values which concerns our society as a whole!

