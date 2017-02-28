Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
In video, Uber CEO speaks openly about impact of competitors on pricing
(
techcrunch.com
)
1 point
by
rogaha
22 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
rogaha
22 minutes ago
strict competition on price only benefits the end consumer, but not the ecosystem! In the end it's just a matter of ethics & values which concerns our society as a whole!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply