Ask HN: SaaS instructional video – which tools?
1 point by osullivj 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm trying to make a series of instructional videos for my SaaS offering. I've tried ezvid for screen capture, and lightworks & videomap for editing and struggled. ezvid seems to be adware, and flaky if I pause. lightworks refuses to import the .wmv ezvid produces. videopad will import and edit, but then produces a blank .mp4. I'm happy to pay for something that works; what's worked for you?





