Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Riot Games Messaging Service (riotgames.com)
18 points by puzza007 57 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I realize the article isn't actually about a chat service, but I continue to be confused because there exists Riot[1], the messaging client of the Matrix network.

[1] https://riot.im/

reply


I thought the same thing.

reply


I've changed the title to say Riot Games. Hopefully that clarifies for others.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: