Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Riot Games Messaging Service
(
riotgames.com
)
18 points
by
puzza007
57 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
sanqui
14 minutes ago
I realize the article isn't actually about a chat service, but I continue to be confused because there exists Riot[1], the messaging client of the Matrix network.
[1]
https://riot.im/
reply
hd4
7 minutes ago
I thought the same thing.
reply
puzza007
3 minutes ago
I've changed the title to say Riot Games. Hopefully that clarifies for others.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[1] https://riot.im/
reply