Xming/VcXsrv seem to be working pretty well for me and I get to keep my windows desktop.
reply
Then it neatly integrates that into the standard Windows login.
[1] https://starnet.com/
[2] Not literal, putty has a setting to allow X just like ssh does.
In terms of performance once they are up and running, things are actually pretty decent. The biggest bottleneck appears to be I/O, which is kind of a problem for everything WSL. That part makes installing a gig+ desktop package frustrating as it takes way longer than it should.
The funny thing is the types of issues I get with WSL are also had by people using actual Linux. And there's no compositing.
Final answer: Full Linux DEs run as well on Windows today as they ran on Linux in 2007.
Xming/VcXsrv seem to be working pretty well for me and I get to keep my windows desktop.
reply