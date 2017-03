https://github.com/higherdotteam/kidbank

the basic idea is:

1) Users use iOS app to seed our database of every ATM in the world. The app uploads a photo and the location.

2) Once we have enough phase II starts and the iOS app uses AR to show a virtual Kidbank ATM next to every real ATM.

3) Kids learn about banking and have fun making pretend withdrawals at every ATM in the world just like grownups can.

If you want to help testflight the iOS you are welcome to!