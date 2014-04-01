Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Sangaku
(
wikipedia.org
)
21 points
by
pmoriarty
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
iheredia
16 minutes ago
Collection of 30 Sangaku Problems
http://u.osu.edu/unger.26/files/2014/04/Sangaku-12zn2jo.pdf
Homepage
https://u.osu.edu/unger.26/online-publications/sangaku-probl...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Homepage https://u.osu.edu/unger.26/online-publications/sangaku-probl...
reply