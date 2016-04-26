Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A majority of millennials now reject capitalism, poll shows (washingtonpost.com)
11 points by alphonsegaston 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





In my experience, people who are benefiting from "capitalism" (the majority of people on here, I reckon, do) will criticize this article, meanwhile those struggling from inequality, not being here, will fail to have their voice heard. And so the echo chamber ensues.

That being said, capitalism and having things like free healthcare and education are hardly mutually exclusive. So I think the article's conclusion (more the poll) are a bit misleading.

reply


This article is a lot of fluff. It opens with a survey that finds a majority of millenials do not agree with capitalism.

Then it tempers that with the acknowledgement that "capitalism means different things to different people" and that it's unclear if respondents favor another system more, or just don't support anything.

Finally, it sort of meanders around with different people weighing in on what this might mean or what the cause could be.

Nothing really...happened here.

reply


Most people do not even understand what capitalism is thanks to the term becoming conflated with greed. And is as the poll shows, not supporting capitalism doesn't mean supporting socialism.

reply


It seems like publishing standards have really sank.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: