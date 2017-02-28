Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A profound apology (uber.com)
Nothing like a mea culpa dragged from you by the threat of impending lawsuits and a truly vicious turn of public opinion. I'm sure that he's utterly sincere, and this is in no way just an empty reaction to external and internal pressures.

I certainly do not intend to take Travis' side on anything, but sometimes genuine internal realizations are set off by external events (e.g. Spiderman and his Uncle getting shot, or in more seriousness, any number of reformed ex-cons). The problem is that it is largely impossible for an external observer to differentiate genuine internal realization and competency at public relations.

> ...it is largely impossible for an external observer to differentiate...

Not impossible at all. You do it by observing behavior before and after the supposed epiphany; time will reveal whether this particular leopard has truly managed to change his shorts.

It'll be interesting, in particular, to observe how he reacts when people directly challenge his fitness to discharge his role in ways he can't or won't ignore. I gather that in the past he's tended to react to such challenges precipitously and, where possible, punitively. If he's genuinely gained a new perspective on his behavior and its consequences, I would not expect that to continue.

The good news is that determining the truth of "internal realizations" is entirely irrelevant. Look at what people do, what they have done, not what they say.

On that account, Uber and Kalanick's track record is quite clear. We've gone through this apology ruse any number of times, and yet here we are again.

I don't think it's so terrible. There are a lot of ways he could have reacted to this video.

He hasn't passed the buck and is taking responsibility for his actions, for once.

Do you think that's because he has experienced a genuine change of heart and intends on doing all in his power to repair at least some of his myriad grievous failures in the exercise of his responsibilities?

Or do you think it's because, this time, he's actually in the video, and really has no options beyond a) try to seem sincerely humbled and intent on improving, or b) do literally anything else, and look like such an unbelievably transparent asshole that no one will ever again take even slightly seriously anything he or his company tries to say or do to defuse the ongoing PR shitstorm, to say nothing of actively worsening said shitstorm?

I mean, don't get me wrong, I love that you're trying to give this guy the benefit of the doubt. I just don't see where there's any meaningful doubt left. Either he knows what's been happening on his watch, and he's so negligent in the discharge of his responsibilities that he's failed to avert a catastrophe - or he doesn't know what's been happening on his watch, and he's so arrantly incompetent that he's failed to recognize the possibility that, left unchecked, behavior like that apparently endemic within Uber would guarantee a catastrophe sooner or later. You seem to see some kind of tertium quid here, and I'd be delighted to hear you expand on that.

> Do you think that's because he has experienced a genuine change of heart and intends on doing all in his power to repair at least some of his myriad grievous failures in the exercise of his responsibilities?

I think that's impossible for anyone to judge but himself.

He said he's going to seek help. That's (a) admission he did something wrong and (b) a proactive attempt to do something about it. That is precisely the style of leader who has been missing in the tech world, and politics, in my opinion.

If you don't see that then I can't change your mind. I just wonder what kind of perfect person you're dreaming of. Nobody is perfect. CEOs and politicians make mistakes. If you don't accept when people admit their mistakes, you'll only end up surrounding yourself with liars.

At this point, I can only support his statement, because there's no better reaction I could imagine than the one he decided.

BTW in case anybody thinks I'm some kind of shill, I've been pretty critical of Uber in the past. I think what they did in Austin and in the airport taxi strikes were awful. This statement is different and an action I support.

> Or do you think it's because, this time, he's actually in the video, and really has no options beyond a) try to seem sincerely humbled and intent on improving, or b) do literally anything else, and look like such an unbelievably transparent asshole that no one will ever again take even slightly seriously anything he or his company tries to say or do to defuse the ongoing PR shitstorm, to say nothing of actively worsening said shitstorm?

He could have deflected. We've seen plenty of people deflect worse. "locker room talk", etc. He could've said this was a private conversation, feels his privacy was invaded, etc. He didn't deflect. He accepted responsibility. I don't know what to say if you can't see that he had that option.


It's not really "taking responsibility" when it's virtually at gunpoint. Getting caught and subsequent flailing is not the same as "taking responsibility".

I'm pretty cynical but the language here seems more genuine than what you see in most crisis management firm written non-apology apologies. It's an actual apology for one.

Who cares? He's not a naughty boy who "done wrong", he's a negligent CEO who didn't give a fuck until someone lit his entire world ablaze. Now he's "genuine".

Riiiight.

I'm a bit unclear what is so negative about this. While there is an argument that a leader should be able to handle criticism without losing his/her temper, he appears to respond to the driver as an equal with whom he profoundly disagrees. He didn't write the man off or act as though he wasn't worth his time, he simply responded in a frustrated manner to an interaction that he clearly was not in the mood for.

Does being brusque require a public apology?

For me, the issue is all of what he's done (or not done) leading up to this. The time for a fireside chat has long since passed, and it's only happening now because it's literally the least that can be done.

Agreed. I am simply referring to this video in isolation as the catalyst for an apology.

This doesn't excuse the way he talked to the driver either way, but who was factually correct in the conversation?

http://www.recode.net/2017/2/28/14766964/video-uber-travis-k...

>Kamel: “But people are not trusting you anymore. Do you think people will buy cars anymore? ... I lost $97,000 because of you. I'm bankrupt because of you. You keep changing every day. You keep changing every day.”

>Kalanick: “Hold on a second. What have I changed about Black?”

>Kamel: “You changed the whole business! You dropped the prices.”

>Kalanick: “On Black? Bullshit.”

>Kamel: “We started with $20.”

The Bloomberg article notes the decreased rates:

> In 2012, Uber Black cost riders $4.90 per mile or $1.25 per minute in San Francisco, according to an old version of Uber's website. Today, Uber charges $3.75 per mile and $0.65 per minute.

> This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it.

That's bold. I can't remember hearing any recent CEO saying this.

Best of luck to Uber and their CEO.

The problem for Travis is now everyone will still believe this is just a reaction to getting bad press, because historically, they have just done that :)

Kalanick is also a leader in many communities: in Silicon Valley, in the business community, in the U.S., and worldwide.

Many respond to such issues with more bluster, with defensiveness, with pressure on the weaker party (who then retracts their claims, blames themselves, forgives the powerful person, etc.[1]), with claims that such behavior is appropriate. Unfortunately this behavior is now seen in world leaders.

I think his note is responsible and appropriate. It's good to see.

(I'm no Uber fan; I don't use them due to their treatment of their drivers, and their disrespect for and undermining of local legal authority.)

It takes a certain kind of person to declare that their own apology is "profound".

The problem with SV's propensity for turning twenty-somethings into CXOs is that they are fundamentally NOT mature. Studies have shown that our brains aren't fully mature until we're 25 but it seems to take a long time for the feeling of entitlement you garner before that age to wear off after you've reached the quarter-century mark.

I actually do hope he's sincere - I hope he's really going to get help - and I specifically hope that counseling leads him to eliminate the misogyny that we've all read about the last couple days. I'm not holding my breath that any of this will happen. After all, how would it move the valuation forward? Unfortunately I think that the most likely scenario is that he'll become more of a detriment to the company and the investors will "ease him out".

Travis is 40.

Perhaps physically ... I think you just made my point!

That is a good apology.

We've seen Uber discussed here and not just in context of this incident, but much worse stuff. It would be interesting to see what comes of that...

But taken it on its own, this is what apologies should be like and not the "I am so very sorry you all feel this way" type apologies which then usually also proceed to shift blame (circumstances, others, acts of God, bad mood, etc).

Now whether he actually feels this way or not or this is just good PR I am not sure. It remains to be seen.

Was there any word on whether Travis banned the driver after that encounter? I heard from employees that, in the early days, he had to be pried away from Twitter due to a propensity for perma-banning those who harshly criticized the company.

It's almost as if many of Uber's problems stem from mistreatment of lower-level employees.. not only on the corporate side, but also by customers against drivers.

The most interesting part was the driver's complaints about leasing a car. I've had a number of Uber drivers complain about the Uber car financing terms to me -- and if I take their word, the terms are indeed usurious. Does anyone know much about this topic?

The driver covertly filmed a passenger during a ride he was being paid for and disclosed the footage to a news organisation. This is extremely unethical IMO. Even if this is the CEO of Uber, it is entirely inappropriate, and he IMO is still entitled to an expectation of privacy equally as you or I would when we are paying for the exclusive private hire of a vehicle.

So, welcome to the world, where there's a reason why the phrase "public figure" contains the word public. I tend to agree that, in an ideal world, it wouldn't be that way. But this is hardly an ideal world, and I'm kind of frightened that someone confused on this point should be building a read/write API on bank accounts.

It strikes me as a mistake to apologise for something that you shouldn't apologise for.

I thought the video was humanising, and if anything, he remained cool in the face of threatening behaviour. Apologising just legitimses the critics, who'll remain critical regardless.

Can someone link to the video? This is all news to me...

On front page earlier, with couple hundred comments: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13757628

Direct link: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-28/in-video-...

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-28/in-video-...

Travis and his two escorts.

