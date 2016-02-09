- Ordinary Least Squares Regression
- Principal Component Analysis
- Image Kernels
- Eigenvectors and Eigenvalues
- Markov Chains
- etc
And if you want to learn a bit of D3.js, I collected some materials here: http://p.migdal.pl/2016/02/09/d3js-icm-kfnrd.html
reply
As I kept reading papers and heavy math material I was hoping an "explorable explanation" existed for this, and I even considered doing it myself. It seems I don't have to anymore. Your series is exactly what was missing.
Not sure if OP is the author but if I may ask, how long did it take you to create all this content ?
Thanks again for this beautiful resource.
- Ordinary Least Squares Regression
- Principal Component Analysis
- Image Kernels
- Eigenvectors and Eigenvalues
- Markov Chains
- etc
And if you want to learn a bit of D3.js, I collected some materials here: http://p.migdal.pl/2016/02/09/d3js-icm-kfnrd.html
reply