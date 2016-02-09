Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Seeing Theory: A visual introduction to probability and statistics (brown.edu)
28 points by mxschumacher 8 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





In that spirit (simple explanations of statistics in D3.js) there is also Visually Explained: http://setosa.io/ev/

- Ordinary Least Squares Regression

- Principal Component Analysis

- Image Kernels

- Eigenvectors and Eigenvalues

- Markov Chains

- etc

And if you want to learn a bit of D3.js, I collected some materials here: http://p.migdal.pl/2016/02/09/d3js-icm-kfnrd.html

reply


As someone learning ML thank you so much ! I hit wall trying to deeply understand the concepts of statistical inference and their relation to Neural Networks and other ML tools.

As I kept reading papers and heavy math material I was hoping an "explorable explanation" existed for this, and I even considered doing it myself. It seems I don't have to anymore. Your series is exactly what was missing.

Not sure if OP is the author but if I may ask, how long did it take you to create all this content ?

Thanks again for this beautiful resource.

reply


Related: "A visual intro to machine learning": http://www.r2d3.us/visual-intro-to-machine-learning-part-1/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: