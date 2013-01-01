At our hardware/software startup the new MacBooks are unusable due to the limitations of the USB-C ports. Our engineers refuse to engage in the dongle shenanigans necessary to get these computers to work with the displays and the other peripherals necessary to do their jobs.
We just purchased several of the old MacBook Pros to make sure we have enough for new hires and interns arriving this summer.
Apple cares about Pros? Heh.
maybe you bought a laptop that stays in the exact same position and location for the foreseeable future.
for those who use it in more than one place, it's more than a minor annoyance.
Maybe he's talking about stuff other than charging cables and monitors?
Is it just too huge of a task to keep these machines updated, and Apple are deploying staff in other areas they see as more important?
Apple just seems completely allergic to doing an upgrade without some major new design and a flashy rollout.
But yeah, there's nothing Pro about Apple anymore.
Cook has been hanging around with Trump too much, as he's actually starting to sound like him.
More on topic, I think Apple is already losing a lot of "pro" users just by not doing anything exciting with their MBPs and desktops. The current lineup is overpriced and under powered, and if I needed a new machine right now, I wouldn't go with Apple. Maybe that will change before I need to replace my 2013 MBP, but I'm not holding my breath.
oh and he didn't say anything about how is the "most pro user you have ever seen" or "cares more about pro users than anyone ever" or anything like that.
