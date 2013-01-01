Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple's Tim Cook: We really care about pro users (cnet.com)
This is a joke. The latest MacBook Pro redesign is an affront to pro users.

At our hardware/software startup the new MacBooks are unusable due to the limitations of the USB-C ports. Our engineers refuse to engage in the dongle shenanigans necessary to get these computers to work with the displays and the other peripherals necessary to do their jobs.

We just purchased several of the old MacBook Pros to make sure we have enough for new hires and interns arriving this summer.

Apple cares about Pros? Heh.

Your engineers are unwilling to use a dongle to connect to a monitor? Something that is so trivial to set up once and never deal with again sounds more like an attitude problem than a technical one.

"set up once and never deal with again ..."

maybe you bought a laptop that stays in the exact same position and location for the foreseeable future.

for those who use it in more than one place, it's more than a minor annoyance.

The monitor doesn't go anywhere. Just leave the dongle.

Exactly what I was thinking... My very limited (one person) "technician" can set up 30... I don't know what the problem is.

This is complete nonsense and probably just made up. The previous MB Pro design required adapters for the VAST majority of all monitors. There's nothing new here.

If jonjenk is doing hardware development, I can sympathize. I'll attest that literally nothing in my current bench environment is USB-C compatible. Dev boards, JTAG debuggers, emulators, UART bridges, signal scopes, SoCs...all USB 2.0.

Maybe he's talking about stuff other than charging cables and monitors?

Why is it so easy for everyone else to see an issue, and not any decision makers inside Apple.

Is it just too huge of a task to keep these machines updated, and Apple are deploying staff in other areas they see as more important?

I really can't think of a single good reason why they don't do a simple hardware refresh of the Mac Pro every year. It's the easiest thing in the world, and would fix about 80% of the frustration.

Apple just seems completely allergic to doing an upgrade without some major new design and a flashy rollout.

Any man who must say "I am the King", is no true King at all.

There's nothing Pro about new Macbook Pro, but I like it. I only write code so all I need is browser and terminal. I don't mind sacrificing some built-in battery life for an option to use external battery via USB-C. Overall I think it's pretty good for programming. That said, I don't care about the touch bar. It hasn't made my life substantially worse but I find it quite useless. I wish there was a 15" model without the touch bar.

But yeah, there's nothing Pro about Apple anymore.

I'll believe it when I see it, but it's been trending for the last few years away from the pro users; I won't hold my breath.

Too late. I'm back to a PC for my day-to-day dev and I don't plan on looking back.

> "You will see us do more in the pro area. The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular. Don't think that something we've done or something we're doing that isn't visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere. It's very, very important to us."

Cook has been hanging around with Trump too much, as he's actually starting to sound like him.

Haha, I hate to make a comment like this, but once you pointed it out, I can't read it without reading it in Trump's voice.

More on topic, I think Apple is already losing a lot of "pro" users just by not doing anything exciting with their MBPs and desktops. The current lineup is overpriced and under powered, and if I needed a new machine right now, I wouldn't go with Apple. Maybe that will change before I need to replace my 2013 MBP, but I'm not holding my breath.

To be fair there lineup has always been overpriced and under-powered from specs to price perspective.

Nah, that's still a coherent thought which sticks to a central point. it's also 5 sentences instead of one long sentence that starts talking about pro users heads off on a jaunt about creating movies and finishes by saying how great the ratings for the apprentice were. I also assume cook was asked about pro users and answered, as opposed to being asked about pretty much anything else and just ranting.

oh and he didn't say anything about how is the "most pro user you have ever seen" or "cares more about pro users than anyone ever" or anything like that.

If they really cared about pro users, then the mac pro would not have been sitting for years without a refresh.

Edit: accuracy

