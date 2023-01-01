Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Is it ok to filter-by-useragent what data should be delivered?
so i am doing web development.. when useragent is bot, i want to get all of content from server, but when its browser, i want to get data asyncronously from client.. is it ok ? especially for SEO ? thanks





