Satirical Summaries of Hackernews
(
n-gate.com
)
13 points
by
yumaikas
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
simplehuman
0 minutes ago
This is brilliant. Thank you so much and do not stop writing :) any way to follow this on RSS?
reply
vortico
8 minutes ago
This is fantastic. To the author: Don't stop summarizing these because this will be my new source of Hacker News posts and if you stop, I'll be living in a vacuum.
reply
ucaetano
1 minute ago
I'm looking forward for the summary of this post.
reply
bigiain
51 minutes ago
This would have been a much better submission if it were hosted on my experimental port of Wordpress written in Rust, instead of legacy html on Werk...
reply
ucaetano
7 minutes ago
Does it use convolutional recursive space invariant artificial deep neural networks?
reply
sidlls
4 minutes ago
Yes, implemented in Rust.
reply
aantix
11 minutes ago
Please tell me these are algorithmic satirical summaries...? And the source is on Github. :)
reply
