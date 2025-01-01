Ask HN: 25% of the most popular HN stories were posted in the last 9 days

5 of the 20 all time most popular HN stories were posted in the last 9 days. Has the HN readership grown dramatically in the past couple weeks or this just an anomaly? Top 20 HN posts of all time: https://hn.algolia.com/?q=&query=&sort=byPopularity&prefix&page=0&dateRange=all&type=story The five posts in question: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13682022 https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13718752 https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13707547 https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13747414 https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13755673