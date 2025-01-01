Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: 25% of the most popular HN stories were posted in the last 9 days
6 points by valine 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
5 of the 20 all time most popular HN stories were posted in the last 9 days. Has the HN readership grown dramatically in the past couple weeks or this just an anomaly?

Top 20 HN posts of all time:

  https://hn.algolia.com/?q=&query=&sort=byPopularity&prefix&page=0&dateRange=all&type=story
The five posts in question:

  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13682022
  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13718752
  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13707547
  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13747414
  https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13755673





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: