Ask HN: Should we talk about centralization? 2 points by Mahn 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Call me paranoid, but between the Cloudflare memory disclosure bug of last week and the AWS S3 outage of today, I feel that we are entering a new era of single point of failures where a bug or an outage takes down half the internet, and it's a bit worrying. Is this centralization okay in exchange for the services that these companies provide? Are we okay with where we are headed?








