Reading the contract, it looks like a standard contract. Several clauses really concern me, specifically regarding privacy.

I am suppose to agree to no expectation of privacy on company issued hardware. The way it is phrased gives broad access to the company, including personal material that may be stored on the company machine. Given that this is a development position, use of personal email, GitHub, etc. is expected.

The company may use my likeness in promotional material without consulting me, and I cannot refuse the "exploit" (the actual contract term) of my likeness and information.

Another clause that bothers me is that before any open source contribution done on my personal time, I have to submit an approval form and await approval grant before contributing.

Are these standard clauses in U.S. employment contracts? I have never signed such a privacy-invasive contract in the country I live in, and do not feel comfortable signing the contract offer I received.