RIP DMOZ: The Open Directory Project Is Closing (searchengineland.com)
Good riddance! It was crap anyway. I must have submitted sites of mine half a dozen times or more. None of them ever showed up in DMOZ's directory—even though they made you do most of the work for them, by filling out submission forms.

Contrast that with Google, who often have content of my sites returned in search results, within days of it being published—without me having had to lift a finger.

The idea of "human curation" is fine in principle but, as sites like DMOZ, Wikipedia, StackOverflow, etc show, it very often ends up being monopolised by a few self-important nobodies seeing it as a way to wield some authority in life.

I do agree that dmoz did a very terrible job at fulfilling the requests. That ultimately was the downfall and why so many didn't like DMOZ.

But there were way to get in, no matter what (unfortunately).

It's funny, right now there are two comments:

>> What’s sad here is that we’re now in an era where AI and other computers are now categorizing and approving websites.

and

>> Good riddance! It was crap anyway.

I kind of agree with both of them. It does make me sad to see DMOZ go, but at the same time, maybe, just maybe it's ok to admit algorithms do a better job of this stuff. As a librarian, I want to think we humans are better at categorizing and cataloging everything.

Apparently search engines, like Google, think that computers do a better job than humans. I still like the human element, even though it may not be as efficient.

What’s sad here is that we’re now in an era where AI and other computers are now categorizing and approving websites. It’s no longer a volunteer-editor driven web world. Now, only a search engine algorithm decides whether or not a site is trusted. It used to be that a human approved a site, and a search engine trusted that human's opinion. No longer.

