Are We Different People in Different Languages? (lithub.com)
Short answer? Yes, you certainly can be.

A friend of mine is a foul-mouthed dirty scoundrel when he speaks Portuguese with Brazilian friends (where he grew up for half his childhood), a normally-swearing Texan cowboy when he speaks with American friends (where he went to college), and a swear-words-have-never-touched-my-lips gentleman when he speaks received pronunciation with his British friends (other half of childhood in London).

He's the same person... but entirely different people.

Another anecdote, when I taught English in Brazil, I had one adult student, a lawyer, who was entirely serious and down-to-business with a deeper voice when speaking her native Portuguese, but in English she spoke like a little girl, at a much higher pitch, and a much sunnier personality.

But on the other hand, another very multi-lingual friend of mine is exactly the same person in every language -- same attitude, same swearing, same everything.

So not sure what it says about your personality... or personalities... :)

I believe, at least for your anecdotes, that this has less to do with language, and more to do with context.

We all speak (and behave) differently, when we are with our parents, our colleagues and our friends - and arguably online, even when speaking in our native tongue in all these (and other) scenarios.

That is not to say that certain languages don't lend themselves better to certain forms of expression, but I'm not convinced your anecdotes support that argument.

Is this really the different country with the different language, or "just" the other people?

As far as I know, everybody behaves differently towards old school friends than towards later friends, colleagues at work, their spouse, and so on.

How can we eliminate this effect? A study would need to observe the same group of people, all multilingual, in different langauges. It would be interesting to see whether these behave differently depending on the language (or mix of languages) they use.

But I personally doubt it. I believe it is "just" the people.

Personal anecdote: My mother tongue (Persian) is very complicated when it comes to conveying respect to strangers. You need to be very careful to use the right terms and exchange obligatory niceties. That's why I often try to hide my mother tongue when interacting with fellow Iranians. For instance, it's a lot easier to order food at an Iranian restaurant in English than Persian. English just means business.

This article doesn't really go into what the title suggests so much as it explains that we prefer languages for different reasons. The author talks about several of her students that chose not to use their native language to write because of their negative associations with the language.

"For me, language was a kind of initiation into multiple realities."

This is how I feel about learning a second language. I feel that I'm opening a door to a land of adventure that had previously been closed.

You are very right. After learning the third, you start to feel a glimpse of some more universal structure in your brain, that pinpoints meaning to expression in languages you know. So you can tell "this cant be said in English, it is too Spanish", or something like that. And it is very useful to learn at least one Eastern Asian language with non-latin script, to get full experience of this kind. Your own depths are unfathomable, and every language pulls the cover, unraveling the abyss of your own mind.

You should read this http://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-morality-chang...

I often feel less shy about sharing personal details in languages I've learned (vs. my 'mother tongues'). Or similarly, I feel more comfortable lying.

Something along similar lines, I am not very comfortable in using cuss words in my native language whereas I feel less compunction in using cuss words in languages I have learned. In general I swear rarely, but when I do feel like swearing I feel it easier to do so in learned languages. Probably with my native language the cuss words trigger a stronger emotions, and making their usage repugnant (for me).

Answering the question

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multilingualism#Personality

Obviously. I am dumb in any other languages, except English and my mother tongue.

Pls consider making the website mobile friendly.

As a Latvian speaker, I must say, that particular language is very poor in expressing abstract concepts and expressing suspense. The language was quite literally designed by Germans as 'slave language'. It had major redesign in 20-ies, but surprisingly most of books in Latvian were published during Soviet times. I agree with hero, Latvian is 'sweet'. It is very good in expressing practical concepts, and as daily conversational speak is much more 'positive' than Russian or English with their multitude of meanings behind simple expressions. UPD: Example of sweet positive character of Latvian. Latvian for "How do you do?" is "Ka labi iet?", means literally the same, but asking person is also telling that he is sure that everything is OK and somehow cheers up spirits of the respondent in this short expression.

As a native Latvian speaker, I have no idea what you're talking about. In comparison to other languages spoken on the European continent, Lithuanian and Latvian have retained more of the features of what linguists call Proto-Indo-European (PIE), a language spoken circa 3500 BCE. It was certainly not "designed by Germans as 'slave language'". Perhaps that's what you were taught during the "ommunist" times under the Soviet occupation. Incidentally, this was also a time of Russification[1], i.e., marginalization of languages spoken by the native population. You can see how this would fit nicely into their narrative. Latvian speakers today, though, would really appreciate if people could stop spreading such falsehoods. That'd be really nice too, Jevgēnij.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russification

This is bullshit. I spoke about it with Edgar Leitan, who is native Latvian speaker, born in Rezekne, and is Professor of linguistics specializing in oriental languages, in Vienna University. Ask him yourself. http://edgar-leitan.livejournal.com

Latvian as a language never lived better under the USSR, because Russian revolution performance was much ensured by Latvian soldiers hired by Lenin, and that was never forgotten. Among the highest Soviet officials there always been Latvians. Boris Pugo being the last.

Learn your own history from professionals, not from tabloids full of hate speech.

I'm very intrigued by what you're saying, but can't imagine it. What makes it easier to express practical concepts? How is it more positive than others? How are others better at expressing suspense, and abstract concepts?

Learn Latvian, than Tibetan. Than try to translate a piece of classic buddhist text to Latvian. You will simply have no words to express what you need.

UPD: On other side of the coin, translation of iPad user instruction from English to Latvian is a breeze. All terms meet their pairs in translation.

