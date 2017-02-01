However, a weird, highly-annotated strict subset of JS is not the ideal representation of what is basically portable assembly language. WebAssembly's big strength over asm.js is it has smaller executables and they can be rapidly decoded and verified in binary IR form, rather than having to shove megabytes of ungzipped bracket-fest through a JS parser.
reply
Why does it never need to re-optimise the JITed code? I know WebAssembly and asm.js are more static than JS, but even very static languages like C benefit from speculative optimisations which may need to be reversed. For example asm.js and WebAssembly have branches don't they? Does the JIT always compile both branches even if one has never been taken in practice?
And what is the reoptimisation overhead anyway? If deoptimisation is caused by a bad speculation on the same thread, it's zero overhead on the fast path until it's used isn't it?
How long until there's a really good JVM written in JavaScript of some form and embedded Java apps end up running in JavaScript for performance and security reasons?
It'll be even more ridiculous and hilarious if the "j" in "jruby" ends up meaning "JavaScript".
I though JS was named to piggyback on Java's popularity, not because it was actually intended to complement Java.
However, a weird, highly-annotated strict subset of JS is not the ideal representation of what is basically portable assembly language. WebAssembly's big strength over asm.js is it has smaller executables and they can be rapidly decoded and verified in binary IR form, rather than having to shove megabytes of ungzipped bracket-fest through a JS parser.
reply