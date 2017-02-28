When you own a car it costs a lot of money whether you drive it or not. When you own a car you want free and convenient parking. When you own a car you want wide roads free of obstacles (that is, people). When you own a car then retailers can offload distribution costs onto you, which means buying in bulk at giant stores with giant parking lots. Widespread car ownership is fundamentally incompatible with dense, walkable towns.
Some people with cars are complaining, but it is overall viewed as a good decision, as cars take up lot of space for walkable/bikable areas, parcs, etc... and they pollute really badly
I do want a dense city with no car and more transport/the ability to walk to most places
Using property prices as a proxy for demand, it seems the problem is more too many people wanting this.
Most people buy compact commuter cars, lets say. It really doesn't matter what kind of car is the most expensive car, that probably being sports cars. The price of a Ferrari being a large multiple of the price of a Honda Civic means surprisingly very little, or at least it should...
In 2015 about 300K honda civics were sold for lets say $19K each vs 7664 Ferrari sales for $400K each in the USA.
Yes I understand perfectly that the typical Ferrari sells for $400K and a Civic sells for $19K so apparently market clearing prices for Ferrari's dwarfs prices for Civics by a factor of almost exactly 21. Clearly we should socially engineer all our car laws to greatly encourage Ferrari ownership and all our social signalling memes should revolve around the superiority of Ferrari ownership.
However... 300K Honda Civics at 19K is roughly $5.7B in sales. And Ferrari sales of 7664 cars at $400K is almost exactly $3B. Clearly the marketplace has spoken and Ferraris and Civics are roughly equal in the marketplace and should be equal in the world of memes and social signalling.
But wait, there's 300K civic owners and 7664 ferrari owners. Clearly the socially engineered car laws should favor civics, not ferraris.
The world of property is somewhere between the 2nd and 3rd examples. The first example is simply irrelevant.
Cities have some expensive properties and proportionately no one lives there. I'm well aware that culturally its a huge social mistake to pretend anything or anyone matters other than the big cities, regardless how few live there. Most people want the suburb life that we must be convinced to socially engineer laws to destroy.
In the past, this was because of disease caused by pre-sanitation density. Today, it is due to below-replacement fertility rates caused by impossible to afford living costs.
So if you consider extinction a form of human suffering, 'traditional walkable cities' fit the bill.
One is certainly the presence of malls and big box stores nearby. I live within walking distance of several groceries and bakeries but I mainly shop at Costco, because of the insane convenience of getting 90% of what I need at one place, with parking, that also happens to be very inexpensive.
Another is tourism. In tourist towns (Albi is one, apparently), there's a tipping-point where shops can make more money selling bottled water and tchotchkes to tourists than they could selling staples to locals, and once you pass that point things go downhill fast.
Lastly, jobs. If Albi is like many small cities in the US, the jobs are simply elsewhere.
It's like the "curse of oil". If you have too much of a natural resource, your economy is very unlikely to create a healthy mix of industries. The high-margin resource crowds out investment in other activities.
Which in turn is built around the cultural identity of the 20 somethings who move into this area to try to make their way in the world.
The town has rules in place limiting the ability of franchises to expand and so we never got a Starbucks on either of those roads though there is one on Highway 27 near a McDonalds and Burger King, rather close to the village. One thing that did change though was the money. There seems to be a lot more of it there now than when I was a kid and as a result there are about half a dozen Ralph Lauren stores between Southampton, Bridgehampton, and East Hampton. There used to be just one. The influx of the larger brands has made Main Street and Jobs lane feel somewhat soulless. The situation in East Hampton is even worse.
I'm not really sure what I'm trying to say here. Commerce happens and it has pros and cons. One of the cons is that it jacks up rents and makes it hard for local businesses to stay put. Only the well monied corporations can afford a storefront on Main Street these days and it kind of sucks. I'd be willing to bet that of the local businesses that still exist there all of them own the buildings that they are located in.
We somehow need to develop a language where we can talk about priorities that also include the unquantifiable, the fuzzy, and the hard-to-articulate. If all that enters the political calculus is purchasing power for consumers (and people only being consumers), and companies only being about making money without also being about building and maintaining communities and cultures, then society turns into a paperclip-maximizing GDP-chasing hideous machine where we end up losing things that we valued yet did not realize we valued.
I live two hours north of Albi; local towns have free parking over lunch, so restaurants throng nearly every day of the week. Town center parking is free all day on Saturday, which attracts thousands of people, both locals and visitors, to the thriving market.
The result is that not only are there no empty shops in town at all, and café culture is alive and well, but twice a week the towns are packed with several hundred market stalls. It's really very remarkable.
Of course, tourism makes a lot of this viable; our town of 8,000 people has over a million visitors each year. But France more generally is a world champion at this, with 10% more visitors than the USA, 30% more than Spain and the better part of three times as many as the UK.
In other words, the same car-centered development afflictions as elsewhere, and the same "strong towns" reforms needed.
I think of Singapore Airport.
No community, no common culture, no (historical) shared experiences…just a brief fleeting visit in the present moment, on your way to somewhere else.
Which is maybe a reflection of the experience of modern life.
In disagreement with grand OPs daydream of a multicultural future utopia, the multicultural area of the future probably looks a lot more like multicultural areas of the present and recent past, the burbs of Paris burning, genocide in Africa and the middle east, raping and violence by refugees in Europe. The multicultural world of the future will look a lot like Syria, lets say, but angrier more violent and less functional, and it'll be everywhere not just "over there". Except for the rich people in their gated communities profiting off all of it.
It sucks, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. It's different.
Unless smaller towns specialize or remote work plus high rent pressure in centers drives people back out I dont see how that trend will reverse.
Compared to eastern Europe and Spain France has relatively low pressure with the demographic change in rural areas:
Bankers, lawyers etc., sure, downtown, but everything else can be way out in the townships.
Aside from Paris and London, most European cities don't have sprawling burbs, rather, you go through tons of little villages in the periphery.
With high speed trains making 'town XYZ to Paris' in 1 hr, it shouldn't be so bad to put companies within a couple of hours driving distance from main centres.
This is also an issue of migration: most newcomers move to cities.
Isolation because of language is something fairly unique to Francophone areas, you see the same in Belgium.
Quebec is near the bottom of the pack when it comes to per capita GDP, close to the Maritime provinces and that's including all the government entities present there.
If Quebec would let go of the 'French first' mentality it would likely recover at some point in the next two decades but creating this barrier to commerce has not served it well.
Not sure what this has to do with increasing state violence against immigrants and minorities, which seems to be the entire agenda of this far-right wave we're seeing.
