As France’s Towns Wither, Fears of a Decline in ‘Frenchness’ (nytimes.com)
58 points by ucaetano 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 47 comments | favorite





"City leaders had poured money into a high-concept modernistic new culture center at the town’s edge. And the shopping mall had been built. Large grocery chains, called hypermarkets, had also been constructed outside the city, with free parking. It is not that Albi no longer had commerce, or activity. But the essence of the ancient city was being lost."

When you own a car it costs a lot of money whether you drive it or not. When you own a car you want free and convenient parking. When you own a car you want wide roads free of obstacles (that is, people). When you own a car then retailers can offload distribution costs onto you, which means buying in bulk at giant stores with giant parking lots. Widespread car ownership is fundamentally incompatible with dense, walkable towns.

The article's descriptions of Albi remind me of coral bleaching at barrier reefs. It's possible to recover until a certain point.

How much human suffering is acceptable to imprison people in the dense walkable cities no one wants for themselves, but desperately want others to endure for them because it looks quaint? Most ethnic activities die out to the sound of "It sure would be nice if someone else would...".

What do you mean 'no one wants for themselves' ? Here (Paris) a lot of people love to be able to walk everywhere, and there are huge pressures to get cars out of the city : roads closing, lot of money invested in transports, etc...

Some people with cars are complaining, but it is overall viewed as a good decision, as cars take up lot of space for walkable/bikable areas, parcs, etc... and they pollute really badly

I do want a dense city with no car and more transport/the ability to walk to most places

> dense walkable cities no one wants

Using property prices as a proxy for demand, it seems the problem is more too many people wanting this.

Yet if you sum the value of property its very unusual for the net worth of a city to exceed the net worth of its metro area suburbs. Lets explore the concept in detail with automobiles.

Most people buy compact commuter cars, lets say. It really doesn't matter what kind of car is the most expensive car, that probably being sports cars. The price of a Ferrari being a large multiple of the price of a Honda Civic means surprisingly very little, or at least it should...

In 2015 about 300K honda civics were sold for lets say $19K each vs 7664 Ferrari sales for $400K each in the USA.

Yes I understand perfectly that the typical Ferrari sells for $400K and a Civic sells for $19K so apparently market clearing prices for Ferrari's dwarfs prices for Civics by a factor of almost exactly 21. Clearly we should socially engineer all our car laws to greatly encourage Ferrari ownership and all our social signalling memes should revolve around the superiority of Ferrari ownership.

However... 300K Honda Civics at 19K is roughly $5.7B in sales. And Ferrari sales of 7664 cars at $400K is almost exactly $3B. Clearly the marketplace has spoken and Ferraris and Civics are roughly equal in the marketplace and should be equal in the world of memes and social signalling.

But wait, there's 300K civic owners and 7664 ferrari owners. Clearly the socially engineered car laws should favor civics, not ferraris.

The world of property is somewhere between the 2nd and 3rd examples. The first example is simply irrelevant.

Cities have some expensive properties and proportionately no one lives there. I'm well aware that culturally its a huge social mistake to pretend anything or anyone matters other than the big cities, regardless how few live there. Most people want the suburb life that we must be convinced to socially engineer laws to destroy.

It's strange to me to consider traditional walkable cities as a cause of "human suffering" or to view such properties as holding others hostage -- or, of all things, to identify sprawling car-culture as the one that is in danger of dying out. If anything should be compared with endangered traditional culture practices, it wouldn't be the one that seems to have the forces of the Almighty Economy on its side.

Any cursory reading of history will reveal that cities are and always have been where humans go to die.

In the past, this was because of disease caused by pre-sanitation density. Today, it is due to below-replacement fertility rates caused by impossible to afford living costs.

So if you consider extinction a form of human suffering, 'traditional walkable cities' fit the bill.

I would prefer to live in the dense walkable town. I realise I'm a sample of one but don't assume there aren't people who don't prefer that model.

Funny thing. The densest, most walkable city in Massachusetts, Somerville, is now the most sought after city in the Commonwealth, and among the most sought after in the country.

This article does a poor job of addressing the root causes of this sort of urban desiccation. There are likely many that compound.

One is certainly the presence of malls and big box stores nearby. I live within walking distance of several groceries and bakeries but I mainly shop at Costco, because of the insane convenience of getting 90% of what I need at one place, with parking, that also happens to be very inexpensive.

Another is tourism. In tourist towns (Albi is one, apparently), there's a tipping-point where shops can make more money selling bottled water and tchotchkes to tourists than they could selling staples to locals, and once you pass that point things go downhill fast.

Lastly, jobs. If Albi is like many small cities in the US, the jobs are simply elsewhere.

> tourism

It's like the "curse of oil". If you have too much of a natural resource, your economy is very unlikely to create a healthy mix of industries. The high-margin resource crowds out investment in other activities.

One thing that is very noticeable in France is that people still buy locally made products. There isn't nearly the same trend to move production to China as elsewhere, so smaller factories haven't all closed.

People in the US at least have wised up to this as well. There are stores all over the place that sell made in "insert state here", and people buy! I think it's good. It helps build a cultural identity, which is something that is under attack in the West.

Sometimes it gets a little absurd. In Somerville, MA, there are stores for locally made goods, and the goods are high quality, and certainly good examoples of the local esthetic.

Which in turn is built around the cultural identity of the 20 somethings who move into this area to try to make their way in the world.

Fair criticism for sure, sometimes it can be superficial, but hey at least they're trying, unlike their parents.

I can empathize a bit with the feeling of loss surrounding changes in ones culture. I grew up in the Hamptons (Southampton to be precise). When I was a kid nearly every store on the two main streets in town (Main Street and Jobs Lane) were owned by local people. The ice cream shop was (and AFAIK still is) owned by the parents of a kid in my first grade class, the clothing boutiques were owned by friends of my family, my favorite restaurant was owned by the father of a kid in my Boy Scout troupe. It was all familiar. It was all local.

The town has rules in place limiting the ability of franchises to expand and so we never got a Starbucks on either of those roads though there is one on Highway 27 near a McDonalds and Burger King, rather close to the village. One thing that did change though was the money. There seems to be a lot more of it there now than when I was a kid and as a result there are about half a dozen Ralph Lauren stores between Southampton, Bridgehampton, and East Hampton. There used to be just one. The influx of the larger brands has made Main Street and Jobs lane feel somewhat soulless. The situation in East Hampton is even worse.

I'm not really sure what I'm trying to say here. Commerce happens and it has pros and cons. One of the cons is that it jacks up rents and makes it hard for local businesses to stay put. Only the well monied corporations can afford a storefront on Main Street these days and it kind of sucks. I'd be willing to bet that of the local businesses that still exist there all of them own the buildings that they are located in.

You can blame the consumers who still flock to the chain stores. You can blame the landlords for choosing money over culture. You can't really blame the chain stores in this instance, they're just meeting demand.

"Blame" is such a distracting word in all of this. It leads to this weird punching back and forth between which group can be looked at as unfortunate victims of social forces and influences or economics or "just trying their best to maximize shareholder value", and which groups are consciously "at fault."

We somehow need to develop a language where we can talk about priorities that also include the unquantifiable, the fuzzy, and the hard-to-articulate. If all that enters the political calculus is purchasing power for consumers (and people only being consumers), and companies only being about making money without also being about building and maintaining communities and cultures, then society turns into a paperclip-maximizing GDP-chasing hideous machine where we end up losing things that we valued yet did not realize we valued.

As a personal perspective, France seems to have done better than any other place I've lived in to stem the tide of urban decline.

I live two hours north of Albi; local towns have free parking over lunch, so restaurants throng nearly every day of the week. Town center parking is free all day on Saturday, which attracts thousands of people, both locals and visitors, to the thriving market.

The result is that not only are there no empty shops in town at all, and café culture is alive and well, but twice a week the towns are packed with several hundred market stalls. It's really very remarkable.

Of course, tourism makes a lot of this viable; our town of 8,000 people has over a million visitors each year. But France more generally is a world champion at this, with 10% more visitors than the USA, 30% more than Spain and the better part of three times as many as the UK.

One thing that is missing from the article is an actual link to Florian Jourdain's blog. I was really wanting to see it, but no reference was to be found. As an English speaker only, I found myself hitting a wall when trying to search for more info. The most I was able to find was a news article ( http://www.centpourcent.com/les-infos/albi-pour-un-centre-vi... ) mentioning just a little blurb (and a bit from Stéphane Kuntz, presumably the head of the merchants association mentioned in the NYT article).

If there are any French-speakers around here, I would love to see any links to prior articles about this (either about the blog or this other fellow's opposition).

> To him, Albi’s fate was a cultural misfortune. City leaders had poured money into a high-concept modernistic new culture center at the town’s edge. And the shopping mall had been built. Large grocery chains, called hypermarkets, had also been constructed outside the city, with free parking. It is not that Albi no longer had commerce, or activity. But the essence of the ancient city was being lost.

In other words, the same car-centered development afflictions as elsewhere, and the same "strong towns" reforms needed.

Good to get some perspective on a process that is happening worldwide.

When I think of what a globalised world will look like, I think of Singapore Airport. People of all colours and creeds, living peacefully together, with absolutely no history or cultural memory beyond the present moment, and nothing to do except shop for globally marketed luxury brands and aspire towards the ownership of fancier globally marketed luxury brands. A giant, clean, lowest common denominator shopping mall. But the food court is good.

  I think of Singapore Airport.
Which - being an airport - is about as transient as you can possibly get.

No community, no common culture, no (historical) shared experiences…just a brief fleeting visit in the present moment, on your way to somewhere else.

Which is maybe a reflection of the experience of modern life.

Its an extreme form of white privilege and domination in that whites do strongly fetishize the suicide of their own white culture, but other cultures feel no need to suicide their culture just because whites have a weird desire, and telling them they're going to have to eliminate their traditional family life or bulldoze their mosques or forget their traditions and holidays and histories to fit some kind of white ideal of zen like annihilation of the self is pretty racist and is likely not to work so well.

In disagreement with grand OPs daydream of a multicultural future utopia, the multicultural area of the future probably looks a lot more like multicultural areas of the present and recent past, the burbs of Paris burning, genocide in Africa and the middle east, raping and violence by refugees in Europe. The multicultural world of the future will look a lot like Syria, lets say, but angrier more violent and less functional, and it'll be everywhere not just "over there". Except for the rich people in their gated communities profiting off all of it.

reply


I have trouble figuring out your point. First paragraph talks about white privilege. Second paragraph disparages multiculturalism.


If you are referring to gydfi's post as the "daydream", I don't think you interpreted the tone correctly. I didn't read it as a description of a utopia. The last sentence gives away that the preceding ones don't describe something good.

Thankfully, your prognostications are completely divorced from reality. My advice to you is to reduce your Breitbart and Stormfront intake.

That was kind of my impression of Singapore the city when I was a kid in the 1960s. Well, wasn't so clean like it is now.

BTW when I said "worldwide" I was also thinking of rural USA.

Food is a form of cultural memory. Maybe the most important one?

What if it all ends up as chic commercial fusion food artisanally and algorithmically optimized for flavor and appeal to the popular taste of the moment?

Guess where lots of LePen's voters are?

Well this isn't like the US where a rural area voters have more impact on the election that city voters. LePen will need a majority of votes to win the election. The situation isn't comparable to what happened in the US in my opinion.

reply


Fortunately.

This is happening everywhere, though. Young people in every western nation seem to be flocking to central, dense urban areas while at the same time market forces cause retail to thin its margins and coalesce.

It sucks, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. It's different.

For most young people it's not a choice. First the higher education to get today's jobs is not available in smaller towns, so you have to move there first. While in parallel the old hands on jobs and professions are disappearing from smaller towns due to rationalization and centralization also, so people less often come back after their college years.

Unless smaller towns specialize or remote work plus high rent pressure in centers drives people back out I dont see how that trend will reverse.

Compared to eastern Europe and Spain France has relatively low pressure with the demographic change in rural areas: http://interaktiv.morgenpost.de/europakarte/#11/43.9278/2.14...

It's actually a really good thing. Instead of shopping at places like JCPenny or other big-box retailers, people are spending more money and buying higher-quality or locally made things in those areas. It's a win for everybody except sweatshops and cheap, disposable goods.

They should reduce business taxes out of urban areas to encourage companies to move and setup there. In today's world, there economic advantage of being collocated is not as strong.

Bankers, lawyers etc., sure, downtown, but everything else can be way out in the townships.

Aside from Paris and London, most European cities don't have sprawling burbs, rather, you go through tons of little villages in the periphery.

With high speed trains making 'town XYZ to Paris' in 1 hr, it shouldn't be so bad to put companies within a couple of hours driving distance from main centres.

This is also an issue of migration: most newcomers move to cities.

Hopefully they don't attempt to mimic Quebec's Language Police...

Why is the language policy in Quebec bad? From my understanding, it was created to protected their right to be served in their native language. Not everyone has the luxury to learn and speak English fluently.

It's bad because people should be free to use whatever language they want to use. Dictating the size of signs in French and other such nonsense serves no good, and in fact is one of the reasons why Quebec is not exactly a hotbed of progress. (To put it very mildly.)

Isolation because of language is something fairly unique to Francophone areas, you see the same in Belgium.

Quebec is near the bottom of the pack when it comes to per capita GDP, close to the Maritime provinces and that's including all the government entities present there.

If Quebec would let go of the 'French first' mentality it would likely recover at some point in the next two decades but creating this barrier to commerce has not served it well.

The Académie française predates the Office québécois de la langue française by over 300 years. That discussion has been going for a long time.

As far as I know, France still allows McDonald's to sell "McNuggets" and people to register companies with English names.

True, however all ads in English or any other foreign language must be accompanied by a translation.

I understand the frustration at the core of this article, and it's the reason why I live in a bigger city. It's only in bigger cities in America that you can find institutions like a local butcher or bakery that you can walk to. It would be great if that lifestyle were available outside of a few big cities. Conversations about how to achieve this have been happening on the left for a long time.

Not sure what this has to do with increasing state violence against immigrants and minorities, which seems to be the entire agenda of this far-right wave we're seeing.

