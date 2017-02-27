1) eliminates unnecessary middlemen, the private insurance companies, saving beaucoup dollars [we all love our insurance companies, don't we?]
2) solves the biggest problem the VA system currently has, namely, determining who has VA coverage.
"The VA: Another reason for single payer":
http://www.pnhp.org/the-va-another-reason-for-single-payer
Furthermore, he could bring in Bernie Sanders to implement it (second article below) since Sanders is fully up-to-speed on this topic.
"VA: Do we awfulize, or do we fix it?
Chairman Sanders Lays Out Legislative Action Plan for Veterans":
http://www.pnhp.org/news/2014/june/va-do-we-awfulize-or-do-w...
The fact that people still believe that both the VA and the USPS are prime examples of government gone _wrong_ should tell you everything about how well a national single-payer system would work out. Even if it was a success by the numbers, it would never be a political success. The political costs would be tremendous and perpetual.
Look at Social Security. Most conservative voters think it's a broken system, even though by the numbers it's one of the most successful and well-run programs anywhere in the world, public or private.
The baby boomer gap is easily fixed by adjusting the age of retirement, which was precisely how the system was designed to operate from the very beginning. But in the present political climate politicians 1) avoid proper maintenance while 2) simultaneously blaming "government" for the prospective short fall purely of their own creation.
The only politically viable single-payer system would be state based. There's no European Union-wide single-payer system, either.
Funding it, though, raises all sorts of problems. It's difficult for states to fund such a system independently because the Federal government soaks up so many tax dollars to spend on the military and pre-existing health programs. It's extremely difficult as a political matter to both devolve powers _and_ the requisite tax dollars back to the states. At the same time, improving the function and efficiency of federal programs is difficult given a ruling party which actively tries to sabotage those programs, even though they're politically _unable_ even among themselves to make the hard decisions that make the alternative--devolution--feasible.
Sure, I'd like to see that plan regardless of who proposed it, but aside from speculation about Trump's own actual preferences and goals (which obviously play a role in what he would support), I'm not sure embracing the epitome of what Republicans have attacked as socialism would do anything but lose him support (and not just on this issue) within his own party, without buying him any support (except maybe on that one issue) from the opposing party.
It would probably be a good way to Republicans in Congress on board with investigating the Russia issue, with an eye toward President Pence.
