Which sites are down because of S3 outage?
2 points by johnnyballgame 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Seems like my Wolfram databins are all down. Disappointing.

travis-ci.org free builds

Getting 503 errors and/or timeouts on s.imgur.com

SmugMug, Trello, Voluum, Basecamp, BackPack, Campfire iCloud Backup, Buffer,

The Intercom bubble is also down on websites. Their dashboard works fine though.

Typeform

