Ask HN: HN not working properly?
2 points
by
milankragujevic
26 minutes ago
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8168569 shows "Sorry,this is temporarily unvailable."
dang
7 minutes ago
Sorry: it's an emergency measure to try to mitigate HN's slowness today. We're being hammered by unusually high load, as described here:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13756819
.
