Ask HN: HN not working properly?
2 points by milankragujevic 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8168569 shows "Sorry,this is temporarily unvailable."





Sorry: it's an emergency measure to try to mitigate HN's slowness today. We're being hammered by unusually high load, as described here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13756819.

