Deep Voice: Real-Time Neural Text-To-Speech (baidu.com)
12 points by PieSquared 1 hour ago | 3 comments





Interesting. They are not TTS like we are accustomed to, they are replicating a specific persons voice with TTS. Listen to the ground-truth recordings at the bottom and then the synthesized versions above. "Fake News" is about to get a lot more compelling when you can make anyone say anything as long as you have some previous recordings of their voice.

does anyone know of good ways to do the opposite, speech to text?

OK, that went from uncanny valley to flipping amazing. I could picture the person speaking. An old lady. A young woman. It was hard to picture an algorithm in a machine.

It's amazing that is all boils down to 1s and 0s and some boolean logic.

