Deep Voice: Real-Time Neural Text-To-Speech
baidu.com
12 points
by
PieSquared
1 hour ago
mrmaximus
1 minute ago
Interesting. They are not TTS like we are accustomed to, they are replicating a specific persons voice with TTS. Listen to the ground-truth recordings at the bottom and then the synthesized versions above. "Fake News" is about to get a lot more compelling when you can make anyone say anything as long as you have some previous recordings of their voice.
dresaj8
0 minutes ago
does anyone know of good ways to do the opposite, speech to text?
monk_e_boy
1 minute ago
OK, that went from uncanny valley to flipping amazing. I could picture the person speaking. An old lady. A young woman. It was hard to picture an algorithm in a machine.
It's amazing that is all boils down to 1s and 0s and some boolean logic.
