Two-part Rubik's algorithms (nedbatchelder.com)
This is also how people can solve Rubik's Cubes blindfolded: use algorithms that only move a couple pieces without changing the rest of the state. It's suddenly way easier to keep track the state when only a few pieces are moving at a time.

When I was a speedcuber I could use three algorithms to solve a cube blindfolded after memorizing where each piece needed to go: one to flip two edges, one to rotate two corners, and one that switched two corners and two edges at the same time (T-perm for you cubers).

Then it was just 1. orient the edges and corners in a way that makes them easy to move around the cube and 2. move the pieces where they need to go.

This is a very rudimentary strategy, and there are MUCH faster ways to solve the cube, but this is all you need.

The book Winning Ways for Your Mathematical Plays[1] has three main algorithms that are in the vein of this basic idea. They were actually optimized for ease of remembering and executing on. With full documented solutions for moving specific cubes of the final layer. Really fun read.

[1] https://smile.amazon.com/Winning-Ways-Your-Mathematical-Play...

I recently re-visited the rubiks cube as a holiday project.

It really is quite accessible now with online guides and videos. I think about an hour a day for 5 days took me from never having solved a cube to being able to solve any starting configuration in a little less than 3 minutes.

If like me you ever had a cube you never beat as a kid, it is definitely worth revisiting.

It's worth noting that this is just a specific case of a commutator:

http://w.astro.berkeley.edu/~converse/rubiks.php?id1=basics&...

A commutator is any sequence of moves in the form of A B A' B', where A and B are sets of moves, and A' and B' are those sets of moves undone. So this example basically just restricts B to consist only of top-layer moves.

These are called "commutators". You can easily find a bunch just by looking up the word! :)

