When I was a speedcuber I could use three algorithms to solve a cube blindfolded after memorizing where each piece needed to go: one to flip two edges, one to rotate two corners, and one that switched two corners and two edges at the same time (T-perm for you cubers).
Then it was just 1. orient the edges and corners in a way that makes them easy to move around the cube and 2. move the pieces where they need to go.
This is a very rudimentary strategy, and there are MUCH faster ways to solve the cube, but this is all you need.
[1] https://smile.amazon.com/Winning-Ways-Your-Mathematical-Play...
It really is quite accessible now with online guides and videos. I think about an hour a day for 5 days took me from never having solved a cube to being able to solve any starting configuration in a little less than 3 minutes.
If like me you ever had a cube you never beat as a kid, it is definitely worth revisiting.
http://w.astro.berkeley.edu/~converse/rubiks.php?id1=basics&...
A commutator is any sequence of moves in the form of A B A' B', where A and B are sets of moves, and A' and B' are those sets of moves undone. So this example basically just restricts B to consist only of top-layer moves.
