Microsoft Launching $10/month Xbox Game Pass (xbox.com)
A move following on the success of EA Access: https://www.ea.com/eaaccess/

The Playstation 4 has PS Now (https://www.playstation.com/en-us/explore/playstationnow/), sorta. This press release throws a bit of shade:

> One of the best things about Xbox Game Pass is that you can discover and download the full titles directly on your Xbox One. That means continuous, full-fidelity gameplay without having to worry about streaming, bandwidth or connectivity issues.

