Automakers Knew of Takata Airbag Hazard for Years, Suit Says (nytimes.com)
2 points by davidf18 22 minutes ago | 1 comment





I work in healthcare patient safety and study safety in industries such as aviation, nuclear power, oil & gas, and auto and airplane design among others.

Even luxury brands such as BMW (in the article) and Lexus, Mercedes, and Audi were affected.

Not affected: Volvo and Subaru

Additional background information of how other airbag vendors refused to use the cheaper, unsafe and unstable propellant:

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/27/business/takata-airbag-re...

