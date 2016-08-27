Even luxury brands such as BMW (in the article) and Lexus, Mercedes, and Audi were affected.
Not affected: Volvo and Subaru
Additional background information of how other airbag vendors refused to use the cheaper, unsafe and unstable propellant:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/27/business/takata-airbag-re...
