The Privacy Revolution that never came (standardnotes.org)
> Kids today are growing up with iPads in their laps that teach them how to code.

No. They're growing up with iPads in their laps that teach them how not to code. Computing used to be creative perforce. Now the larger trend is to consumption - perforce.

There is a heartening smaller trend to creativity with Pi, Arduino etc...but it is tiny compared to the mainstream use of computers.

