QEMU: virtfs permits guest to access entire host filesystem (chromium.org)
20 points by remx 37 minutes ago





The v9fs code has been a major source of bugs. Hopefully no one's using that in production...

https://www.cvedetails.com/vulnerability-list.php?vendor_id=...

