We should kill the 40-hour work week (crew.co)
While I love my flexible, remote schedule... and I loved alternative schedules when I was in my 20s and had no children. The standard 40 hour week offers a stable schedule to the large population that does have children, and needs to both work a full time job to collect a paycheck while also knowing they can be home almost every hour their child is out of school.

I'm not arguing against flexible scheduling -- I live that life, and I will proclaim its benefits as much as anyone. But to really engage in a meaningful discussion about it, we need to realize that different people have different needs. And for much of the working population, the primary need is about providing for their family, not self-fulfillment in their own work.

but with flexible scheduling, people can still choose to voluntarily follow the current 40-hour week schedule. So what you are saying is not actually an argument.

I think the problem arrises when we "kill the 40-hour work week" _fully_: there's no consensus on working hours so it creates the problem he's describing; "the world is ruled by morning people" and all that.

If it's true that so many people depend on the 40 hour workweek being the norm, then no amount of added flexibility will fully kill it.

I was raised on a single income and so was the majority of my peers in urrr, the 80s!

This baffles me the most.

> Give yourself one day with no work

If killing the 40-hour work week means I'm now working six days a week instead of five, then long live the 40-hour work week.

Some people (myself included) need two days per week off work, except in special circumstances. We also need to be able to clock out of work and not feel bad about doing so just because we still have work. The worst thing about university to me was the feeling of always having more work to do. I understand avoiding the "I'm just working until the clock hand turns a little further" state, but often the cumulative effects of the proposed alternative are worse.

What about a 40 hour week working just 4 days?

Large corporations need hordes of people doing boring work in a reliable and predictable, easily manageable manner. Society needs what large corporations produce. People need the wages these corporations pay. The 40hr work week is going nowhere.

100% this, most people don't realize a lot of these corps are the "Jobs Programs". They take huge tax breaks to provide these 40/hr week unproductive boring jobs, or no one else will. In Canada we call them Banks and Telcos.

There are a lot of pointless jobs too. Related: http://evonomics.com/why-capitalism-creates-pointless-jobs-d...

Large corps are simply small corps that transitioned from innovators to job-generators.

The are a bit like the socialism in capitalism. Most of the jobs are redundant and could be done more efficiently by a bunch of small corps instead of one big.

corporations need to process work that can manifest in a specific manner, and in non specific manners too.

to use an example of a fictional manufacturing company, i'd like to commission a piece of software that can do almost anything- from processing an order from any business, that can come in digital format, scanned, printed, or spoken over the phone, to generating an purchase orders and sales orders to our suppliers and distributors who may have an online interface or who may still use fax or phone and may communicate in english or not english.

that is quite a difficult piece of software to build so most companies don't actually build that at all. instead they rely on hordes of people who are configurable in any imaginable way to solve problems that appear in unimaginable forms.

Landlords need us to work all the time so they don't have to.

We should move to a 4 day week.

Good article but in essence, it only works for freelancers, especially the 20 something kind who programs or designs and interacts with his customer through skype.

Modern society has conventions that makes it work well. Like the expectation that the delivery guy will work from 9-to-5, instead of trying to deliver at 2am or in a Sunday morning, because that's optimal for his circadian rhytm. Same for the bank or the library or Starbucks open during the day. This convention lets us help plan our day. Without these you will have to plan for contingencies. These can be acute when you have a chronic disease, disabled or have babies/children. You just wish that everyone works 9 to 5 just so you can go through the day.

In its history of the 40-hour week, the article omits the substantial contribution of organized labor to fighting for shorter hours:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eight-hour_day

Keeping this history in mind might allow us to determine other reasons and means for improving on the workweek than pure business interest.

Having a bit of experience and knowing what "result oriented with flexible schedule" actually stands for, I think I'll keep my 40 hour week. Thanks.

Site's down for me. Cache: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:RzYQ6Q...

We've had the concept of 'flexi-time' for decades, where people can start and finish work at different times, so they can work at the time of day that best suits them.

No, we shouldn't. Most people are totally fine with it, me included. Why change something that works? There are always people not satisfied with the current system, but for the majority of our society, the 40 hours a week model is fine. And if it isn't, there are plenty of other options - maybe you have to look harder for them, but it's definitly possible to work on different schedules, too.

it "works" is a very subjective and low threshold of efficiency. It works in that people struggle to deal with it. The average american has to commute 5 days a week through horrendous traffic (which saturates the traffic grid), because of people who insist that we need to obey the 40-hour week because "it works".

We absolutely should get rid of the idea that a "full time" job has benefits and stuff. Compensation should stay about the same, it just shouldn't come in the form of benefits.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Status_quo_bias

> The current baseline (or status quo) is taken as a reference point, and any change from that baseline is perceived as a loss.

My proposal: 3 days work week. 3 days works the father, 3 days the mother, one day free for the whole family. Import taxes for all goods that come from countries that don't implement this.

As for the article, yes, it's true. But you need to have a "results based environment". This further needs that your manager can do your work. This means it will not work in most companies.

Import taxes are paid for by the consumers in your country, whose cost of living will go up and make them less competitive against consumers in other countries who don't have that burden. This is a surefire way to shift economic power away from your country and towards countries that are willing to import goods from places that have lower manufacturing costs. And it doesn't hurt the manufacturers at all, because they'll just sell to friendly markets someplace else.

Taxing imports doesn't "level the playing field" for your industries vs foreign industries. It just winds up hurting your citizens and economy. You can level the playing field by reducing your industry's labor costs by removing expensive regulations, but that means giving up environmental protections, worker protections, livable wages, etc. So that's not acceptable. I believe the only way to keep your industries competitive, while also providing the protections that your society deems valuable, is for the government to subsidize those protections instead of making the industries figure out how to pay for them. Ultimately your citizens and industries still wind up paying for it through taxes, but the cost burden is spread out and ideally the protections can be provided more efficiently by having a single organization managing them instead of every little company doing it independently.

Why should parents get special privilege? Because I don't have kids, I should work a full week?

There is life outside work, for sure. The problem is that we are not used to it because after work, even if there is some time left in the day, you have no energy left. Of course there will be a lot of details to be sorted, like what you said; I don't claim to have it all figured out.

> Import taxes for all goods that come from countries that don't implement this

Wow. "Let's have a trade war with people who work a lot harder than we do!"

They work a lot harder. But do they produce more? I'm not even sure these taxes are required after all...

I'm single - now what?

Date :)

this penalizes individual workers (and even entire countries) who wish to work more.

You can work more for your own thing...

The easy way to implement this is to place enormous taxes on benefits.

Companies aren't going to cut hours much when it drives up the effective cost of benefit packages.

or better yet, just have include benefits in total income when calculating taxes.

> So the 8-hour work day, 5-day workweek wasn’t chosen as the way to work for scientific reasons; instead, it was partly driven by the goal of increasing consumption.

Money doesn't really work like that, unless you A. Saddle employees with debt or B. Boost short-term revenue so the company looks more attractive to investors.

Or is the idea that Ford would set an example so that the entire industry would start doing this, which benefits him more?

Keep in mind Ford also hired investigators to check up on his employees' morality:

> To qualify for his doubled salary, the worker had to be thrifty and continent. He had to keep his home neat and his children healthy, and, if he were below the age of twenty-two, to be married.

You could argue that Ford wanted model Protestants as employees because they increased productivity, but it's a more elaborate argument that just picking a quote or two. He may have done it for religious reasons.

As long as the USA is still a nation that takes pride in the sort of values shown in this infuriating Cadillac advertisement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WKgSCPqY4M), working long (unproductive) hours isn't going away any time soon.

No one's genetically a 'night owl'. Stop drinking caffeine.

I have one cup of tea in the morning, drink water the rest of the time, and still struggle to get to sleep before 1pm.

Hard to believe it when you are young but I was a 'night owl" that wakes up early now. 'night owl' for me now means just that the person doesn't know how the body works and/or doesn't take care of themselves.

