I'm not arguing against flexible scheduling -- I live that life, and I will proclaim its benefits as much as anyone. But to really engage in a meaningful discussion about it, we need to realize that different people have different needs. And for much of the working population, the primary need is about providing for their family, not self-fulfillment in their own work.
This baffles me the most.
If killing the 40-hour work week means I'm now working six days a week instead of five, then long live the 40-hour work week.
Some people (myself included) need two days per week off work, except in special circumstances. We also need to be able to clock out of work and not feel bad about doing so just because we still have work. The worst thing about university to me was the feeling of always having more work to do. I understand avoiding the "I'm just working until the clock hand turns a little further" state, but often the cumulative effects of the proposed alternative are worse.
The are a bit like the socialism in capitalism. Most of the jobs are redundant and could be done more efficiently by a bunch of small corps instead of one big.
to use an example of a fictional manufacturing company, i'd like to commission a piece of software that can do almost anything- from processing an order from any business, that can come in digital format, scanned, printed, or spoken over the phone, to generating an purchase orders and sales orders to our suppliers and distributors who may have an online interface or who may still use fax or phone and may communicate in english or not english.
that is quite a difficult piece of software to build so most companies don't actually build that at all. instead they rely on hordes of people who are configurable in any imaginable way to solve problems that appear in unimaginable forms.
We should move to a 4 day week.
Modern society has conventions that makes it work well. Like the expectation that the delivery guy will work from 9-to-5, instead of trying to deliver at 2am or in a Sunday morning, because that's optimal for his circadian rhytm. Same for the bank or the library or Starbucks open during the day. This convention lets us help plan our day. Without these you will have to plan for contingencies. These can be acute when you have a chronic disease, disabled or have babies/children. You just wish that everyone works 9 to 5 just so you can go through the day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eight-hour_day
Keeping this history in mind might allow us to determine other reasons and means for improving on the workweek than pure business interest.
> The current baseline (or status quo) is taken as a reference point, and any change from that baseline is perceived as a loss.
As for the article, yes, it's true. But you need to have a "results based environment". This further needs that your manager can do your work. This means it will not work in most companies.
Taxing imports doesn't "level the playing field" for your industries vs foreign industries. It just winds up hurting your citizens and economy. You can level the playing field by reducing your industry's labor costs by removing expensive regulations, but that means giving up environmental protections, worker protections, livable wages, etc. So that's not acceptable. I believe the only way to keep your industries competitive, while also providing the protections that your society deems valuable, is for the government to subsidize those protections instead of making the industries figure out how to pay for them. Ultimately your citizens and industries still wind up paying for it through taxes, but the cost burden is spread out and ideally the protections can be provided more efficiently by having a single organization managing them instead of every little company doing it independently.
Wow. "Let's have a trade war with people who work a lot harder than we do!"
Companies aren't going to cut hours much when it drives up the effective cost of benefit packages.
Money doesn't really work like that, unless you A. Saddle employees with debt or B. Boost short-term revenue so the company looks more attractive to investors.
Or is the idea that Ford would set an example so that the entire industry would start doing this, which benefits him more?
Keep in mind Ford also hired investigators to check up on his employees' morality:
> To qualify for his doubled salary, the worker had to be thrifty and continent. He had to keep his home neat and his children healthy, and, if he were below the age of twenty-two, to be married.
You could argue that Ford wanted model Protestants as employees because they increased productivity, but it's a more elaborate argument that just picking a quote or two. He may have done it for religious reasons.
